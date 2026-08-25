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Everything Revealed During Gamescom 2026's Opening Night Live

Gamescom 2026's Opening Night Live bombarded our senses with over 50 trailers for two and a half hours. Here's what we witnessed.

Article Summary Gamescom 2026 Opening Night Live delivered 50+ reveals across a packed pre-show and main event in Cologne.

Big Gamescom announcements included Gears of War: E-Day, Silent Hill Townfall, Control Resonant, and Metro 2039.

Fresh Gamescom trailers spotlighted Mega Man: Dual Override, Rayman Legends Retold, Crazy Taxi: World Tour, and more.

The full Gamescom roundup spans strategy, horror, RPGs, shooters, co-op adventures, remakes, DLC, and surprise debuts.

Hey kids! Do you like watching two and a half hours of video game commercials without a toilet break? Too bad! We just sat through the entire livestream of Opening Night Live from Gamescom 2026. As is the custom these days, Geoff Keighley came out after a 30-minute pre-show to bombard us with two hours of commercials at neckbreak speed. We have the full rundown of everything showcased during the event, along with the full video above.

Gamescom 2026 Opening Night Live: The Pre-Show

Worms: Galactic Tactics

Worms makes an explosive leap into tactical roguelike combat! Battle across destructible arenas, mod classic weapons, and unleash devastating strategic combos as you fight for survival, riches, and glory!

Train Sim World 7

Live life on the tracks and discover the joy of train simulation. Whether looking for a relaxing run on the rails or seeking the thrill of mastering your virtual train driver career, find your way in Train Sim World 7 across a range of iconic routes and locomotives.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Wonderworks

RollerCoaster Tycoon Wonderworks combines the deep theme park simulation and recognizable isometric perspective that made the series enduringly popular with Springloaded's playful humor, expanded customization, streamlined management tools, and new emergent gameplay systems. Whether meticulously crafting the perfect park or watching carefully laid plans spiral into hilarious catastrophe, every decision shapes a bustling park where guests, rides, and operations react in unexpected ways.

Springloaded is known for developing charming simulation titles that push the boundaries of the genre, including the critically acclaimed Let's Build a Zoo. For the development of RollerCoaster Tycoon Wonderworks, the studio introduced a unique visual aesthetic to the franchise, with buildings and park decorations that look like highly detailed, miniature plastic models. The net effect is a tabletop model park that has come to life. The gameplay in RollerCoaster Tycoon Wonderworks preserves the depth, charm, and unmistakable personality that have defined the series.

Aniimo

Aniimo is a free-to-play, next-gen creature-catching open-world RPG. Explore the vast continent of Idyll, Twine with unique Aniimo, unlock new abilities. Travel to a sky-floating metropolis, meet other Pathfinders, and battle in exciting competitions. Choose your Aniimo and begin your epic journey!

Genigods: Nezha

Genigods: Nezha is an ARPG rooted in the chaos of ancient Chinese creation mythology. Play as Spirit Pearl, the first being forged by the Goddess of Creation Nüwa. Dive into iconic Chinese genesis tales, battle Colossal Gods, and experience the unique combat of Chinese-style celestial showdowns.

Perceptum

A psychological horror game where you play as a medium investigating the disappearance of a family. Explore a house with an oppressive atmosphere, close your eyes to hear the beyond, use your mirror to see what should not exist and uncover the truth hidden within its walls.

Acornia Mirror Worlds

In Acornia: Mirror Worlds, you'll step into the paws of Alva, a squirrel living in a village in a tree and running a dessert shop. After spending a long time away, she returns to find that the influence of the Duramen dimension has corrupted the village and driven many of its inhabitants away. It's up to Alva to keep her shop running to earn money to rebuild the town, all while fighting through dark dungeons in the Duramen dimension, defeating the angry spirits that reside there, and cleansing the corruption.

Thankfully, Alva's delicious pastries serve as the perfect weapons to defeat the Duramen dimension's dark spirits. As Alva grows her dessert shop and increases its reputation with new and delicious recipes, she'll stuff her cheeks before exploring dungeons to fire cakes, crumbles, and other delicious treats straight at her enemies. All of these mouthwatering weapons take time to craft, though. Help Alva grow her store, welcome new customers, and even hire employees along the way to get the job done. Between growing and harvesting your own ingredients via agriculture and farming (it is all homemade, after all), Alva will be far too busy to manage this all on her own. Employees can take on various tasks in your stead, automating the dessert shop.

