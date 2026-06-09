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Everything Revealed During The Nintendo Direct For June 2026

Nintendo revealed multiple new games during their Nintendo Direct for June 2026, showcasing multiple games coming to both Switch consoles

Article Summary Nintendo Direct June 2026 packed in major Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 reveals, updates, release dates, and surprise debuts.

Nintendo spotlighted Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, Star Fox, and Xenoblade Genesis.

Big Nintendo Direct highlights included Kingdom Hearts on Switch 2, Splatoon Raiders, Rhythm Heaven Groove, and Pokopia DLC.

Nintendo also confirmed dozens of third-party games for Switch and Switch 2, from Final Fantasy Resonance to Stellar Blade.

Not looking to be buried under all the other Summer Game Fest 2026 announcements, Nintendo held its Nintendo Direct for June 2026 this morning, revealing a ton of titles coming to the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. Among the reveals were a bigger trailer for Rhythm Heaven Groove, an incoming free update for Pokopia, as well as an Expansion Pass upgrade, the reveal of Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, the new limited-time DK Challenge event, the debut of Xenoblade Genesis, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort announced for Switch 2, another look at Star Fox before its release, the reveal of Final Fantasy Resonance, more details on Splatoon Raiders, pretty much the entire Kingdom Hearts saga coming to Switch 2 (with footage from Kingdom Hearts IV), and the reveal of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake. We have the entire rundown from the company below, as well as the video above.

So Many Games Revealed During The June 2026 Nintendo Direct

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time : The Nintendo 64 classic returns for a new generation in 2026, reborn exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2!

The Nintendo 64 classic returns for a new generation in 2026, reborn exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2! Kingdom Hearts IV: A new installment in the action role-playing series developed and published by Square Enix, Kingdom Hearts IV gives fans a look at some of the characters that protagonist Sora will meet in the mysterious city of Quadratum. Sora will once again journey to realms where new figures cross his path and new powers awaken his next chapter. Kingdom Hearts IV will be available at launch on Nintendo Switch 2.

A new installment in the action role-playing series developed and published by Square Enix, Kingdom Hearts IV gives fans a look at some of the characters that protagonist Sora will meet in the mysterious city of Quadratum. Sora will once again journey to realms where new figures cross his path and new powers awaken his next chapter. Kingdom Hearts IV will be available at launch on Nintendo Switch 2. Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III]: Long-time fans and new players alike can experience the beginning of the Kingdom Hearts adventure in this collection. Join Sora, Donald Duck, and Goofy as they travel through Disney and Pixar worlds to overcome Darkness through the power of the Keyblade, all while experiencing the stories of and befriending a magical cast of characters. The collection includes Kingdom Hearts -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX-, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC). Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III] launches on Nintendo Switch 2 Oct. 8, and players who have the cloud version on Nintendo Switch can purchase the Nintendo Switch 2 version at a discounted rate. Pre-orders are available later today, and a demo of Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) is available later today on Nintendo eShop.

Long-time fans and new players alike can experience the beginning of the Kingdom Hearts adventure in this collection. Join Sora, Donald Duck, and Goofy as they travel through Disney and Pixar worlds to overcome Darkness through the power of the Keyblade, all while experiencing the stories of and befriending a magical cast of characters. The collection includes Kingdom Hearts -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX-, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC). Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III] launches on Nintendo Switch 2 Oct. 8, and players who have the cloud version on Nintendo Switch can purchase the Nintendo Switch 2 version at a discounted rate. Pre-orders are available later today, and a demo of Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) is available later today on Nintendo eShop. Nintendo Switch Sports Resort: Return to Wuhu Island with Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, a new entry in the series coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2! Create a Mii character or Sportsmate, then get up and moving with intuitive motion controls that use Joy-Con 2 controllers in a variety of ways – as rackets, bows, and even handlebars – across 12 sports. Team up or challenge friends and family, or play solo, in new and returning sports like Boxing, Table Tennis, Archery, Tennis, Volleyball, Bowling, Basketball, Golf, and Thumb Wrestling – and leisure sports like Skateboarding (using Joy-Con 2 mouse controls), Power Cruising, and Prop Plane. You can also do some warm-ups with a Jump Rope! The games begin in Nintendo Switch Sports Resort for Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 22. Pre-orders start later today on Nintendo eShop!

The Duskbloods: In this new multiplayer action game, you'll take on the role of the Bloodsworn and fight against – and alongside – up to seven other players with unique weapons and abilities. Transcend humanity with blood-based powers that transform your character and combat style as you battle to secure the coveted First Blood. The Duskbloods launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026 – and as revealed in the presentation, players can learn more about the closed network test for the game, coming in summer 2026!

In this new multiplayer action game, you'll take on the role of the Bloodsworn and fight against – and alongside – up to seven other players with unique weapons and abilities. Transcend humanity with blood-based powers that transform your character and combat style as you battle to secure the coveted First Blood. The Duskbloods launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026 – and as revealed in the presentation, players can learn more about the closed network test for the game, coming in summer 2026! Xenoblade Genesis : A new beginning for the Xenoblade series is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027. More details will be shared in the future.

