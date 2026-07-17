Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Offbrand Games, Secret Sauce Showcase

Every Announcement From The Secret Sauce Showcase 2026

Several video game trailers and announcements were made during the Secret Sauce Showcase this week, which we have listed for you.

Article Summary Secret Sauce Showcase 2026 featured more than 40 games, with world premieres, new trailers, demos, and release dates.

Major Secret Sauce Showcase reveals included John Gleep, Drawchemy, Stream Train, and Kill Your Darlings.

Release date highlights from Secret Sauce Showcase 2026 include Ultrapool, The Cave Diver, Cozy Marbles, and Decklings.

Secret Sauce Showcase also spotlighted upcoming PC indies like Vision Quench, Vale's Echo, Stars of Icarus, and Dreadmoor.

Offbrand Games aired the second Secret Sauce Showcase this week, highlighting over 40 titles across multiple genres. Like a lot of these livestreams, it's basically a cavalcade of commercials, most of them with introductions from the developers, before you're given a proper look at the title to come. We have a rundown of everything shown off, along with the video above.

Everything Revealed During The Secret Sauce Showcase

Ultrapool – Developed by Icedrop Games: We're excited to reveal that this wild roguelike pool mashup is releasing on Steam, iOS, and Android on August 25th, 2026 ! You can play the demo right now on all platforms to get a taste of it and perfect your craziest trick shots.

We're excited to reveal that this wild roguelike pool mashup is releasing on Steam, iOS, and Android on ! You can play the demo right now on all platforms to get a taste of it and perfect your craziest trick shots. Demon Bluff – Developed by UmiArt: UmiArt and offbrand games have released a new trailer for Demon Bluff, the single-player social deduction game where your cards LIE! Dig into some new gameplay and get ready for the game to launch on PC later this year.

UmiArt and offbrand games have released a new trailer for Demon Bluff, the single-player social deduction game where your cards LIE! Dig into some new gameplay and get ready for the game to launch on PC later this year. John Gleep (WORLD PREMIERE!) – Developed by Monthbug: Check out the world premiere trailer for JOHN GLEEP, the unexplainable intergalactic action-roguelike mashup. Step into the shoes of John Gleep when JOHN GLEEP launches soon on PC.



Check out the world premiere trailer for JOHN GLEEP, the unexplainable intergalactic action-roguelike mashup. Step into the shoes of John Gleep when JOHN GLEEP launches soon on PC. Drawchemy – Developed by John Livingston Games: Check out the world premiere trailer for Drawchemy, a side-scrolling puzzle adventure where you draw, build, and improvise every solution. Coming soon to PC!



Check out the world premiere trailer for Drawchemy, a side-scrolling puzzle adventure where you draw, build, and improvise solution. Coming soon to PC! Stream Train – Developed by Half Past Yellow: Check out the world premiere trailer for Stream Train, a co-op horror game where the chat decides your fate. Coming soon to PC!



Check out the world premiere trailer for Stream Train, a co-op horror game where the chat decides your fate. Coming soon to PC! Kill Your Darlings – Developed by Stray Fawn Studio: Check out the world premiere trailer for Kill Your Darlings, a dungeon dating-sim RPG full of difficult decisions and hot monsters. Coming soon to PC!



Check out the world premiere trailer for Kill Your Darlings, a dungeon dating-sim RPG full of difficult decisions and hot monsters. Coming soon to PC! Dung Slinger – Developed by Bold Beetle: Check out the debut trailer for Dung Slinger, and check the game out on Steam. Coming soon to PC!



Check out the debut trailer for Dung Slinger, and check the game out on Steam. Coming soon to PC! K-pop Idol Stories: Road to Debut – Developed by Wisageni Studio: K-pop Idol Stories: Road to Debut comes out TODAY on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Check out a brand new trailer for the game right here.

K-pop Idol Stories: Road to Debut comes out TODAY on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Check out a brand new trailer for the game right here. Beat, Heart, Beat (+RDA) – Developed by The Wacy: A new standalone prologue demo for Beat, Heart, Beat is out now, and the Early Access launch is confirmed for October 9th!



A new standalone prologue demo for Beat, Heart, Beat is out now, and the Early Access launch is confirmed for October 9th! Altered Alma – Developed by 2Awesome Studio: Check out new gameplay of Altered Alma and dive into the brand new demo update. Altered Alma is coming soon to PC!

Check out new gameplay of Altered Alma and dive into the brand new demo update. Altered Alma is coming soon to PC! Dicewood – Developed by xk: Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Dicewood, and dive into the updated demo. Coming soon to PC!



Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Dicewood, and dive into the updated demo. Coming soon to PC! Appulse – Developed by Le Rado: Le Rado and Raw Fury have unveiled a new look at their upcoming pinball roguelite hybrid, Appulse, and a new demo is live now. Coming to PC in 2026!

Le Rado and Raw Fury have unveiled a new look at their upcoming pinball roguelite hybrid, Appulse, and a new demo is live now. Coming to PC in 2026! Ghost Vanguard – Developed by WOMBO COMBO GAMES INC.: Check out the latest trailer for Ghost Vanguard, and dive into the brand new playable demo. Coming soon to PC!



Check out the latest trailer for Ghost Vanguard, and dive into the brand new playable demo. Coming soon to PC! Glintseeker Island – Developed by Half Soup Labs: Descend into mysterious caves with countless treasures to excavate in a mining exploration adventure. Upgrade your gear, fight bosses, uncover secrets, and save the island from an ancient threat below!

Descend into mysterious caves with countless treasures to excavate in a mining exploration adventure. Upgrade your gear, fight bosses, uncover secrets, and save the island from an ancient threat below! Roman Sands RE:Build – Developed by Arbitrary Metric: Arbitrary Metric and Serenity Forge have released a new trailer for Roman Sands RE:Build, confirming a September 16th, 2026 , release on PC for the apocalyptic hotel management game.