Valor Mortis

In Valor Mortis, Napoleon won at Waterloo, marched onward east, and something sinister followed his army. The trailer gives the first look at the Shrike, the rebel leader fighting the Empire in occupied Eastern Europe, and introduces the resurrected soldier you play plus the survivors who claim to know him. Vincent Cassel voices Napoleon, who speaks to you from inside your own head.

Tankrat

Created in partnership with Kepler Interactive, TankRat is a post-apocalyptic journey of rebellion, lost identity, and mech-mayhem. You control Whittaker, a digitized human consciousness known as a 'Sleepwalker', capable of fusing with fully customizable tanks. Whittaker has one mission: find salvation in the fabled city of Highpoint. But as you venture into the Event Containment Area – a war-torn wasteland occupied by machines called Tankrats – that mission becomes an existential bullet to Whittaker's view of morality, consciousness and power. Your only hope lies in Cyril, a mysterious guide and mentor, and in your ability to pilot your tank better than those who seek to tear it apart wheel by wheel.

Murals

Murals is a gorgeous action-adventure loaded with fast-paced, customizable combat set within familiar-ish fairy tales, fables, and other fictional worlds. As players help twisted reinterpretations of Hansel and Gretel, The Little Mermaid, Rapunzel, and many others, one thing becomes abundantly clear: These aren't the tales you were told. Murals blends beautifully drawn, hand-animated characters and environments with 3D rendered enemies in an aesthetic that's simultaneously striking and cohesive. Or, in technical game-dev lingo, it looks really, really nice.

Humankind II

Humankind 2 evolves the franchise beyond its foundations, delivering a new take on historical strategy. Drawing on years of players' feedback and Amplitude Studios' 15 years of experience creating strategy games, the sequel introduces new progression systems, innovative features, enhanced visuals, a modernized UI, and gameplay improvements that come together to deliver the best Humankind experience to date.

Elta: Defy All Gods

Elta: Defy All Gods is a science-fantasy action-platformer, blending free-form melee combat, fluid platforming and sci-fi exploration. Play as Victus, an elite warrior monk seeking their lost god, Elta, in the hopes of finding a path forward for their civilization. Restoring Elta's former power might be the key to a new, brighter future. With each new challenge, Victus and Elta will become stronger, unlocking new martial art techniques and devastating magic abilities. Each corrupted world they explore is sprawling and filled with hidden secrets, requiring mastery of an evolving traversal toolkit to reach the furthest places. Mastering both explosive combat and agile platforming is crucial to becoming a true divine champion.

Age Twisters

Age Twisters is a two-player co-op narrative adventure game that allows you to send a free invite to friends via the Friend's Pass. Play as a grandfather and granddaughter to solve puzzles by freely changing your age and reveal the dark secrets hidden beneath a facade of lies.

Onimusha: Way Of The Sword

The latest footage of Onimusha: Way of the Sword showcases a series of thrilling boss battles. The action includes the reveal of Ifuu and Burai, an electrifying duo that conjures wind and thunder, plus a sneak peek at protagonist Miyamoto Musashi in his duel with Dokyo, and the first glimpse of gameplay showing our hero in his fully awakened Oni form. Players can prepare for these fights with the Onimusha: Way of the Sword Demo. Starting today on all platforms, the newly updated demo will add new elements, including a second quest exploring the Oni Refuge. This surreal stage features an early slice of the story where players are introduced to new gameplay mechanics and the towering boss Daidara.

Mariachi Legends

Mariachi Legends is a brutal, pixel art, combat-oriented Metroidvania set in the heart of Mexico.You play as Pablo Cruz, a detective who has agreed to a deal with Death herself. She has given Pablo the ability to transform into the mighty La Sombra allowing him to fight back against evil.

The Main Show

Nodus Fall

(No info was released about this game at the time of publishing)

Rainbow Six Tactics

Drawing from a roster of 15 operators from Rainbow Six Siege, players will build squads of four operators tailored to their preferred approach. Each operator brings unique abilities, specialized gadgets, and distinct skill trees, encouraging experimentation and strategic team composition. Rainbow Six Tactics' campaign features dozens of missions set in diverse locations around the globe, and every operation brings its own challenges and opportunities. Hostage rescue, bomb disposal, target elimination, and reaching every objective demands careful preparation, tactical improvisation, and precise execution. Every operation brings its own challenges and opportunities. Hostage rescue, bomb disposal, and target elimination missions demand careful preparation, tactical improvisation, and precise execution. Players can break walls to open new lines of sight, remove enemy cover, and create alternate entry points as the situation evolves. The Breach feature builds on this foundation as a decisive tactical moment: a synchronized assault that breaks the turn-based rhythm and lets all operators act at once as they storm a new area by surprise, combining operator abilities with environmental destruction in explosive Rainbow Six fashion.