: A new beginning for the Xenoblade series is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027. More details will be shared in the future. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition : Experience the critically-acclaimed first game in the Xenoblade Chronicles saga in 4K resolution on compatible TVs and full HD in handheld mode, all at 60 fps. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition features a host of new additions, such as a high-speed vehicle for traversing the game's vast areas, new racing modes that let you earn in-game rewards, new equipment designs, and new voiceover added to the game's Heart-to-Heart scenes. An upgrade pack is also available for players who already have Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch. What's more, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will also receive Nintendo Switch 2 Editions later this year! The digital version of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches today, with Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition arriving July 30 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition coming Dec. 3 (pre-orders for the upgrade packs are available now). Physical versions will be released July 30, Oct. 1, and Dec. 3, respectively.

: Experience the critically-acclaimed first game in the Xenoblade Chronicles saga in 4K resolution on compatible TVs and full HD in handheld mode, all at 60 fps. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition features a host of new additions, such as a high-speed vehicle for traversing the game's vast areas, new racing modes that let you earn in-game rewards, new equipment designs, and new voiceover added to the game's Heart-to-Heart scenes. An upgrade pack is also available for players who already have Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch. What's more, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will also receive Nintendo Switch 2 Editions later this year! The digital version of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches today, with Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition arriving July 30 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition coming Dec. 3 (pre-orders for the upgrade packs are available now). Physical versions will be released July 30, Oct. 1, and Dec. 3, respectively. Pokémon Pokopia Free Update and paid DLC: The Pokémon Pokopia experience continues under the sea with a free update arriving this August! Players will be able to explore the ocean floor using the new move Dive to plant grass, build structures, and create their own underwater towns alongside Pokémon. The Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC 1 is also on the way, introducing three parts of additional content. Part 1 of the Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC, Bubbly Basin, will launch this August and invite players to "Dive" into a new underwater town filled with new furniture, outfits, and Pokémon friends. The Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC will be available to purchase later today on Nintendo eShop.

The Pokémon Pokopia experience continues under the sea with a free update arriving this August! Players will be able to explore the ocean floor using the new move Dive to plant grass, build structures, and create their own underwater towns alongside Pokémon. The Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC is also on the way, introducing three parts of additional content. Part 1 of the Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC, Bubbly Basin, will launch this August and invite players to "Dive" into a new underwater town filled with new furniture, outfits, and Pokémon friends. The Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC will be available to purchase later today on Nintendo eShop. Minecraft: Survive the night or create a work of art in the iconic sandbox game! Build anything you can imagine, uncover mysteries, and face foes in an infinite world that's unique in every playthrough. The Nintendo Switch 2 version features the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade, which brings improved visual elements, as well as the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack, where you can explore a custom Mario-themed world! The pack also features 15 tracks and 40 player skins inspired by the iconic Super Mario series. Those who purchase the Nintendo Switch 2 version can also carry over their save data from the Nintendo Switch version. Play with friends across devices or in local multiplayer, or connect with players online when Minecraft launches on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.

Orbitals: Blast off with Maki and Omura in this intergalactic two-player co-op adventure set in a retro anime-inspired universe. Coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2, Orbitals lets players team up and brave the deadly Storm Wall and the perils beyond to save their home. Designed for asymmetric two-player co-op, either in local split-screen or locally or online with GameShare 6 , Orbitals rewards smart teamwork and clear communication. Save the day together when Orbitals blasts off for Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 3. Pre-orders are available later today on Nintendo eShop.

Blast off with Maki and Omura in this intergalactic two-player co-op adventure set in a retro anime-inspired universe. Coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2, Orbitals lets players team up and brave the deadly Storm Wall and the perils beyond to save their home. Designed for asymmetric two-player co-op, either in local split-screen or locally or online with GameShare , Orbitals rewards smart teamwork and clear communication. Save the day together when Orbitals blasts off for Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 3. Pre-orders are available later today on Nintendo eShop. Onimusha: Way of the Sword: Fight through intense swordplay action and explore a dark fantasy Kyoto overrun by otherworldly invaders in this action game. Take up the sword as Miyamoto Musashi, a fierce young samurai whose legend is etched in Japanese history, and drive back the monstrous Genma into the underworld. Enjoy the impressive swordplay combat even more with motion controls made possible by Joy-Con 2 controllers when Onimusha: Way of the Sword launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 25. Pre-orders are available later today on Nintendo eShop.

