Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Big Break Showcase

Everything Revealed During The Big Break Showcase

A ton of indie games got some kind of a spotlight this past week as dozens of titles were shown off during the Big Break Showcase.

Article Summary Big Break Showcase delivered 90 minutes of indie game reveals, trailers, release dates, demos, and major updates.

Coffee Stain led the Big Break Showcase with Satisfactory DLC, Goat Simulator 3 expansion, and Valheim news.

Ghost Ship Publishing spotlighted Deep Rock Galactic, Rogue Core, Survivor console ports, and fresh DLC plans.

New Big Break Showcase reveals included Begraved, Gnomesplosion, Bad Slime, Dark Offering, and more indie debuts.

Last week, Coffee Stain Studios held the first-ever Big Break Showcase, giving us 90 minutes' worth of video game commercials. This one wasn't even part of any big event or tied to a convention; they just decided to partner with a ton of developers to showcase multiple indie games. We have the full rundown of everything shown off below, along with the video to enjoy above.

Coffee Stain Studios Hosted The Big Break Showcase, Starting With Its Own Games

Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios) – The award-winning factory building game has announced its first DLC, 'Core Values', which will take daring Pioneers underground for a brand new expedition. Packed with a new narrative, new factory buildings, new creatures, new biomes, and a friendly-looking feline, this upcoming DLC will provide plenty for players to explore, exploit, and expand.

Goat Simulator 3 (Coffee Stain North) – The mainstream mayhem sim revealed its third major Expansion, Ticket to Dizzyworld, launching November 19th – an entire theme park playground of unregulated amusement rides, bumper cars, and fresh new ways to torment innocent NPCs. Strap in and get ready for some carnival carnage! Ticket to Dizzyworld will be available across Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Lightyear Frontier (FRAME BREAK) – The intergalactic open-world farming adventure announced its 1.0 launch date of November 4th on Steam and Xbox Series X|S, graduating from Early Access with its biggest update yet. New endgame content, mech upgrades, and more give players new ways to build, grow, and explore their homestead. A final Early Access sale is live on Steam now.

Valheim (Iron Gate) – The Viking survival juggernaut returned with a cinematic post-launch trailer – scored by an original song from Miracle of Sound's Gavin Dunne – celebrating its recent 1.0 launch and the addition of the Deep North biome. Valheim remains one of the most-played survival games around, and Vikings have yet to impress the Allfather.

Wielders of the Essence (Lavapotion) – The incremental base-building horde-survival game debuted a new trailer and a Song roadmap. Play as a small frog (with a loyal egg companion) fighting off hordes to transform a village from a puddle into a paradise. A demo's out now, with the full game launching November 5th.

Teardown (Tuxedo Labs) – The award-winning voxel-based heist sandbox, famous for its fully destructible, physics-driven worlds, has revealed its brand new Rally mode, which will see players go pedal to the metal through a series of unique race maps, packed with explosives, hammers, and environmental dangers to use against other drivers.

HUNTDOWN: OVERTIME (Easy Trigger) – The neon-soaked, VHS-era run-and-gun roguelite showed off its combat and aesthetic with a trailer. Play bounty hunter John Sawyer: hunt, die, upgrade, repeat, getting rebuilt one chrome limb at a time with every death. Out now in Early Access on Steam.

As We Descend (Box Dragon) – A developer video from the apocalyptic roguelike deckbuilder, offering an update that adds controller support to the game, plus their biggest sale yet with a Daily Deal!

Into the Unwell (She Was Such a Good Horse) – The team threw open the studio doors for a tour – awards shelf, mo-cap room, and characters modeled on the presenter's girlfriend and cat. Unhinged nonsense in the finest tradition of the game. Wishlist on Steam now.

Fellowship (Chief Rebel) – Hamish Bode from Chief Rebel shared an update as the multiplayer dungeon game heads toward 1.0, with a focus on smoothing the new-player experience so beginners can find their feet before encountering the daunting stuff.

Neighbors: Suburban Warfare (Invisible Walls) – The chaotic online multiplayer party brawler, where suburban rivals go to war, announced that it was free-to-play, opening its doors to, well, everyone.

