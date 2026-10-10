Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Triple-i Initiative

Everything Revealed During The Fall 2026 Triple-i Initiative Showcase

Multiple announcements were made this week during the Fall 2026 Triple-i Initiative Showcase, highlighting dozens of indie games.

Article Summary Fall 2026 Triple-i Initiative Showcase delivered a packed slate of indie game reveals, trailers, demos, DLC, and release dates.

Major Triple-i Initiative highlights included The Escapists 3, Machinarium 2, Stronghold 4, and The Talos Principle 3.

New demos and playtests arrived for Hela: of Mice & Magic, Militsioner, Living Hell, Vaultbreakers, and more.

Triple-i Initiative also featured release windows, crossover DLC, and major updates for Dave the Diver, Sulfur, and Risk of Rain 2.

Organizers behind the Triple-i Initiative held their Fall 2026 showcase this week, highlighting several indie games with announcements and updates. Serving as one of the many, many preambles to the upcoming Steam Next Fest for October, this is one of the showcases where several companies were able to release quick trailers in hopes you'll go check out their demos. We have the details for everything in the showcase below; you can check them out on Steam.

The Full Rundown Of The Fall 2026 Triple-i Initiative Showcase

Astral Ascent

After more than four years of content and dozens of updates, it's time to come back to the acclaimed platformer roguelite to defeat the Zodiacs in lightning-fast combats! Both main cast and iconic bosses, such as Mimes and Pétank, are joining Astral Ascent. 6 new summons, 3 bosses, 2 music, and 3 different rooms are included in this free update. And can you hug the Esquie? Of course you can!

Brotato: Primal Dread

The ultimate potato survivor is back with its new DLC, with bigger enemies. Fight dinosaurs with new brotatoes and evolve your way out of the jungle. Use new weapons and items to show why potatoes are the true apex predator!

Canyons

From the creators of Breathedge, this 1–4 player Co-op PvE Shooter drops you into a brutal, ever-changing world where danger can take any shape. Face supernatural creatures known as the Awakened, forge Blood Pacts to wield their abilities, explore hostile canyons aboard colossal Crawlers, build up your settlement, and make hard calls to keep your crew alive.

Chained Together

A new official map will be added to the co-op game Chained Together for the first time on November 12. A sneaky look shows desks, chairs, PC monitors… what fresh hell is this? Check back on November 12 to find out.

Dandelion Void

Dandelion Void shadowdropped their first public demo on Steam and announced a partnership with UK indie publisher Kwalee in a new gameplay trailer. This single-player demo is your first chance to explore the jungle-choked halls of the doomed generation ship Pergola. Establish a refuge and forage for resources from the remains of your dead ancestors, and try to survive the horrors that doomed them.

Dave the Diver x Subnautica 2 DLC

MINTROCKET has revealed a crossover DLC for Dave the Diver with Subnautica 2, bringing its alien oceans into Dave's Blue Hole. DAVE THE DIVER is a casual single-player adventure/role-playing/ simulation game that pairs deep-sea exploration with sushi restaurant management, and has surpassed 10 million sales worldwide since its early access launch in October 2022.

Drunken Goddess Reflux

From the developers of Yunyun Syndrome!? Rhythm Psychosis comes their latest title: Drunken Goddess Reflux! Play shot glass Russian roulette against Femme Soule, a demon who loves you enough to kill you. Break the rules as you drink in this twisted game of Russian roulette, and push the demon till she spills it all. Survive the night, and savor seven flavors of ruin! Steam demo out October 19 with the full release planned for December 8!

Escape The Backrooms

Escape the Backrooms, the viral co-op horror from developers Fancy Games and Blackbird Interactive and publisher Secret Mode, is celebrating reaching over 10 million players with new content coming this December. Expect fun-filled new levels to party down in – or run away screaming from the terrifying entities that call them home. Dress up all fancy in new skins, coming in October, to really get into the party mood. More information on the new content is coming soon – we'll see you at the party in December!