Fight through intense swordplay action and explore a dark fantasy Kyoto overrun by otherworldly invaders in this action game. Take up the sword as Miyamoto Musashi, a fierce young samurai whose legend is etched in Japanese history, and drive back the monstrous Genma into the underworld. Enjoy the impressive swordplay combat even more with motion controls made possible by Joy-Con 2 controllers when Onimusha: Way of the Sword launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 25. Pre-orders are available later today on Nintendo eShop. Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave: The Heroic Games are about to begin! A brand-new entry in the Fire Emblem series is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 system. Discover an intertwining story of strength and steel alongside four new heroes: Cai, a young boy determined to save his imprisoned father; Dietrich, a swordsman ever on the hunt for a stronger foe; Theodora, a queen seeking to fulfill the long-held dream of her homeland; and Leda, a musician with her sights set on revenge. Between your matches in the Heroic Games, you can explore the capital city of Dagsion, learn new techniques at the training grounds, strengthen bonds to recruit new allies, and travel outside Dagsion's walls to gain additional experience. Prepare for battle when Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave and the special edition Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Dagdan Collection featuring a steel game case, character art cards, a map of Dagda, and an artbook arrive for Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 17. Pre-orders are available later today on Nintendo eShop.

The Heroic Games are about to begin! A brand-new entry in the Fire Emblem series is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 system. Discover an intertwining story of strength and steel alongside four new heroes: Cai, a young boy determined to save his imprisoned father; Dietrich, a swordsman ever on the hunt for a stronger foe; Theodora, a queen seeking to fulfill the long-held dream of her homeland; and Leda, a musician with her sights set on revenge. Between your matches in the Heroic Games, you can explore the capital city of Dagsion, learn new techniques at the training grounds, strengthen bonds to recruit new allies, and travel outside Dagsion's walls to gain additional experience. Prepare for battle when Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave and the special edition Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Dagdan Collection featuring a steel game case, character art cards, a map of Dagda, and an artbook arrive for Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 17. Pre-orders are available later today on Nintendo eShop. DK Challenge: Coming soon to Nintendo Switch Online on the Nintendo Switch 2 system, it's the DK Challenge! Get ready for a unique limited-time event celebrating all things Donkey Kong, beginning later today and continuing through 12:59 a.m. PT on Sept. 1. Take on challenges across several NES, Super NES and Game Boy games featuring Donkey Kong available with Nintendo Classics – by completing them, you can earn and enjoy collectible digital Challenge Cards. And if you have the Donkey Kong Bananza game, you can attempt even more challenges.

Coming soon to Nintendo Switch Online on the Nintendo Switch 2 system, it's the DK Challenge! Get ready for a unique limited-time event celebrating all things Donkey Kong, beginning later today and continuing through 12:59 a.m. PT on Sept. 1. Take on challenges across several NES, Super NES and Game Boy games featuring Donkey Kong available with Nintendo Classics – by completing them, you can earn and enjoy collectible digital Challenge Cards. And if you have the Donkey Kong Bananza game, you can attempt even more challenges. Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island and Emerald Rush DLC event: What's more, the Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush paid DLC 1 will receive new, limited-time content in collaboration with Super Mario Bros. The event will be held in four waves, with the first beginning later today! Players who have beaten the main game and purchased the DLC can enjoy new outfits for Donkey Kong and Pauline inspired by Mario and Luigi, plus "? Blocks," Super Mushrooms, and more while participating in the event!

What's more, the Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush paid DLC will receive new, limited-time content in collaboration with Super Mario Bros. The event will be held in four waves, with the first beginning later today! Players who have beaten the main game and purchased the DLC can enjoy new outfits for Donkey Kong and Pauline inspired by Mario and Luigi, plus "? Blocks," Super Mushrooms, and more while participating in the event! Deltarune Chapter 5: A funny and heartfelt new adventure from the creator of Undertale, Deltarune Chapter 5 invites you to dive into the newest chapter of UNDERTALE's parallel story. Fight or spare your way through action-packed battles as you explore a mysterious world alongside an endearing cast of new and familiar characters. New adventures are blooming so jump into the darkness – Deltarune is waiting! Deltarune Chapter 5 launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch as a free update to Deltarune on June 24.

A funny and heartfelt new adventure from the creator of Undertale, Deltarune Chapter 5 invites you to dive into the newest chapter of UNDERTALE's parallel story. Fight or spare your way through action-packed battles as you explore a mysterious world alongside an endearing cast of new and familiar characters. New adventures are blooming so jump into the darkness – Deltarune is waiting! Deltarune Chapter 5 launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch as a free update to Deltarune on June 24. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World: In the newest entry in the Dragon Quest Monsters series, players can discover, scout, and train an entire world of unforgettable creatures. From the iconic Slime to brand-new faces, every monster is a potential teammate and ally. Through the signature synthesis system, players can combine monsters to create entirely new companions, enabling a high level of customization and strategic depth in battle. With hundreds of monsters to discover, the thrill of meeting your next favorite monster begins here. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World launches for both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on Dec. 3.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen: In this expanded version of Dragon's Dogma 2, embark on a single-player action-fantasy RPG to slay the Dragon who has taken your heart. As the Arisen, you will take down hostile barbarians, legendary enemies, and giant monsters that each require strategic planning and techniques. Choose from different vocations and weapons as you traverse through the lands with your Pawns, otherworldly companions who will aid you on your destined mission. New to this version, explore the land of Norgan, a pale and icy region with rare and powerful spoils that can be discovered through exploration and retrieved by battling ferocious monsters that are beyond human comprehension. Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen sets off for adventure on Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 9.

