Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: blood bowl, Bolt Action, Broken Arrow: Russian Guard, Memoir 44, Nightmare Frontier, Panzer Corps 2: Elite - All American, Radio Commander: Battle of Britain '40, Radio Commander: Pacific '41, Slitherine, Space Station Designer, Veil of Ashes

Everything Discussed During The Slitherine Next 2026 Event

Video game developer and publisher Slitherine held their own Slitherine Next 2026 livestream event, highlighting several games and updates.

Article Summary Slitherine Next 2026 spotlighted 10 strategy games, mixing new reveals, acquisitions, release dates, and major DLC news.

Slitherine confirmed Warhammer Blood Bowl for 2026, with updated tabletop rules, Rumble Mode, and BB3 owner perks.

New Slitherine projects include Memoir '44, Veil of Ashes, Bolt Action, and two Radio Commander games in development.

Slitherine also shared updates on Nightmare Frontier, Panzer Corps 2, Broken Arrow, and Space Station Designer.

Developer and publisher Slitherine held their own lengthy video game livestream this past week, as they went over several games during Slitherine Next 2026. Ten games in all were highlighted across the 90-minute live stream, with the team doing a victory lap over getting the rights to Blood Bowl, while also showing off new titles and updating others. We have the full notes of everything discussed on the show below from the team, and the video for you to check out above.

Slitherine Next 2026 Reveals Several New Games & Updates

Blood Bowl

Since July 1st, Blood Bowl has entered a new exciting chapter as it found a new home at Slitherine. During the live event, fans were treated to the launch of a brand-new Season and Blood Pass and the confirmation from Mathieu Valero, Blood Bowl Lead Engineer at Cyanide, that a great deal of work is in full swing on the next title in the franchise, Warhammer Blood Bowl. Scheduled to release before the end of 2026, the game will feature all the updated rules from the tabletop edition released in September 2025. Players can look forward to the return of the classic teams, including Old World Alliance, Orcs, Elven Union, and Skaven, alongside the long-awaited addition of the Bretonnians and Tomb Kings.

The surprises do not end there: Warhammer Blood Bowl will also introduce Rumble Mode, the fast-paced seven-a-side game mode, and one of the features most requested by players over the years. The mode will be free to try in a Demo available for every player at the end of the summer. Great news for the owners of Blood Bowl 3 has been confirmed: they'll receive Warhammer Blood Bowl free of charge, and all previously owned content will carry over to their accounts. To accommodate these changes in the game, the World Championship this year will start in December.

Memoir '44

Slitherine is proud to announce the digital adaptation of Memoir '44, further confirming its passion and commitment to bringing the best tabletop experiences to PC and digital platforms. The board game Memoir '44 was designed by Richard Borg and published in 2004 by Days of Wonder, an Asmodee studio, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the D-Day landings and the liberation of France. The digital version will be published by Slitherine and developed by Volcanite Games. It will deliver a PC adaptation of Memoir '44 that preserves the core tabletop experience: a turn-based tactical strategy game featuring hex-based movement, dice rolls, historically inspired scenarios across a wide range of battlefields, and the iconic Command card system that constantly reflects the challenges and limitations of battlefield command. Memoir '44 aims to deliver the perfect convergence of tabletop authenticity and videogame entertainment, without compromise. The game is expected to launch in 2027.

Veil of Ashes

The sky is ashen, but the future is bright for Slitherine: the publisher has announced the acquisition of Veil of Ashes. With more than 100k wishlist, this promising real-time strategy set in a dark universe will give players command to infantry squads, tanks and behemoth units. The game is set in an alternative past, devastated by a cataclysmic inferno. Kingdoms crumbled, empires collapsed, and rulers perished as civilization faced the dawn of its end. But with the fire came Cinium. Energetic fragments of the inferno that would shape the future of this world. Two hundred years later, new nations and reborn empires have risen from the ashes of the old world. Cinium has become the lifeblood of civilization, fueling both prosperity and conflict.

Nightmare Frontier

Are you brave enough? The Tactical Extraction Looter leaves Early Access today. Published by Slitherine and developed by Ice Code Games, makers of Hard West II and Rogue Waters, Nightmare Frontier is set in an alternative 1900s Wild West: the evil Dreadwaver nightmares are here (with their flashes and spindly legs) and are taking over the city.