False Echo

The False Echo demo is available now on Steam, with the full game launching in Spring 2027. Step aboard a secret military submarine and decode intercepted messages in this narrative cryptography thriller, where every decision can carry deadly consequences.

Gods with Badges

Strange Scaffold, (I Am Your Beast, Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator) unveils Gods With Badges, a narrative tactics game examining the power dynamics and institutional incentives of law enforcement through narrative sequences and brutal turn-based battles. Patrol a dystopian city of the future as Harrow McClellan, a disgraced police officer transferred back to her original post. Change lives. Turn off your bodycam to unlock special dialogue and combat options. Execute your definition of justice.

Haunted Paws

Haunted Paws is coming to PlayStation and XBOX, and a free demo is available now on Steam. Create your own puppies and embark on a cozy, spooky co-op adventure through a haunted mansion. Solve puzzles, face strange monsters and work together to rescue your missing owner. Haunted Paws is also coming to Nintendo Switch 1 & 2.

Hela: of Mice & Magic

The Hela: of Mice & Magic Demo is now available for the first time on Steam, Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store. This little adventure will introduce you to Hela's atmosphere and core gameplay mechanics — just a taste of what you'll experience in full when Hela launches in the full version on PC and consoles on December 1, 2026. Hela: of Mice & Magic is a heartwarming open-world adventure about the Kind Witch's tiny mouse familiars, small acts of kindness and the beauty of the Swedish wilderness.

Isle Goblin

Isle Goblin's first Open Playtest is live now on Steam! Over 27,000 players have already signed up for this goblincore survival-crafter, think Stardew Valley meets Terraria, but you're the goblins defending your home from the nasty humans. Built solo over four years by developer Watt, an electrical engineer by day who documented his dev journey to 100k+ YouTube subscribers, Isle Goblin is now backed by two major survival-craft publishers: Fireshine Games (Core Keeper, Far Far West) and Pocketpair Publishing, the studio behind Palworld.

JIAOHUN

JIAOHUN is a cinematic first-person psychological horror game. Set in a small Chinese town during the 1990s, you play as a returning wanderer who has lost his soul. As you track down your scattered spirit, you will gradually uncover the mystery behind the downfall of Fairy Town. You have returned here—an obscure dot on the map, Fairy Town in Baishoi County clung to survival between changing tides. As the new century approached, the town tried to adapt—but every desperate push forward failed.

Kingdom Two Crowns: Pharaoh Lands

The Swedish duo of indie publisher Raw Fury and developer Aurora Punks reveal the brand new Pharaoh Lands DLC for Kingdom Two Crowns, the acclaimed side-scrolling micro-strategy adventure. Pharaoh Lands is set in an ancient Egypt-inspired world of vast deserts, towering pyramids, and powerful gods, where players are tasked with uncovering the source of a spreading chaos. Solve riddles, claim ancient artifacts, and face new threats after nightfall as you seek to rebuild your shattered kingdom.

Lazare's Sacrifice

Lazare's Sacrifice is a narrative deckbuilder crafted in collaboration with Damien Monnier, the game designer behind the original Gwent and Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, set at the height of the French Revolution, where every night brings a new opponent, and every hand could be your last. Armed with nothing but a deck of cards, summon powerful figures to the board and fight for your life. Sacrifice everything you have: cards, slots, even your own life, to see one more dawn. But win or lose, the truth behind your imprisonment lies buried just a few cards away…

Little Prince Tyger

Introducing 'Little Prince Tyger' – a bloody 2D action roguelike where you'll hunt your way through 1000+ single screen levels with physics simulated environments and enemies. Overcome a multitude of challenges that will demand precision, discernment, and quick thinking. Grow your selection of tools and gear wisely. Not all obstacles are as straightforward as they seem in a dark fantasy world where you'll meet peculiar characters with their own stories and arcs to discover.