In this expanded version of Dragon's Dogma 2, embark on a single-player action-fantasy RPG to slay the Dragon who has taken your heart. As the Arisen, you will take down hostile barbarians, legendary enemies, and giant monsters that each require strategic planning and techniques. Choose from different vocations and weapons as you traverse through the lands with your Pawns, otherworldly companions who will aid you on your destined mission. New to this version, explore the land of Norgan, a pale and icy region with rare and powerful spoils that can be discovered through exploration and retrieved by battling ferocious monsters that are beyond human comprehension. Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen sets off for adventure on Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 9. Rhythm Heaven Groove: Tune in and groove to a collection of games that will challenge your rhythm! See if you can time your button presses to the beat across new rhythm games that are easy to learn and rewarding to master: over 80 rhythm games for solo play and over 30 for co-op and competitive multiplayer. Catch flying veggies, bounce fruit off your biceps, swing sledgehammers, and other activities – all to the beat! Gather up to four players around a single system to slice arrows, pluck hair from onions, and more. There's also an unlockable mode called Beatspell – use the magical power of rhythm to cast spells to defeat monsters! Featuring catchy original music, including tracks by renowned Japanese musician Tsunku♂, Rhythm Heaven Groove bops its way onto Nintendo Switch on July 2 and is also playable on Nintendo Switch 2. Pre-orders for Rhythm Heaven Groove are available now.

Tune in and groove to a collection of games that will challenge your rhythm! See if you can time your button presses to the beat across new rhythm games that are easy to learn and rewarding to master: over 80 rhythm games for solo play and over 30 for co-op and competitive multiplayer. Catch flying veggies, bounce fruit off your biceps, swing sledgehammers, and other activities – all to the beat! Gather up to four players around a single system to slice arrows, pluck hair from onions, and more. There's also an unlockable mode called Beatspell – use the magical power of rhythm to cast spells to defeat monsters! Featuring catchy original music, including tracks by renowned Japanese musician Tsunku♂, Rhythm Heaven Groove bops its way onto Nintendo Switch on July 2 and is also playable on Nintendo Switch 2. Pre-orders for Rhythm Heaven Groove are available now. Splatoon Raiders: In this new single-player-focused Splatoon adventure, you'll hunt for treasure on the mysterious Spirhalite Islands alongside Deep Cut, a trio of swashbuckling musicians. Customize your own look and deploy weapons and upgradeable gadgets to suit your play style. Level up and get stronger as you battle Salmonid enemies, with a member of Deep Cut by your side, riding in an Exploration Bot during your raids. Starting June 23, you can read official daily comics exclusively on Nintendo Today! smart device app setting up the story leading up to Splatoon Raiders. On June 20 – June 21, the Splatoon 3 North American League 2026 Playoffs get underway with livestreams beginning at 12 p.m. PT both days. Plus, in collaboration with this game, a Splatfest themed around Splatoon Raiders is coming to the Splatoon 3 game starting July 10 at 5 p.m. PT through July 12 at 5 p.m. PT! And keep an eye out for new Joy-Con 2 controller colors inspired by Deep Cut, launching the same day as the game! Splatoon Raiders is ink-splattered fun for seasoned Inklings and newcomers alike, launching for Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23, with pre-orders available now – and be sure to tune in for the Splatoon Raiders Direct airing June 30!

In this new single-player-focused Splatoon adventure, you'll hunt for treasure on the mysterious Spirhalite Islands alongside Deep Cut, a trio of swashbuckling musicians. Customize your own look and deploy weapons and upgradeable gadgets to suit your play style. Level up and get stronger as you battle Salmonid enemies, with a member of Deep Cut by your side, riding in an Exploration Bot during your raids. Starting June 23, you can read official daily comics exclusively on Nintendo Today! smart device app setting up the story leading up to Splatoon Raiders. On June 20 – June 21, the Splatoon 3 North American League 2026 Playoffs get underway with livestreams beginning at 12 p.m. PT both days. Plus, in collaboration with this game, a Splatfest themed around Splatoon Raiders is coming to the Splatoon 3 game starting July 10 at 5 p.m. PT through July 12 at 5 p.m. PT! And keep an eye out for new Joy-Con 2 controller colors inspired by Deep Cut, launching the same day as the game! Splatoon Raiders is ink-splattered fun for seasoned Inklings and newcomers alike, launching for Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23, with pre-orders available now – and be sure to tune in for the Splatoon Raiders Direct airing June 30! Star Fox: A cinematic take on the Star Fox 64 game, Star Fox features newly overhauled character designs, freshly revamped looks for each stage, plus detailed cutscenes, fully voiced dialogue, and a sweeping orchestral soundtrack. The game also offers optional mouse-controlled targeting with the Joy-Con 2 controllers and a brand-new GameChat feature that puts you in the cockpit as your favorite characters from the Star Fox universe. Experience all the classic action plus new modes — including online multiplayer — as you embark on a dangerous mission to save the Lylat System. Star Fox launches for Nintendo Switch 2 June 25, and you can enjoy a free demo available on Nintendo eShop later today.