Satisfactory: The Board Game (MOOD) – MOOD Publishing and Coffee Stain Studios' tabletop adaptation of the iconic factory-building game will begin crowdfunding on Gamefound on October 13th. Those who follow the game on the campaign page before then will receive the gorgeous and golden FICSIT Cup 1st Player Marker for free with their pledge.

Ghost Ship Publishing

Deep Rock Galactic (Ghost Ship Games) – Rock and Stone! The co-op dwarven mining sensation teased Season 07 coming later this year, with Season 08 and an Expansion DLC to follow in summer 2027, sending its enormous fanbase straight back into the depths of Hoxxes IV.

Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core (Ghost Ship Games) – The team thanked Early Access players for their feedback and teased Update 3, targeted for the end of October, complete with a first look at a brand-new boss.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (Funday Games) – The hit auto-shooter is heading to Nintendo Switch 1 & 2 and PlayStation 5! The team also announced a brand-new Knockout Expansion DLC, bringing the fist-swinging Brawler class, the Sandblasted Corridors biome, and a high-risk mission with new objectives and a boss. Console dwarves can rejoice – and get ready to rumble.

Rock and Stone! A DRG Card Game (MOOD) – The card-based take on the mining franchise dropped a teaser for its 2027 crowdfunding launch. A fun, fast-paced card game where players slam down hidden cards, play mind games, and bet against "friends". Beware of glyphids and chaos. Follow the Kickstarter "Notify Me" page today to see more.

FLASK (Chop Chop Games) – The dark fantasy deck-building auto-battler set a full release date of January 14th, 2027 (PC and Mac), alongside a major demo overhaul live on Steam now – new Infusers, competitive leaderboards, and shorter, nastier runs. Get rich, get ruthless, get very good at killing goblins.

Dinolords (Northplay) – The world's first "Hack'N'Strat" – a medieval-meets-Jurassic blend of RTS and action RPG – revealed a multiplayer mode, playable in a free Steam demo from October 19th, where up to eight Lords can build strongholds, wage war, and recruit dinosaurs, together or head-to-head.

Acorn: Seed of Resistance (Guidelight Games) – The team behind SpellRogue revealed their brand-new RPG auto-battler, coming in 2027, giving players their first look at the game in action. The reveal trailer introduced unlikely rodent heroes and fast-paced automatic battles, alongside the exploration, party-building and strategic choices players will use to rebuild a fallen order and fight back against the predators ruling their home.

DarkSwarm (Bitfire Games) – The tactical co-op shooter reveals its new swarm technology, bringing thousands of enemies to the screen at once. Its next Closed Alpha starts November 3rd, and players can sign up for access now.

Release Dates & Reveals

Appulse (Raw Fury) – A dev-commentary hype trailer for the pinball-meets-shooter, a modern twist on classic Space Cadet where you defend your ship from incoming waves of invading robots. Demo out now on Steam.

Dungeon Automata (Raw Fury) – A JRPG dungeon crawler-meets-auto-battler where you program your party via visual node-based logic and conquer dungeons automatically. Wishlist on Steam now!

Muri: Wildwoods (Speldosa Interactive) – A release date trailer set for December 7th (PC/Steam Deck). Cozy cleaning-sim-meets-3D-platformer: play newbie cleaner Pelle, scrub away corruption, befriend critters, and save the island's forest spirit.

Noble Fates (Xobermon / Living Worlds) – A 1.0 and release-date announcement for the living fantasy kingdom sim, introduced via the tale of Tim – a cowardly servant who lowers the bridge on his king and stumbles his way into the crown.

Begraved (Grip Jaw) – A reveal trailer for a scary co-op adventure made by some of the minds behind the hit survival title Valheim. Begraved is coming to Steam: loot cursed crypts, dodge traps, flee from things that shouldn't move, and remember that the Taxman always comes for his due.

Fourleaf Fields (Hypetrain Digital/Behemutt) – The team debuted a new trailer showcasing the magical, miniature world of Fourleaf Fields. Players can farm, care for tiny animals (read: bugs), and gather town gossip solo or with friends. Wishlist on Steam now.

Fish 'n Ships (Double Moose) – A gameplay trailer for the co-op airship game where you (a fish) must find the ocean. Wishlist on Steam. Coming to PC.

