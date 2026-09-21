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Everything Featured During The PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2026

We got the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2026 over the weekend, showing just one hour of game trailers, which is at least a change.

Article Summary PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2026 packed 36 game reveals into a brisk one-hour showcase during Tokyo Game Show weekend.

Highlights included Stronghold 4, Thief: The Dark Project Remastered, Neon Abyss 2, and We Were Here Tomorrow.

The PC Gaming Show featured world premieres, fresh gameplay trailers, DLC reveals, and multiple early access launch dates.

Expect release date news for Night Plane, Escape from Playtime, Loftia, Core Keeper, and more PC games ahead.

Tokyo Game Show 2026 took place this weekend, though the final day was called off due to a tsunami warning. But like all conventions, there had to be livestreams full of commercials, and this year we got the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2026 to clear out Sunday. To our surprise, this was a breath of fresh air, as it only ran for one hour and didn't feel like we were suffering from sensory bombardment with so many ads being pelted at our faces. This time, we only got 36 games, which we have the rundown for you here, along with the entire video for you to check out above.

The Complete List of Games Shown On The PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2026

Really Illegal Golf

Go with friends or solo and sneak into places you shouldn't be just so you can play a round of golf in Really Illegal Golf. Sneak past guards and cameras, or knock through obstacles and tase people who get in your way.

Lufia 1 & 2: The Sinistrals Saga

Lufia 1 & 2: The Sinistrals Saga brings the first two games in the iconic RPG series into one convenient package. This is the first time these games will have an official PC release.

Fool King

Never worry about matchmaking again with this asynchronous autobattler. Fool King blends stylish art with tactical warfare in a fantasy setting.

Let's Build a Dungeon

Let's Build a Dungeon has you control a video game studio and make the MMO it's developing. You've got to keep your players happy, or they'll leave bad reviews and play something else. The game is launching into early access on February 11, 2027.

Night Plane

Attend to passengers while kicking shape-shifting demons off the plane, and be ready to save some souls if you crash land. The game releases on October 26, 2026.

We Were Here Tomorrow

We Were Here Tomorrow is the latest game in the We Were Here puzzle series, and this one comes with new abilities and upgrades. The only way to solve these problems is with a pal. It launches on October 20, 2026.

Stronghold 4

15 years since the last numbered Stronghold game, the castle sim series is back. Get ready to design some unconquerable fortresses and lay siege to the other guys' slightly more conquerable fortresses. Stronghold 4 is coming later this year.

Ball x Pit: Risen Ballbylon

Ball x Pit is getting a new expansion with 20 new ball evolutions, eight new hunters, four new biomes, 20 new buildings, and 46 new passives. Coming November 12, 2026.

Quarantine Zone: Miami Zero

Man a checkpoint, root out the secretly ill, and maybe even cure them as Quarantine Zone whisks you down to the sun-soaked beaches of Miami. The Miami Zero update is free and arriving October 15, 2026.

Piroker

Piroker wonderfully blends the nautical world of pirates with the chaos of a poker game changed by the power of relics. Score higher than your opponents or walk the plank.

Hodka

It's just you and your van in Hodka, an upcoming open-world adventure. Scavenge amongst the ruins and discover what lurks in the fog.

Neon Abyss 2

Neon Abyss 2 is gearing up for its full release, and it looks chaotic, inexplicable, and utterly joyous. Launching October 8, 2026.

Vaewolf

Part werewolf, part vampire, and part elf? That's a mix we didn't see coming. Vaewolf is a frenetic action game coming early 2027.

Tenebris Somnia

Tenebris Somnia blends a retro 2D aesthetic with survival horror gameplay and live-action cutscenes. Using an award-winning film crew from Argentina and as many practical effects as possible, it launches on October 16, 2026.

Hello Sunshine

Hello Sunshine's latest trailer gives us a closer look at the relationship between the Nomad and the giant robot they follow through the corporate desert.