A cinematic take on the Star Fox 64 game, Star Fox features newly overhauled character designs, freshly revamped looks for each stage, plus detailed cutscenes, fully voiced dialogue, and a sweeping orchestral soundtrack. The game also offers optional mouse-controlled targeting with the Joy-Con 2 controllers and a brand-new GameChat feature that puts you in the cockpit as your favorite characters from the Star Fox universe. Experience all the classic action plus new modes — including online multiplayer — as you embark on a dangerous mission to save the Lylat System. Star Fox launches for Nintendo Switch 2 June 25, and you can enjoy a free demo available on Nintendo eShop later today. Big Walk: From the creators of Untitled Goose Game comes Big Walk, a cooperative multiplayer adventure about teamwork and talking. Set out with your friends through a peaceful and picturesque world full of challenges, puzzles, and discoveries. You'll need to work together to find your way around, stay in contact using an assortment of tools, and figure out new ways to communicate when you suddenly find yourself speechless. Explore at your own pace, hang out, and get lost with your friends! Big Walk launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on Aug. 4.

From the creators of Untitled Goose Game comes Big Walk, a cooperative multiplayer adventure about teamwork and talking. Set out with your friends through a peaceful and picturesque world full of challenges, puzzles, and discoveries. You'll need to work together to find your way around, stay in contact using an assortment of tools, and figure out new ways to communicate when you suddenly find yourself speechless. Explore at your own pace, hang out, and get lost with your friends! Big Walk launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on Aug. 4. Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition: The latest entry in the over-the-top action series slashes its way onto Nintendo Switch 2, armed with an array of downloadable content! Dive head-first into the game's signature blend of high-octane action and otherworldly original characters – including Dante's longtime rival and fan-favorite Vergil as a playable character! Enjoy the combination of blistering speed and lush visuals in 60 fps in both TV and handheld modes. Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on June 23. Pre-orders are available now.

The latest entry in the over-the-top action series slashes its way onto Nintendo Switch 2, armed with an array of downloadable content! Dive head-first into the game's signature blend of high-octane action and otherworldly original characters – including Dante's longtime rival and fan-favorite Vergil as a playable character! Enjoy the combination of blistering speed and lush visuals in 60 fps in both TV and handheld modes. Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on June 23. Pre-orders are available now. Final Fantasy Resonance: This brand-new HD-2D Final Fantasy adventure is the first HD-2D game in the franchise, featuring the turn-based battles the franchise has been known for. The game features a strategic battle system, dramatic story and cutscenes, voiced characters, and even the ability to traverse an overworld via chocobo and airship. Final Fantasy Resonance also pays tribute to all the games in the mainline FINAL FANTASY franchise with recruitable "visions" in the forms of classic characters like Cloud, Terra, and Clive who can join battles and unleash special moves. Final Fantasy Resonance launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Oct. 22.

This brand-new HD-2D Final Fantasy adventure is the first HD-2D game in the franchise, featuring the turn-based battles the franchise has been known for. The game features a strategic battle system, dramatic story and cutscenes, voiced characters, and even the ability to traverse an overworld via chocobo and airship. Final Fantasy Resonance also pays tribute to all the games in the mainline FINAL FANTASY franchise with recruitable "visions" in the forms of classic characters like Cloud, Terra, and Clive who can join battles and unleash special moves. Final Fantasy Resonance launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Oct. 22. Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton: From the developers of Vampire Survivors comes a survivors royale action game set in the world of the hit anime series. Players battle wave after wave of cursed spirits while competing against up to seven rivals in fast-paced online multiplayer matches. Choose from 20+ playable characters from the Jujutsu Kaisen universe and use simple movement-based controls with automatic attacks, where success depends on strategic positioning and timing. Players earn points by defeating enemies, unlock game-changing "Rule Additions" every 100 points, and compete for the top spot in dynamic rankings. The experience culminates in a final duel between the top two players. Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton readies for battle on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