Living Hell

From the creator of Devour, ​Living Hell is a new 1–4 player co-op survival horror game set in Pelican City. The collapse of the ozone layer exposed the city to devastating solar radiation, triggering widespread and terrifying mutations. Capture mutated specimens and turn them into biofuel to power your train: your last chance to reach one of the remaining rockets and escape Earth. The first Living Hell playtest is now live on Steam, with the full game launching in Summer 2027. Choose from six unique characters, survive 12+ mutated creatures, and scavenge, craft, and fight your way to safety.

Machinarium 2

Machinarium 2 is the sequel to Amanita Design's 2009 adventure classic, revealed today at the Triple-i Initiative. Finally reunited and searching for a new home, Josef and Berta discover a hidden valley settled by two peculiar robot tribes slowly running short of power. This time, you guide both heroes, switching between them freely to crack puzzles neither could solve alone. The whole game is hand-drawn and expressively animated, giving a world of rusted machines something unexpectedly human. Tomáš Dvořák, aka Floex, returns to compose the score. Wishlists now open on Steam!

Militsioner

Militsioner, the game with the Colossal Policeman watching over you, is getting its very first public demo, available right now, only on Steam. Play the first act of the game, where you meet colourful NPCs, a Colossal Policeman and learn how to survive on the streets while you try to escape from this surreal town. The demo features one main way of escaping the town – riding the funicular – but there are a number of ways to manage that, so get creative!

Outward 2

Outward 2 brings an unforgiving and challenging new adventure. In this grounded action-survival RPG sequel, expect no hand-holding or divine blessings, only the well-prepared will survive to tell the tale.

Pony Island 2: Panda Circus

From the creator of Inscryption… Pony Island 2: Panda Circus is a phantasmagorical voyage through time, myth, divinity, and video games. Escape the lordly deities of the underworld with your soul and your sanity intact. This is not a game about ponies. Pony Island 2: Panda Circus is launching on April 27, 2027, on Steam.

Prison of Husks

Prison of Husks is launching on PC and PlayStation 5 on January 27, 2027. Play the updated demo now on Steam! A nostalgic souls-like set in a painted afterlife. Awaken as a doll and seek your beloved. From parries to pistols, tune your build to overcome adversity. Explore dense, interconnected levels full of secrets and shortcuts as you battle pigment-hoarding bosses and seek your lost love.

Prospice: Anomalous Logistics

The Demo for Prospice is now available on Steam! The job of an off-road delivery driver is never easy, particularly on an island of rotten gods and corrupted dreams. Plot routes through treacherous terrain, deliver cursed cargo, and dare to leave your truck behind to uncover occult artifacts and forgotten truths in this original blend of off-road trucking and horror.

ReVamp

From the creators of Moonlighter and Cataclismo comes a Tower Defensevania where you rule as Dracula. Shape your fortress room by room, command an army of monsters and step into battle yourself to defend your throne from mortal invaders. Save the date, play early and help shape the game with your feedback!

Risk of Rain 2: Hallowed Concepts

Risk of Rain 2: Hallowed Concepts is the fourth DLC expansion for Risk of Rain 2. Hallowed Concepts takes players deeper into the dark, cult-like world of N'Kuhana. In this new expansion, survivors will fight through haunting new regions of Petrichor V, face horrific new enemies and uncover powers never before possible in Risk of Rain 2.

Rockbeasts

After partnering up with Critical Role we are announcing our first cast members – Matthew Mercer and Sam Riegel, while also dropping our first public demo! Play part of our rock-and-roll management RPG where you guide a 90s grunge band from garage obscurity to stadium glory in an alternative America inhabited by larger-than-life anthropomorphic characters.

Stronghold 4

After a torrential wave of support and excitement following its reveal (including half a million wishlists), Firefly Studios is proud to announce that Stronghold 4 is launching onto Steam on December 7, 2026, with a new public demo available for all to play today! Built using an entirely new engine to enhance castle customisation, siegecraft and cinematic storytelling, Stronghold 4 returns to its roots in a way that carefully marries the past and present a full 25 years after the series' inception.