New Game Reveals

Gnomesplosion (Regular Missile) – Roguelike pachinko: fend off invading goblins by launching your volunteer gnomes, who explode, bounce, and pachinko their way through the enemy as they swap hats for fantastical powers. Exactly as calm and measured as the name suggests.

Solid Boat Adventure (Solid Block of Power) – A gameplay trailer for the co-op adventure where you and your friends pilot an odd steamboat delivering curious cargo across peculiar seas. Coming to PC/Steam, 2026.

Bad Slime (Perfect Potion Games) – A reveal trailer for the fast-paced action roguelike where you play as a rebellious slime getting pummelled, flattened, and burned across a dystopian megacity – collecting items that wildly reshape your abilities each run. Wishlist on Steam now!

Drill Bird Drillbird (Pop O' Clock Productions) – Sebastian showed off the digging platformer Drill Bird that he built with his friends: Play as a mother bird fallen from the sky, in search of powerful ores to hatch her egg. Stakes rise in the Cursed Mode update, where the mama bird makes a deal with the devil to keep her child safe. Cursed Mode was announced and released during the Big Break Showcase.

Dark Offering (Gloomkey Studios) – A reveal trailer for the linear first-person RPG with tactical card-based combat: explore a handcrafted world of loot, puzzles, and monstrous creatures. Wishlist on Steam.

Updates & Appearances

Contact Protocol (Kinetic Publishing) – A trailer for the cassette-future starship job sim, where you vet approaching ships aboard the mining vessel Pale Horse. Coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch 2 in Spring 2027.

Core Keeper (Fireshine / Pugstorm) – An "out now" trailer for the new update to the 1-8 player mining sandbox adventure, plus a team interview. Available across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch (1 & 2).

V Rising (Stunlock Studios) – The gothic open-world survival action RPG was featured with its 1.0 gameplay trailer. Players can build their castle, hunt for blood, and rise to power in a vampiric world. Play solo or online with others on Steam and PlayStation 5.

My Cannibal Family (Raw Fury / Wolf & Wood) – A dev video for the co-op horror sim that blends theme-park management with immersive stealth: build attractions, herd guests, and automate their grisly fate. Coming in 2027 to Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Jump Space (Keepsake) – The co-op PvE space adventure marked its Early Access anniversary with a hefty update, out now on Steam and Xbox. The update includes a "Nightmarish" difficulty, mission autosaving, and a reworked inventory so you can haul more guns and, crucially, more pizza. Play during the anniversary week or the Steam Autumn Sale to nab a commemorative helmet.

Greed & Darkness (Rescue Party) – Descend into a cursed fortress armed with nothing but a torch and your wits in this retro-style dungeon crawler. Rebuilt from the ground up over 18 months, the brand-new demo is out now on Steam.

Serpent's Gaze (Feeble Minds) – A punishing 1-4 player co-op souls-/roguelike where you fight tough enemies and relentless bosses in an ancient desert. In Early Access on Steam now.

Starpath (Jonathan Smårs) – Jonathan Smårs brings audiences a cinematic in-game trailer showing how you can explore the universe and build a spaceship solo or with friends. Wishlist on Steam now.

A Corporate Machine (Splendid Failures) – New Swedish studio Splendid Failures (ex-SteamWorld leads) introduced themselves and their cozy cleaning game: play Sanitron, a robot vacuum tidying the offices of Omega Global, uncovering a human story and a corporate-satire mystery along the way. Wishlist on Steam.

Fae & Fauna (Aurora Arts) – This whimsical open world pet collecting RPG allows the player to collect cute cat- and doglike creatures, find love, decorate your home – all while delving into a magical and mysterious world. The trailer announces their Early Access launch in Q1 2027.

SULFUR (Perfect Random) – Perfect Random presented a gameplay trailer for their old-school action adventure title, showing off the many, many, many weapons which will be at the player's disposal.

Home Sweet Gnome (Elva Entertainment) – An adorable gameplay trailer showcased Saga, a small gnome building a Bed and Breakfast for creatures from Nordic folklore. Players can wishlist this cozy, hand-painted adventure on Steam now!

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