Arbitrary Metric and Serenity Forge have released a new trailer for Roman Sands RE:Build, confirming a , release on PC for the apocalyptic hotel management game. The Cave Diver – Developed by Ovsko: Claustrophobic physics-horror game The Cave Diver officially launches August 12th, 2026 , on Steam.



Claustrophobic physics-horror game The Cave Diver officially launches , on Steam. Unshine Arcade – Developed by Mardt: Unshine Arcade is slated to launch on Steam September 28th, 2026 !

Unshine Arcade is slated to launch on Steam ! Worming from Home – Developed by Zach Northrop and Mason Sabharwal: A new trailer has been released for Worming from Home, the remote work simulator where you are a worm. Launching on Steam September 4th, 2026 .

A new trailer has been released for Worming from Home, the remote work simulator where you are a worm. Launching on Steam . Chained Beasts – Developed by Featherweight Games: Featherweight Games has announced that co-op gladiator roguelike Chained Beasts will be launching on Steam on September 10th, 2026

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Featherweight Games has announced that co-op gladiator roguelike Chained Beasts will be launching on Steam on . Cozy Marbles – Developed by Pixel Pea Games: Pixel Pea Games and Mythwright have announced that the marble run sandbox game Cozy Marbles will be launching on August 20th, 2026, on Steam !

Decklings – Developed by Dark Lizard Games: Survival deck-builder Decklings is set to launch on PC September 25th, 2026

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Survival deck-builder Decklings is set to launch on PC ! Dog in the Machine – Developed by Studio Chahut: Studio Chahut and Goblinz Publishing have revealed that Dog in the Machine is launching September 29th, 2026, on PC!



Studio Chahut and Goblinz Publishing have revealed that Dog in the Machine is launching on PC! ARTIUS: Pure Imagination – Developed by PVic Games: PVic Games and IndieArk have announced that ARTIUS: Pure Imagination will be launching on PC in Q1 2027

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PVic Games and IndieArk have announced that ARTIUS: Pure Imagination will be launching on PC in ! Black Well Devil – Developed by Save Sloth Studios: Save Sloth Studios has announced that their stylish high-stakes platformer Black Well Devil is launching on PC in Spring 2027

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Save Sloth Studios has announced that their stylish high-stakes platformer Black Well Devil is launching on PC in . Remote Control – Developed by Canteen Games: Canteen and Weekend Games have shared the latest trailer for REMOTE CONTROL, confirming a Fall 2026 launch on PC for the oppressive sci-fi simulation game.



Canteen and Weekend Games have shared the latest trailer for REMOTE CONTROL, confirming a launch on PC for the oppressive sci-fi simulation game. Stars of Icarus – Developed by Muse Games: Muse Games has shared a new trailer for space battle PvP game Stars of Icarus, alongside the news that it will be launching on PC in Q1 2027 .

Muse Games has shared a new trailer for space battle PvP game Stars of Icarus, alongside the news that it will be launching on PC in . Vale's Echo – Developed by Hollow Beak Games: Hollow Beak Games has shared a new trailer for Vale's Echo, an atmospheric, death-defying adventure game slated to launch in Q2 2027 on Steam.



Hollow Beak Games has shared a new trailer for Vale's Echo, an atmospheric, death-defying adventure game slated to launch in on Steam. Vision Quench – Developed by WizMUD Games: WizMUD Games and Pocketpair Publishing have released a new trailer for mega dungeon co-op exploration game Vision Quench, revealing a Q1 2027 launch date on PC.



WizMUD Games and Pocketpair Publishing have released a new trailer for mega dungeon co-op exploration game Vision Quench, revealing a launch date on PC. Deadly Days Roadtrip – Developed by Pixelsplit: Check out the huge upcoming Summer update for Deadly Days: Roadtrip. Out now on PC!



Check out the huge upcoming Summer update for Deadly Days: Roadtrip. Out now on PC! Wanderburg – Developed by Randwerk: Randwerk and Sidekick Publishing have unveiled a new trailer for Wanderburg, revealing the desert biome and new enemy variants. Wanderburg is releasing on PC later this year.



Randwerk and Sidekick Publishing have unveiled a new trailer for Wanderburg, revealing the desert biome and new enemy variants. Wanderburg is releasing on PC later this year. DEADBOOT – Developed by ULTRAKAOS Games: ULTRAKAOS GAMES has announced that the demo for retro roguelike FPS DEADPOOL is launching on August 3rd on Steam!



ULTRAKAOS GAMES has announced that the demo for retro roguelike FPS DEADPOOL is launching on August 3rd on Steam! Dreadmoor – Developed by Dream Dock: Dreadmoor has unveiled a new trailer, alongside an October 6 release date for its first demo. The full game is coming out on PC in Q4 2026.



Dreadmoor has unveiled a new trailer, alongside an October 6 release date for its first demo. The full game is coming out on PC in Q4 2026. Mirage: Miracle Quest – Developed by Toe Bean Club: Miragle: Miracle Quest has unveiled a brand new trailer, showing off fresh footage of this magical girl RPG deckbuilder hybrid alongside the news of a September 2026 launch for the official Kickstarter campaign!



Miragle: Miracle Quest has unveiled a brand new trailer, showing off fresh footage of this magical girl RPG deckbuilder hybrid alongside the news of a September 2026 launch for the official Kickstarter campaign! SPRKLS.exe – Developed by PesiiDom: Take a look at the latest trailer for SPRKLES.exe, a story-adventure that unfolds entirely on your PC desktop. Coming to PC in 2027, with a demo launching on August 31st, 2026.

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