Gears of War: E-Day

Experience the horror and brutality of Emergence Day. Fourteen years before the original Gears of War, join Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago in a gripping origin-story campaign as the Locust Horde first erupt from below, igniting a desperate fight for survival. Rally your squad and fight on in multiplayer with a reimagination of Gears' iconic PvE mode, Horde Siege, or go head-to-head with a refined Versus PvP.* Built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, Gears of War: E-Day delivers the most immersive Gears yet.

Ananta

Go Viral. Save the World. At its core is a gameplay system driven by social influence and the pursuit of attention. Players take on an identity that is entirely of this era: the influencer. In a modern city governed by algorithms and online culture, players engage with the urban world through the lens of a content creator — an experience unlike anything seen in the urban game genre. Ananta brings its open world to life through interconnected stories, unexpected encounters, and player-driven experiences. Every mission, crisis, and citywide adventure presents an opportunity to build a reputation, grow social influence, gain access to new resources, and unlock unique influencer perks.

Silent Hill Townfall

Simon Ordell is called back to the island of St. Amelia to 'put things right', encountering a town lying quiet beneath a heavy fog, seemingly abandoned but not at rest. Venturing deeper, and driven to understand his connection to the place and its inhabitants, Simon begins to discover fragments of a past rising to the surface. Experienced entirely in first person, Simon must explore, evade, and survive using a limited set of weapons and tools, including the CRTV, a pocket television used to tune into unstable signals. Evasion is tense; combat is frenetic, while narrative driven puzzles reveal a truth that refuses to stay submerged.

Rensonance: A Plague Tale Story

Combining dynamic melee combat, exploration, environmental puzzles and narrative-driven adventure, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy offers a new perspective on the beloved universe created by Asobo Studio. Players will uncover Sophia's origins while exploring a parallel story set during the Minoan era, revealing long-buried secrets connected to the island and shedding new light on the origins of the Macula itself. From breathtaking coastal landscapes to forgotten labyrinths hidden beneath the earth, the game delivers an emotional and intense adventure where every discovery brings Sophia one step closer to the truth… and one step closer to the darkness waiting for her.

Sea of Remnants

In Sea of Remnants, players assume the role of a puppetfolk sailor adrift without memories, exploring the bustling city of Orbtopia and a vast archipelago of mysterious islands. Across this ocean-fantasy world, every island, encounter, and forgotten story becomes part of a greater voyage to recover what was lost. The new trailer explores one of the central questions at the heart of Sea of Remnants: Why does a Voyager with no memory continue to return to the same ocean? It introduces the game's Set Sail–Explore–Collect–Return loop while showcasing diverse island environments, minigames and lighter diversions, ever-changing turn-based combat on land, and naval encounters at sea. Each voyage unfolds as a highly replayable roguelike journey through an open world, where no two expeditions play out the same way. Enemies, bosses, potential crewmates, equipment, skills, and enhancements change with each voyage, challenging players to adapt their crew and combat strategy to the dangers ahead.

Crimson Desert Enhanced

The one-minute trailer highlights what's new in Crimson Desert Enhanced: new cutscenes and dialogue that strengthen the story's narrative flow, creating a more cohesive experience for players seeking immersion in the world of Pywel. The update also broadens the game's global reach with five new voiceover languages — French, German, Spanish, Japanese, and Portuguese (Brazilian) — along with Arabic subtitles and UI, letting fans around the world experience the characters' dialogue and story more vividly than ever. To mark the launch of this version 2.0 update of the game, Crimson Desert is on sale across every digital platform for the first time since its release.

Tides of Annihilation

In the trailer, a distraught Gwendolyn considers her new reality amidst the ash of a ruinous London before being encouraged by the legendary Guinevere to harness the power of the Fog – a power only King Arthur once wielded – to save both London and the otherworldly realm of Avalon from total annihilation. Embracing her destiny, Gwendolyn takes up the sword and learns to fight alongside powerful spectral knights; this new trailer debuts the legendary Sir Lancelot summoned by Gwendolyn to dispatch enemies in spectacular style.

