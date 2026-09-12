Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo, Games, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, Overwatch, StarCraft, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: BlizzCon 2026, Diablo V

Every Official Major Announcement From BlizzCon 2026

BlizzCon 2026 kicked off this weekend with several big announcements for almost every current title and some new ones to come.

Article Summary BlizzCon 2026 unveiled Diablo V for 2029, a Netflix Diablo animated series, and a new open-world StarCraft for 2030.

World of Warcraft: Forever launches November 4 with a beta in September, adding new zones, quests, dungeons, raids, and race.

BlizzCon 2026 also brought Warcraft III campaign updates, Diablo IV content, and a Heroes of the Storm character reveal.

Overwatch and Hearthstone got major BlizzCon 2026 reveals, including a new hero, new class, expansion, and live events.

At long last, Blizzard held a proper BlizzCon event again in Anaheim, and with it came several announcements across several titles. The big takeaways from this include Diablo V being in the works, a new WoW experience called World of Warcraft: Forever, and the return of StarCraft in… 2030? We have the finer details from the company below, as you can check out the full stream above.

After decades of bringing entire universes to life through games, Blizzard is partnering with some creative powerhouses to tell even more stories beyond gaming across new screens. An animated series set in the world of Diablo is in development with Netflix. More details will be shared in the future, but this is only the beginning, with even more taking shape across the Blizzard universe.

World of Warcraft: Forever

Carve new paths and explore unseen corners of Azeroth in World of Warcraft: Forever, our new, third World of Warcraft experience alongside Modern and Classic. Forever launches November 4 (Beta starts September 17) with three new zones, over 1,000 new quests, nine new dungeons, two new raids, the new Skyborne race, and so much more.

Diablo V

Diablo's next era begins with Diablo V, launching in Spring 2029. Sanctuary has fallen, and Diablo has won. Players must confront the question at the heart of this new chapter: what must you become when the world has already fallen?

StarCraft

A new mission calls: StarCraft returns with a story-driven, open-world shooter, coming Spring 2030!

Warcraft III

With its first new storyline in over 23 years, Warcraft RTS is back! Warcraft III Reforged's new campaign, Forsaken Kingdom, is available today, exploring the tragic fall of Lordaeron and how it came to be known as the Undercity, alongside the 3.0 update, which brings major improvements to the Warcraft III experience, including a graphics update and revamped World Editor.

Heroes of the Storm

Xal'atath is joining Heroes of the Storm as its newest Hero, arriving in the Nexus on September 28, available on PTR September 14. There may even be more to come for Heroes in the future!

Diablo IV

Diablo IV: Season of Hell's Legacy begins September 15, bringing the franchise's 30-year legacy into the game with the return of the Prime Evils and Deckard Cain, alongside rewards and gear inspired by every era of Diablo. The legendary Amazon arrives in the first half of 2027 in Diablo IV's first class pack, wielding her iconic bow alongside the javelin. The Diablo IV: Age of Hatred Collection arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 on September 15, offering cross-platform play, cross-progression, and an evolving endgame wherever players choose to play.

World of Warcraft

At the midpoint of The Worldsoul Saga in the Midnight expansion, World of Warcraft's next major update Eclipse (12.2) sees Xal'atath drawing ever closer to her goal of claiming Azeroth's Worldsoul. WoW's next expansion, The Last Titan, stands to be the culmination of over two decades of Warcraft, bringing an extraordinary chapter of storytelling to a close while laying the groundwork for what comes next. Players can expect more information to come early next year.

Overwatch

Season 5 brings a new Support Hero, Doctrine, major hero reworks for Sombra and Roadhog, the new map Watchpoint: Grimsvötn, along with the conclusion of The Reign of Talon, the first year-long narrative arc in Overwatch history. YOASOBI will perform at BlizzCon's first-ever esports halftime show during the Overwatch World Cup. LE SSERAFIM returns to the BlizzCon Main Stage to close out BlizzCon weekend with a live performance, a prelude to their upcoming U.S. tour. Celebrating their return to BlizzCon, a new LE SSERAFIM in-game collaboration is available now. With even more news and announcements in store, the next Overwatch Spotlight arrives in February 2027.

Hearthstone

The Monk, Hearthstone's first new class in over six years, bursts onto the scene in 2027, bringing its signature fluid playstyle and adaptable nature to the Tavern. Hearthstone's next expansion Reign of the Black Empire takes Hearthstone back to the earliest age of Azeroth, long before the Old Gods were imprisoned. The new keyword Assemble merges two cards into a powerful new one, opening the door for some wildly unpredictable combinations. The overhauled Journal is jam-packed with stories from each expansion, with all of the quests, achievements, and events from past adventures brought together in one place. Battlegrounds is adding a new minion type: Aberrations, interdimensional beings born of the Old Gods' influence.

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