From the developers of Vampire Survivors comes a survivors royale action game set in the world of the hit anime series. Players battle wave after wave of cursed spirits while competing against up to seven rivals in fast-paced online multiplayer matches. Choose from 20+ playable characters from the Jujutsu Kaisen universe and use simple movement-based controls with automatic attacks, where success depends on strategic positioning and timing. Players earn points by defeating enemies, unlock game-changing "Rule Additions" every 100 points, and compete for the top spot in dynamic rankings. The experience culminates in a final duel between the top two players. Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton readies for battle on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. Pikuniku 2: The all-new weird 3D puzzle-exploration adventure Pikuniku 2 promises an experience filled with whimsy! Wander, solve, and gossip your way through a charming and colorful world where not everything is as happy as it seems. Along the way, you will meet many odd folk, each with a story to tell. Their tall tales include whisperings of giant fruit, malevolent robot frogs, and an all-powerful potato. Pikuniku 2 comes to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

The all-new weird 3D puzzle-exploration adventure Pikuniku 2 promises an experience filled with whimsy! Wander, solve, and gossip your way through a charming and colorful world where not everything is as happy as it seems. Along the way, you will meet many odd folk, each with a story to tell. Their tall tales include whisperings of giant fruit, malevolent robot frogs, and an all-powerful potato. Pikuniku 2 comes to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027. Rayman Legends Retold: A bold reimagining of the beloved platformer, Rayman Legends Retold is filled with new content and narrative twists for Nintendo Switch 2. This new version adds stunning 3D visuals and an immersive new story that leads to a mysterious sixth realm and villain. With epically voiced cinematics, an expanded musical score, and new gameplay elements, you can play solo or join up to four players in co-op as you leap, punch, and glide through fast-paced action. You can also take on a revamped version of the Kung Foot multiplayer mode using GameShare6 locally and online, and more! Rayman Legends Retold launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 1.

Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet: The Ninja Gum action of Ninjala is back, now with the series' first-ever open world! Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet is the first chapter of a two-part saga, where the protagonist is hurtled to an unknown world after breaking a forbidden seal. Adventure across vast landscapes on a quest to return to Earth. Master diverse Ninja Gum actions like Gum Boost, Gum Balloon, and a new Gum Hook to speed across the planet, and score exhilarating "IPPON" victories against enemies with weapons like katanas, hammers, and rockets! Up to four players can try their hands at co-op and battle against fearsome, giant foes locally or online. Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 in Spring 2027.

The Ninja Gum action of Ninjala is back, now with the series' first-ever open world! Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet is the first chapter of a two-part saga, where the protagonist is hurtled to an unknown world after breaking a forbidden seal. Adventure across vast landscapes on a quest to return to Earth. Master diverse Ninja Gum actions like Gum Boost, Gum Balloon, and a new Gum Hook to speed across the planet, and score exhilarating "IPPON" victories against enemies with weapons like katanas, hammers, and rockets! Up to four players can try their hands at co-op and battle against fearsome, giant foes locally or online. Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 in Spring 2027. Lies of P: Complete Edition: Experience the complete journey of Geppetto's puppet in this soulslike game optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 system. In this tale, you are caught in a web of lies amidst a world of unimaginable monsters and untrustworthy figures. In a world built on deception, your decisions determine your humanity – and choices made in the past ripple through the present. Whether you are comforting a soul in despair or seeking vengeance alongside the Legendary Stalker, every action shapes the narrative, leading to multiple unique endings that define the future of the franchise. The collection also includes the haunting prequel expansion, Lies of P: Overture, alongside the base game in one seamless package. Lies of P: Complete Edition launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on Aug. 6. Pre-orders are available later today.

Experience the complete journey of Geppetto's puppet in this soulslike game optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 system. In this tale, you are caught in a web of lies amidst a world of unimaginable monsters and untrustworthy figures. In a world built on deception, your decisions determine your humanity – and choices made in the past ripple through the present. Whether you are comforting a soul in despair or seeking vengeance alongside the Legendary Stalker, every action shapes the narrative, leading to multiple unique endings that define the future of the franchise. The collection also includes the haunting prequel expansion, Lies of P: Overture, alongside the base game in one seamless package. Lies of P: Complete Edition launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on Aug. 6. Pre-orders are available later today. One Piece: Grand Gourmet: Set sail for a fresh culinary adventure in One Piece: Grand Gourmet, a casual restaurant management sim set in the world of the One Piece series. Begin with a tiny floating ship and work alongside the Straw Hat Crew to cook new dishes, gather ingredients, and grow your restaurant into the greatest dining spot on the seas. Aided by Devil Fruit abilities and Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, create dishes that will have beloved heroes and notorious pirates alike coming back for more, creating unexpected interactions never seen in the anime or manga. With more than 400 characters from the One Piece series, every service brings new surprises and warm moments for fans. One Piece: Grand Gourmet launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Oct. 23.