Lofsöng

Lofsöng is an art-driven exploration puzzle adventure set across vast brutalist landscapes shaped by deep time. You play as a childlike figure dressed in a weird and bulky headgear, accompanied by a shapeshifting origami companion. No dialogue. No map. Only the world, and what it still remembers.

Mega Man: Dual Override

Mega Man returns in 2027 with a brand-new entry in the classic action platforming series! Override challenges and blast down legions of robots while springboarding across a new array of futuristic frontiers!

Rayman Legends Retold

Embark on a bold reimagining of the acclaimed platformer, filled with new content and narrative twists. When a shadowy villain spreads corruption across the Glade of Dreams, journey through its charming worlds solo or in up to four‑player couch co‑op in a fast‑paced, side‑scrolling adventure where every stumble and surprise adds to the delightful chaos.

PUBG: DED.NET

PUBG: DED.NET is a new multiplayer FPS that combines shooter gameplay with roguelite progression across runs, giving players new ways to experiment, adapt and build their own approach in the strange and unpredictable world of 1990's Cascadia. Grunge Music. Body Horror. The Occult. DED.NET is a dark, dark place. But you'll never feel so alive, even when you die. You'll come back better… In PUBG: DED.NET, a match lost is never a run wasted. Every drop of blood writes the next chapter—what you scavenge in the world changes you, and that changes how you fight. Death is Only the Beginning

Control Resonant

After years in confinement at the hands of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), Dylan Faden's former captors are deploying him at the peak of a supernatural crisis. Charged with combating a mysterious cosmic entity as it alters fundamental aspects of our reality, Dylan must harness his newfound powers to take the fight to the myriad threats overwhelming Manhattan. In Control Resonant, players will explore multiple areas of Manhattan in an expansive, unfamiliar world as an invading cosmic force reshapes the environment, defies natural law, and distorts gravity, reordering reality into a geophysical nightmare. Players will traverse perception-bending locations and journey beyond the material world into a mysterious metaphysical space reflecting Dylan Faden's troubled psyche.

The Blood of Dawnwalker

14th-century Europe. Bloody conflicts sweep the lands, and the Black Death comes for the survivors. It's a moment of weakness – and that's all they needed. Vampires seize their opportunity to walk out of the shadows and claim what they've been denied for centuries: freedom, and the power that comes with it. Other creatures of the night follow their lead. Legends turn into reality, and history as we know it will never be the same. You play as Coen, a young man turned into a Dawnwalker, forever treading the line between the world of day and the realm of night. Fight for your humanity or embrace the cursed powers to save your family. Whatever your choice, the question stands: is your soul worth the lives of those you love?

Game of Thrones: War For Westros

Classic real-time strategy in the world of Westeros. Conquer the Seven Kingdoms solo, or dominate your enemies to claim the Iron Throne in multiplayer skirmish. Command the Great Houses, rally iconic heroes, and rewrite the fate of the realm.

Dust: Origins

It's an isometric action-horror shooter aboard Limbo-6, an orbital prison platform in total collapse. You wake from cryo-prison with the station's orbit decaying, its bio-engineered test subjects loose, and a murderer's row of criminals between you and the escape pods. Ammo is scarce, every encounter is tactical, and actions have consequences — multiple endings, and anyone can live or die, you included. The whole thing wears its love of '80s and '90s action sci-fi on its sleeve: gritty setting, bulky tech, over-the-top creatures.

Exodus

In the new cinematic gameplay trailer, players are further introduced to Salt, an Awakened octopus mercenary and bounty hunter who joins Jun's journey as a companion. During the video, fans are given another glimpse into the game's combat and the rich universe that players will explore when Exodus launches next year.

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons

The Warlock gameplay reveal gives players an extended look at the upcoming game, starting off by revealing a brand-new character: Tasha. Maggie Robertson plays the role of Tasha, who acts as Kaatri's patron and source of power. Tasha teaches Kaatri to sense Raw Magic, power hidden throughout Darkon that lets her expand and transform her magical ability. From there, the reveal brings Warlock's core promise to life, showing how magic allows players to read, reshape, and ultimately master the world around them. Kaatri turns the environment, enemy positioning and even the weather into tactical opportunities, chaining spells together before capitalizing with her skill as a seasoned weapons master. The result is a fluid, systems-driven approach to exploration and combat, where observation and experimentation can uncover new paths, create unexpected solutions, and produce spectacular combinations.