Sulfur

After selling more than 500,000 copies in Early Access, Sulfur launches in 1.0 on Steam on October 28, 2026, alongside its console debut on PlayStation 4 & 5, XBOX One & Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Developed by Perfect Random, Sulfur is a single-player FPS roguelike with deeply customizable weapons, hundreds of oils and attachments, cooking, loot and extraction.

The Escapists 3

Coming to PC and consoles in 2027, and revealed for the very first time during the Triple-i Initiative showcase, 3D prison sandbox The Escapists 3 brings back everything players know and love about the iconic franchise, with even more prisons to explore, weapons to loot and craft, and ridiculous ways to escape. Freedom has never been this poorly planned… Just don't forget to make roll call!

The Talos Principle 3

Take a first look at The Talos Principle 3 gameplay, and see what awaits you as you step into this final chapter of the thought-provoking first-person puzzle series.

Too Deep To Quit

The Too Deep To Quit demo is coming to PC on Steam! From the developers of Guilty as Sock!, this 1-4 player co-op survival adventure takes you deep into a cursed jungle where deadly traps, hungry creatures and dwindling supplies stand between you and unimaginable treasure. Scavenge whatever you can, improvise your way through danger, and work together to make it out alive. How deep will you dare to go?

Trainwatch

Trainwatch, the upcoming psychological horror from solo developer Harvester Games (The Cat Lady, Downfall, Lorelai, Burnhouse Lane) and publisher 11 bit studios, now has a release date: March 10, 2027, on PC via Steam. Set at a fogbound railway crossing, players take on the role of a new gatekeeper whose simple one-month job managing train schedules unravels into an exploration of occult grounds, unsettling neighbors, and a chance to fix his own life before it's too late. Sign up now for playtests ahead of launch.

Vaultbreakers

The Vaultbreakers' Demo is now available on Steam! Gather allies, grow your Haven, and jump into expeditions to break into your first Vault in the Demo. Vaultbreakers is a top-down Extraction RPG where you go on PvE or PvPvE adventures. Use preparation, knowledge, and skills to clear your path to the Dragonvault. By the Developers of Forced and Minion Masters.

Volatiles

Volatiles is a top-down action roguelike from indie studio Team Instant Defeat, where every tile expands the battlefield, fuels your build, and pulls you deeper into an analog sci-fi nightmare. Every run begins with a single tile – expand the map as you fight off alien hordes, then decide whether to build wide for room to dodge or build narrow to turn the swarm against itself. But someone's watching from outside the dream, and the Mold buried in your mind is learning to take control. Think Vampire Survivors with active combat, fused with Dorfromantik. Wishlist now on Steam.

Waltz and Jam

Follow Waltz, a pure-hearted soul, and Jam, his lovable shape-shifting puppy, as they team up to bounce, splash, and puzzle their way through seven storybook worlds, each full of wonder and lore, and battle towering bosses embodying the Seven Deadly Sins on the road to Uptown.

Windrose

Kraken Express has released a new trailer for Windrose, confirming that Ashlands, the game's first major content update, arrives this winter. The trailer gives fans their first look at the new biome and reveals a fearsome new boss. Windrose is a co-op pirate survival-adventure currently in Early Access, offering souls-lite combat, naval battles, and base building across a growing pirate world.

Wyldheart

Jump into 1-4 player co-op in this brand-new action RPG, featuring a standalone one-shot adventure created for the demo! With seamless drop-in/drop-out, friends can join when they're free, or you can continue solo when they're not available. Wyldheart is built by Wayfinder Studios, a small 12-person indie team in Sweden, founded by the former Creative Director of Star Wars Battlefront and joined by the studio and technical directors behind Battlefield and The Finals.

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