Set sail for a fresh culinary adventure in One Piece: Grand Gourmet, a casual restaurant management sim set in the world of the One Piece series. Begin with a tiny floating ship and work alongside the Straw Hat Crew to cook new dishes, gather ingredients, and grow your restaurant into the greatest dining spot on the seas. Aided by Devil Fruit abilities and Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, create dishes that will have beloved heroes and notorious pirates alike coming back for more, creating unexpected interactions never seen in the anime or manga. With more than 400 characters from the One Piece series, every service brings new surprises and warm moments for fans. One Piece: Grand Gourmet launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Oct. 23. Hello Kitty Party Land: Team up with iconic Sanrio characters in a party game built around accessible, competitive play. Designed for solo play and local and online multiplayer experiences, the title delivers a charming mix of minigames, customization, and board‑game‑style progression. Hello Kitty Party Land features over 140 Sanrio characters, with 16 fan‑favorite partners available to accompany players through a wide variety of activities. Players can compete across more than 40 character-themed minigames, create custom avatars, and more. Hello Kitty Party Land launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Oct. 29.

Team up with iconic Sanrio characters in a party game built around accessible, competitive play. Designed for solo play and local and online multiplayer experiences, the title delivers a charming mix of minigames, customization, and board‑game‑style progression. Hello Kitty Party Land features over 140 Sanrio characters, with 16 fan‑favorite partners available to accompany players through a wide variety of activities. Players can compete across more than 40 character-themed minigames, create custom avatars, and more. Hello Kitty Party Land launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Oct. 29. Muramasa: Revenant Blades: The glorious 2D action RPG returns with swift, sword-based combat set in a mystical Japanese world.​ Choose from six protagonists, then hack and slash your way through a beautiful landscape dripping in Japanese tradition. The game features newly added English voice acting, new game modes, stunning 4K 4 art, revamped localizations, expanded language support, and more. Muramasa: Revenant Blades launches on both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in early 2027.

The glorious 2D action RPG returns with swift, sword-based combat set in a mystical Japanese world.​ Choose from six protagonists, then hack and slash your way through a beautiful landscape dripping in Japanese tradition. The game features newly added English voice acting, new game modes, stunning 4K art, revamped localizations, expanded language support, and more. Muramasa: Revenant Blades launches on both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in early 2027. Metaphor: ReFantazio: Enter the Tournament for the Throne and fight for the future in the next evolution of fantasy RPG. Control your destiny, face your fears, and awaken magical "Archetype" powers that lie dormant in your heart. Team up with a compelling cast of characters and embark on an immersive journey that promises hours of exploration, unique combat systems featuring a blend of dynamic turn-based and real-time battles, and more. Metaphor: ReFantazio launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on Nov. 12.

Enter the Tournament for the Throne and fight for the future in the next evolution of fantasy RPG. Control your destiny, face your fears, and awaken magical "Archetype" powers that lie dormant in your heart. Team up with a compelling cast of characters and embark on an immersive journey that promises hours of exploration, unique combat systems featuring a blend of dynamic turn-based and real-time battles, and more. Metaphor: ReFantazio launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on Nov. 12. Stellar Blade: Step into the role of EVE, an elite warrior sent to reclaim Earth from mysterious forces. Experience intense combat and a twisting plot as you unravel the mysteries of Earth's downfall in an immersive sci-fi world. Featuring a blend of cinematic storytelling and gameplay, Stellar Blade offers deep character progression with customizable skills, gear, and combat builds – which you'll need during epic boss encounters. Further, players can experience support for Joy-Con 2 motion controls for activities, adding an extra layer of immersion to moments away from combat. Stellar Blade launches on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

Step into the role of EVE, an elite warrior sent to reclaim Earth from mysterious forces. Experience intense combat and a twisting plot as you unravel the mysteries of Earth's downfall in an immersive sci-fi world. Featuring a blend of cinematic storytelling and gameplay, Stellar Blade offers deep character progression with customizable skills, gear, and combat builds – which you'll need during epic boss encounters. Further, players can experience support for Joy-Con 2 motion controls for activities, adding an extra layer of immersion to moments away from combat. Stellar Blade launches on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. RuneScape: Dragonwilds: In this open world survival-crafting adventure, explore the mysteries of Ashenfall amongst the ruins of forgotten civilizations. Craft equipment, fight to survive, and level up skills that unlock powerful new spells, reimagining how you survive. As your power grows, you can push deeper into new regions, exploring a diverse world and shaping Ashenfall around you as you build your refuge, cultivate your farm, and customize your home. Connect with your friends via GameChat and adventure with up to 4 players as you forge your legends together. Only by mastering survival and uncovering ancient secrets can you hope to challenge the ferocious Dragon Queen, Kuldra. RuneScape: Dragonwilds arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 15.