1001 Threads of Mizan

This sprawling Arabian fantasy title will have players soar through the skies on flying carpets through drop-in, drop-out co-op to explore and take down colossal bosses together.

Silver Palace: House of Greed

The new trailer opens in a dimly lit, atmospheric operating room. Beneath the muted glow of the lights, Doctor Firtho carefully examines a mysterious corpse formed from Silverium. The faint clatter of surgical instruments blends with the slow, unsettling movement of the silver substance, leaving an eerie tension hanging in the air. The scene then shifts to a sprawling city of winding streets and hidden corners, following the female Detective as she explores a neighborhood filled with unknown dangers. As her investigation unfolds, glimpses of characters including Ashley, Gratia, and Red Rose appear alongside dynamic combat sequences and stylish finishing moves.

Monster Hunter: Outlanders

In the footage unveiled today, the adventurers spot a mysterious aurora. Just after they realise a monster is approaching, Ruger Aidal appears before them, wreathed in golden and iridescent light. After gazing down at the adventurers and standing calmly, it becomes enveloped in an orb of intense light, resembling a second sun, unleashing an intense burst of light and heat that scorches the surrounding landscape. Players can pre-register for Monster Hunter Outlanders now, and soon have the chance to face the imposing elder dragon and discover its connection to the many mysteries of Aesoland.

Metro 2039

Metro 2039 is the next landmark FPS from acclaimed storytellers, 4A Games. Journey into the dark heart of post-apocalyptic Moscow in a harrowing conflict for the very soul of the Metro. Experience the most shocking Metro adventure yet in a powerful single-player story that weaves exploration, survival, combat, and stealth across a hauntingly beautiful but deadly world with unparalleled immersion.

Hitman World of Assassination – Snoop Dogg DLC

Rap legend Snoop Dogg joins the World of Assassination as Dr. Cyrus Cane, an eccentric entrepreneur renowned for his wide-ranging and unconventional business ventures. In this new mission, Agent 47 sets his sights on eliminating Cane. His newest venture, Morsizzles, is a cookie product poised for a worldwide launch and millions in profits as buzz over its addictive taste spreads across social media and investment circles. However, beneath the hype lies a darker truth: an investigation has surfaced evidence of cover-ups linked to several deaths during internal product testing. To stop the launch and fulfill the contract, Dr. Cane must be permanently removed as the face of Morsizzles, and the product must disappear.

AION 2

AION 2 is the only MMORPG built around a world where the sky is the battlefield. Choose your faction, ascend as a Daeva, and fight a faction war across a world 36 times larger than the original. PC only, on Unreal Engine 5.

Afterworld

Emerge from the ruins into a new age, where the remnants of humanity must rebuild atop the wreckage of a post-apocalyptic world. Band survivors together, define the spirit of the tribe, and establish your empire in the Afterworld, a Grand Strategy Game that is easy to learn but difficult to survive. The world you knew is gone, and its remains are ripe for the picking. To build an empire that spans the continent, first you will need to keep your tiny band of survivors alive: explore hostile wastelands, expand into new territories, and rediscover lost technologies. Establish a handful of settlements, forge tribal alliances, and clash with cultists, raider warlords, and the immortal Ancients who already think this world is theirs. As your nation expands, your experience will shift from a small-scale, approachable beginning into a Grand Strategy as rich and complex as you have come to expect from Paradox games.

Petit Planet

(No info was released about this game at the time of publishing)

Mewgenics

Build the ultimate cat army through tactical breeding and send them into deep, challenging turn-based adventures. Draft abilities, collect items, and manipulate genetics across generations in this roguelike tactics game from the creators of The Binding of Isaac and The End is Nigh.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 drops up to four players into the boots of Colonial Marines deployed to the most hostile corners of the Aliens universe. This is not a rescue mission – it's a fight for survival. Xenomorphs stalk the corridors, ambush from the shadows, and swarm in overwhelming numbers. Every room could be your last. Coordinate with your fireteam, leverage each class's unique abilities, and adapt on the fly as encounters escalate from tense standoffs to all-out war. With deeper squad mechanics, smarter enemies, and a fully customizable Specialist class, AFE2 delivers the definitive co-op Aliens experience.