Brave New Wonders

Brave New Wonders is a factory builder where you can give direct commands to your robots in plain text. The game launches tomorrow, September 21.

Lemonade Apocalypse

Lemonade Apocalypse is an incremental game that tasks you with building an economic empire on the back of a lemonade stand. You might cause climate change and irrevocably poison global politics while you do it, but hey, you'll be rich. Coming Q1 2027.

Wane

This is the world premiere of Wane, a tactical roguelike where you descend into the depths of a man's memories. It's gorgeous, brutal, and has a demo coming out next year.

Beautiful Freaks of the Desert

Beautiful Freaks of the Desert is a speedrunning first-person shooter with 50 bite-sized levels to tear through as you seek to end the data center wars.

Escape from Playtime

In Escape from Playtime, you play as a tiny Smiling Critter navigating a haunted factory in a co-op survival horror. Launching October 21, 2026.

Young Suns

Young Suns tasks you with designing a spaceship home in the stars in orbit around Jupiter, a newly liberated planet with a bright future ahead of it. Build your dream space-home and explore the environs of our solar system's largest planet. It launches on November 3, 2026.

Dust till Dawn

Clean houses and get scared in Dust till Dawn, a horror-themed clean-'em-up from Mac n Cheese Games that features music from Akira Yamaoka, the composer of Silent Hill.

Hellcard II

Hellcard II is the sequel to the highly praised Hellcard. It's a co-op roguelite deckbuilder with a unique paper aesthetic.

Cairn – On the Trail: Deep Water

Survival climbing game Cairn is getting the first of its free DLC on October 29, 2026. There are more routes to climb, a new character to try out, and a new mode.

Core Keeper

Core Keeper's Riders of the Underground update launches tomorrow, adding rideable mounts, a new sub-biome, and a trio of terrifying hydras to the game. There's also a mysterious door with tantalizing secrets hidden behind it.

Thief: The Dark Project Remastered

The show featured a gameplay-heavy trailer for Nightdive's Thief remaster. We even got a peek at the controller UI, which looks to be taking its cues from the original game's mod scene.

The Rabbit Haul

The Rabbit Haul blends tower defense with farming sim and roguelite mechanics and dresses the whole experience up with an adorable 2D art style. It's out tomorrow.

The Hollowing

The Hollowing is set in the same world as Lorn's Lure, only this time you're flying a plane through the dense mist. Be careful you don't lose your grip on reality, as the last pilot did.

Virtue and a Sledgehammer

Virtue and a Sledgehammer is coming October 27, 2026. Return to your hometown and destroy it brick by brick, all while smashing through androids that have digitized your once-neighbors.

Mycopunk

Visit exotic alien planets and decimate the fungal lifeforms with your robot buddies. Mycopunk's 1.0 update is coming on October 20, 2026.

Marked For Mayhem

Marked For Mayhem is a four-player dungeon crawler with an interesting premise: what if you had to deal with two essentially contradictory goals at once? Here, it means working with your team to overcome challenges while also competing with your teammates for the singular, individual winner position.

Undefeated: Genesis

Undefeated: Genesis lets you live out the fantasy of becoming a superhero. Awake on an alien world and fly, shoot lasers, and wield incredible powers in the new demo.

Loftia

Loftia, the cozy, eco-friendly MMO life sim, is launching into early access on November 3, 2026. Build a sustainable home on a sky island and work with your community to build the third space of your dreams.

Toxic Frontier

Rebuild amongst the fog and ruin of a radioactive wasteland in Toxic Frontier. This is a card-based city-building roguelike that has to be seen to be understood.

Obstacle Overdrive

Relive childhood memories and navigate your radio-controlled cars over obstacle courses built out of toys in Obstacle Overdrive. The game launches on October 2, 2026.

Fish & Ships

If you enjoy co-op games like Peak, then Fish & Ships looks like it'll be right up your alley. Take to the skies with your mates and engage in some shenanigans.

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