In this open world survival-crafting adventure, explore the mysteries of Ashenfall amongst the ruins of forgotten civilizations. Craft equipment, fight to survive, and level up skills that unlock powerful new spells, reimagining how you survive. As your power grows, you can push deeper into new regions, exploring a diverse world and shaping Ashenfall around you as you build your refuge, cultivate your farm, and customize your home. Connect with your friends via GameChat and adventure with up to 4 players as you forge your legends together. Only by mastering survival and uncovering ancient secrets can you hope to challenge the ferocious Dragon Queen, Kuldra. RuneScape: Dragonwilds arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 15. Lords of the Fallen II: In this intense dark fantasy action RPG, journey across a vast, war-torn kingdom crumbling from within, as the realms of the living and the dead begin to bleed into one. As bearer of the Umbral lamp, you can pass between the realms of the living and dead, each with its own pathways, treasures, and nightmarish creatures. From moonlit citadels to time-ravaged temples, tread carefully, for each step forward may well be your last. Whether with steel or sorcery, melee or ranged, you can experiment with countless builds to overcome each unique enemy encounter before delivering an arena-drenching execution. The quest begins when Lords of the Fallen II arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 this fall.

In this intense dark fantasy action RPG, journey across a vast, war-torn kingdom crumbling from within, as the realms of the living and the dead begin to bleed into one. As bearer of the Umbral lamp, you can pass between the realms of the living and dead, each with its own pathways, treasures, and nightmarish creatures. From moonlit citadels to time-ravaged temples, tread carefully, for each step forward may well be your last. Whether with steel or sorcery, melee or ranged, you can experiment with countless builds to overcome each unique enemy encounter before delivering an arena-drenching execution. The quest begins when Lords of the Fallen II arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 this fall. Final Fantasy XIV Online , the epic and ever-evolving MMORPG sets the stage for you to become the Warrior of Light on Nintendo Switch 2 with a game subscription when early access begins this August.

, the epic and ever-evolving MMORPG sets the stage for you to become the Warrior of Light on Nintendo Switch 2 with a game subscription when early access begins this August. Tales of Eternia Remastered , where your band of heroes will journey across towns, fields, and dungeons in a race to prevent a disaster that could destroy two intertwined worlds, coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Oct. 16.

, where your band of heroes will journey across towns, fields, and dungeons in a race to prevent a disaster that could destroy two intertwined worlds, coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Oct. 16. Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom & The Guide of Memories ; the alchemy-themed RPG arrives featuring an open field experience that lets players move freely between worlds as they uncover mysteries, launching on Nintendo Switch 2 in early 2027.

; the alchemy-themed RPG arrives featuring an open field experience that lets players move freely between worlds as they uncover mysteries, launching on Nintendo Switch 2 in early 2027. Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration , where you must embark on Lara's most treacherous journey to unlock the mysteries of the past. Including the base game and all Season Pass content, as well as an online co-op mode, classic Lara skins, and more, players can raid their first tomb when it launches on Nintendo Switch 2 later today.

, where you must embark on Lara's most treacherous journey to unlock the mysteries of the past. Including the base game and all Season Pass content, as well as an online co-op mode, classic Lara skins, and more, players can raid their first tomb when it launches on Nintendo Switch 2 later today. Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 , in which you can infiltrate and elude enemies in Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, launching for both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on Aug. 27. Pre-orders are available now.

, in which you can infiltrate and elude enemies in Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, launching for both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on Aug. 27. Pre-orders are available now. SnowRunner , which dares you to complete missions across extreme open environments aboard powerful off-road trucks, launches for Nintendo Switch 2 later today.

, which dares you to complete missions across extreme open environments aboard powerful off-road trucks, launches for Nintendo Switch 2 later today. Observer: System Redux , in which players become an Observer, a tool of corporate oppression in the dark world and the dystopian future of 2084, launching on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 18, with pre-orders available now .

, in which players become an Observer, a tool of corporate oppression in the dark world and the dystopian future of 2084, launching on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 18, with pre-orders available now . Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 , where you can embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine and hold the horrors of the galaxy at bay in epic battles on far-flung planets, launching for Nintendo Switch 2 this holiday .

, where you can embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine and hold the horrors of the galaxy at bay in epic battles on far-flung planets, launching for Nintendo Switch 2 this holiday . DayZ Cool Edition , an open-world multiplayer survival sandbox set in a post-apocalyptic world, offers complete player freedom to explore vast landscapes, where unscripted encounters and player-driven stories shape every adventure, launching for Nintendo Switch 2 this year .

, an open-world multiplayer survival sandbox set in a post-apocalyptic world, offers complete player freedom to explore vast landscapes, where unscripted encounters and player-driven stories shape every adventure, launching for Nintendo Switch 2 this year . Everbloom , a cute and cozy farming singleplayer and multiplayer sim set in a world of whimsy, where curiosity is your greatest asset. Experience a vibrant world where you can grow popcorn and feed cows candy bars to make chocolate milk and more, coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in spring 2027.

, a cute and cozy farming singleplayer and multiplayer sim set in a world of whimsy, where curiosity is your greatest asset. Experience a vibrant world where you can grow popcorn and feed cows candy bars to make chocolate milk and more, coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in spring 2027. Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, where you can get moving with personalized workouts, new CameraPlay features, and four-player local multiplayer, launching for Nintendo Switch 2 on July 16.

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