1666: Amsterdam

Every 333 years, something stirs. 1666: Amsterdam is a 3rd person Dark, Story-Led, Action-Adventure where Noa, the Collector, wields witchcraft to uncover demonic entities hiding behind human faces. Investigate by day. Face your demons at night.

Showa American Story

Showa American Story is an RPG steeped in retro pop culture. In the late 1980s, a dominant Japan culturally colonized America. Resurrected from the grave, Chigusa Choko embarks on a road trip of combat, exploration, and growth across a world both absurd and strangely familiar.

Road Kings

Drive a 40-ton semi hauling cargo across the coastal plains of the American South, managing multiple jobs, trailers, and routes. Grow reputation from rookie to veteran owner-operator, dodging disasters and rivals to become the hero of the open road.

Stage Tours

Build your band, hit the stage, and go on tour in Stage Tour, the next evolution of music rhythm games. Rock over 90 officially licensed tracks, unlock over 180 authentic Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer guitars, and experience five game modes, including the all-new roguelite Tour Mode.

Crazy Taxi: World Tour

Play as Axel in an all-new, high-octane adventure as he sets out to recover his stolen taxi and chase down a mysterious organization causing chaos around the world. Race through iconic locations and tackle extreme missions in the long-awaited return of the classic series.

Turok: Origins

Play as the legendary Turok warriors to face off against ferocious dinosaurs and a terrifying alien threat that seeks to destroy all human life in the galaxy. Unleash devastating attacks on your enemies with weapons and abilities, and harness fallen enemies' DNA to upgrade your arsenal.

Gravhounds

Gravhounds is a 1–4 player co-op action builder. Drop into hostile planets as a pack, build and defend your base in physics-driven mayhem, and extract with everything you can carry before you become alien chow. The longer you stay, the greater the danger… and the rewards.

LEGO Skylines

Create a city like no other in LEGO Skylines. It's a city-builder you pick up for five minutes and suddenly it's tomorrow. Seriously, it happens. Build whatever pops into your head or get lost in the details. What happens next is up to you. Make it beautiful. Make it weird. Make it yours.

Transport Fever 3

Plan, build, and optimize! Transport Fever 3 puts you in charge of your own transport empire. From humble beginnings with horse-drawn wagons, steam trains, and paddle-steamers working towards the latest jet planes, supertankers, high-speed trains, and helicopters, you will build the network that drives the world! Every delivery earns money, while every train, truck, plane, or ship increases your costs. You'll plan and build profitable routes, balance infrastructure expenses, and invest in upgrades to stay ahead of growing demand.

Exterminauts

Set on the scarred alien world of Tian, Exterminauts invites players to become an Exterminaut: a hardened interstellar professional uniquely equipped to exterminate threats, repair critical infrastructure, and respond to crises wherever the job takes them. Players will venture into hostile industrial environments on an alien planet where nature, machinery, and alien life collide, using specialized power tools and teamwork to overcome unpredictable threats in a colorful sci-fi world filled with danger, chaos, and unexpected challenges.

Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 is a next-generation Action RPG from Grinding Gear Games, featuring co-op for up to six players. Path of Exile 2 takes place in the land of Wraeclast, a dark continent populated by unique cultures, ancient secrets, and monstrous dangers. A sinister threat, long thought destroyed, has begun creeping back on the edge of civilisation, driving people mad and sickening the land with Corruption.

Heroes of Might and Magic III

Heroes of Might and Magic III Remake offers endless hours of epic adventure, elevating the original's timeless gameplay to modern standards and delivering its iconic blend of turn-based strategy, RPG hero progression, and tactical grid combat. Building on that foundation, the remake introduces a range of quality-of-life improvements and new features, such as enhanced planning and decision-making tools, making for a more intuitive experience while staying faithful to the original.

Rebuilt from the ground up in Ubisoft's Snowdrop engine, Heroes of Might and Magic III Remake trades the original's fixed 2D isometric perspective for a highly detailed 3D world and free camera control. Paired with 4K visuals, dynamic lighting, real-time weather, and shifting seasons, this visual overhaul breathes new life into Erathia's classic biomes and battlefields for both newcomers and returning fans.