Players will step into the Ringleader's shoes, choosing their team to harvest loot from defeated monsters and try to tame the Nightmare and create a new future utilizing the nightmare force. While fighting through the city in ever-changing, randomly generated runs with fast-paced tactical battles, players must watch out for environmental hazards and advantages, carefully studying the battlefield and unit positioning. The gap between losing the whole crew and clearing the board in a single turn comes down to how players read the battlefield: it's a weapon of its own.

The game launched 1.0 and has a promising future ahead. During Slitherine Next, the publisher's event dedicated to updates and announcements, a roadmap was revealed that included not one, but two DLCs. Players can therefore expect even more content, Dreadweavers, and fun in the future.

Bolt Action

More great news for tabletop lovers. In December, the publisher announced the acquisition of the IP to bring Bolt Action to life on screen as a digital wargame that captures the authentic feel of tabletop gaming. The community welcomed the announcement with great excitement, as Bolt Action stands apart with a singular ambition: to recreate the true sensation of commanding miniatures across a real tabletop battlefield.

Panzer Corps 2: Elite – All American

The new Elite Series DLC has been released, All American. Another addition to a Slitherine classic that is beloved by strategy gamers. Players will lead the iconic 82nd Airborne in a nine-mission campaign based on the real All-American Division. Literally dropped into the Second World War by parachute, these forces must rapidly adapt to the chaos of battle and seize vital positions deep behind enemy lines. Only exceptional tactical skill and the effective use of their finest equipment will enable them to hold these hard-won gains against relentless Axis counteroffensives.

The DLC focuses on airborne assault and heroic defense, with gameplay characterized by main objectives centered on taking ground from the enemies, but with a twist: the 82nd Airborne campaign prioritizes close-quarters infantry combat, marking a significant departure from the tank and Panzer heavy combat of previous Elite DLCs.

Broken Arrow: Russian Guard

The battlefield is about to change once again. Not only did Slitherine surprise fans with the announcement of a new partnership with FACEIT to inaugurate the first official Broken Arrow tournament, but a new DLC has been announced as well. As the conflict intensifies, the Russian arsenal expands with the arrival of the Russian Guard DLC for Broken Arrow. Featuring the new Russian Guard specialization, players will gain access to a versatile force that combines battle-hardened infantry, modern artillery, advanced air defense systems, and powerful armored formations, opening up new tactical possibilities on the battlefield.

The DLC introduces 8 infantry squads with 20 unique weapon loadouts, alongside 31 new ground and air units, allowing to field a wide range of new strategies. Players will also be able to fight across two new maps and experience two dedicated scenarios centered around the Russian Guard.

Radio Commander: Pacific '41

Can you fight a war without looking at the field? This title in the Radio Commander series expands the original concept, delivering an even more realistic command simulation set in the Pacific Theater of World War II. The strategy depth lies in leading operations in the Pacific War by analyzing reports, issuing radio orders, and making decisions by never leaving the operations room, and never entering the war field, and combining ground, naval, and aerial operations through tactical missions. The game now has a release window: this winter, players will be able to be a Radio Commander.

Radio Commander: Battle of Britain '40

A new game in the Radio Commander series has been announced, highlighting a new perspective on the Battle of Britain. In this RTS, players take command of RAF Fighter Command, not from the cockpit, nor flying, but from inside the operations room, making critical decisions based solely on radar readings, intelligence reports, and delayed communications. The game is a Radio Commander at heart, but with new exciting dynamics like resource management, deployment, fuel supplies, fatigue and morale, carrying with every decision strategic consequences. The game will feature a full historical campaign spanning the opening stages of the German offensive through to the Blitz, delivering an immersive and historically grounded experience inspired by real RAF command center documentation and procedures.

Space Station Designer

Ready for liftoff? Space Station Designer launch has been confirmed for 18th November. In this space-station building and management game, players step into the role of CEO of a private aerospace company, beginning with a single core module launch and expanding into a vast network of orbital stations stretching all the way to the Moon. Featuring Campaign, Sandbox, and Free Builder modes, Space Station Designer allows players to design and operate fully modular space stations using more than 150 unique modules. From managing astronauts and logistics to developing commercial services, manufacturing industries, and even space tourism, every decision shapes the growth of a thriving space economy. The final destination? The ultimate megaproject: building and operating a Lunar Space Elevator.

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