No Law

No Law is a first-person, story-rich, cyber-noir shooter set in a decadent port city built on neon sleaze instead of regulations. Explore its rich history and meet the veiled hearts of the city as you take back what was wrongfully taken from you. In No Law you get to take on the role of Grey Harker, a seasoned veteran of both the battlefield and the city of Port Desire. After receiving near-fatal injuries on his last deployment, Harker decides to finally turn his back on military life and instead set his sights on a life of peace, once and for all. However, while he no longer goes looking for trouble, one fateful day, trouble finds its way to his front door.

Project ZETA

Predict. Dash. Dominate. A 4-team Tactical Hero Arena where clever play meets original hero abilities without tipping the scale between controller and KBM. It's not a typical hero shooter, battle royale, or MOBA. It's Project ZETA. A Multi-team Tactical Arena.

Cinder City

Cinder City is an open-world cinematic third-person shooter set in a fallen near-future Seoul. Fight alongside allies, push back against overwhelming threats, and reclaim the city from the forces tearing it apart.

Ontos

A sci-fi mystery set on the repurposed moon hotel Samsara. Uncover cryptic experiments, face unsettling encounters, and piece together a mind-bending narrative. The deeper you go, the more the truth unravels as you confront the ultimate question: What is reality?

Pony Island 2: Panda Circus

Pony Island 2: Panda Circus is a phantasmagorical voyage through time, myth, divinity, and video games. You were a young nomad who would have gone on to conquer the world… until an early death doomed you to The Earth Prison. Now you must escape the lordly deities of the underworld with your soul, and your sanity, intact. This is not a game about ponies.

ZooPunk

Set decades before the events of F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, ZooPunk expands the beloved Animal Punk universe, chronicling the turbulent origins of Torch City, an animal metropolis on the brink of revolution. There's nostalgia for F.I.S.T. fans and plenty of discovery for everyone else, as this new video highlights key moves for the three playable heroes, offers a look at ZooPunk's worldbuilding, and more.

There Are No Ghosts At The Grand

Inherit a crumbling English hotel and restore it by day—while battling ghosts by night. With a sardonic cat, a talking power tool, and a twisting supernatural plot, this is a musical mystery unlike any other. Will you be able to hold it together while everything around you falls apart?

Roco Kingdom

Roco Kingdom is a new evolution of open-world creature-collecting games, where players become Rocos and set out to meet Jinies in the continent of Carosia. Discover 400+ unique Jinies in this living open world. Form bonds with them as you grow together.

The Defiant

Heroic stories from the Chinese battlefields of World War II will be brought to life in the form of an FPS game.

Tarae: The Unbound

Taraew: The Unbound is an action RPG set in an Eastern dark fantasy world. Explore Taegwido, an island born upon the shattered boundaries of the Six Realms, and master the distinct combat styles and builds of six unique classes.

Like or Die

A team-based survival FPS where streamers clash in a fierce battle for survival. Cosmic platform "Quaya Stream" broadcasts your every moment live. Reshape the battlefield with blocks and create new twists. In a world where wins and deaths become content, the survival stream is about to begin.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation

As the world teeters on the brink of annihilation, the final battle against Sephiroth begins.

A meteor mars the sky, monstrous planetary guardians wreak havoc across the globe, and the fires of war rage. Now, Cloud and his companions must stand against this chaos to not only decide the planet's fate, but bring a legendary conflict to its conclusion.

In the final chapter of the Final Fantasy VII remake project, the scale has never been larger and the stakes have never been higher. Take to the skies and explore a boundless world, fight alongside a fully assembled party, master strategic and dynamic combat, and prepare yourself for the climactic finale. A vast planet awaits. Everything leads here.

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Remastered / Song of the Past Expansion Pack

During gamescom Opening Night Live, an announcement trailer for The Witcher 3 — Remastered revealed a slew of upgrades and enhancements to visuals, performance, gameplay, and more are coming to the acclaimed role-playing game. Players can experience the entire epic adventure with upgraded visuals, enhanced combat, improved traversal and movement, new witcher signs effects, revamped mount handling, enhanced monster behaviors, a skill tree revamp, transmogrification, expanded photo mode, new finishers, and much more.

A teaser for Songs of the Past was also shared at gamescom Opening Night Live and revealed the brand new region of Letten. This idyllic land is rich in rural tradition and folklore, and its people enjoy a fulfilling life of bountiful harvests and lavish festivals. But a dark secret lurks just beneath the surface, and Geralt must overcome never-before-seen foes as he fights to overcome its long-dormant evil.

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