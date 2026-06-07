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Everything Revealed During The PC Gaming Show 2026

The PC Gaming Show 2026 highlighted over 60 games over the course of two hours, capping off Summer Game Fest 2026 with an overkill of ads

Article Summary PC Gaming Show 2026 packed over 60 reveals, trailers, updates, and demos into a fast-moving two-hour Summer Game Fest finale.

Major PC Gaming Show announcements included Control Resonant, Stronghold 4, Planet Zoo 2, and Total War: Warhammer 40,000.

New PC games, DLC, remasters, and shadow drops filled the showcase, with many demos, betas, and wishlists live on Steam.

Highlights ranged from roguelites and RPGs to shooters and sims, making PC Gaming Show 2026 one of the busiest events yet.

The last of the big showcases for Summer Game Fest 2026 this weekend has taken place, as the PC Gaming Show 2026 ran its annual two-hour show. Probably the worst offender of getting as many announcements in a short amount of time without a chance to catch your breath, the company had over 60 announcements, trailers, updates, and just flat-out commercials throughout the program. We have the entire rundown from the organizers below, and the showcase for you to check out above.

Over 60 Games Make Announcements During The PC Gaming Show 2026

Wielders of the Essence: Wielders of the Essence kicked off the Pre-Show. It's a roguelite with survivors-like gameplay and base-building. It launches on November 5, but a demo is available now on Steam.

Wielders of the Essence kicked off the Pre-Show. It's a roguelite with survivors-like gameplay and base-building. It launches on November 5, but a demo is available now on Steam. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Skitarii Class: The Skitarii skitter into Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on June 23. You'll be fighting for the glory of the Machine God Omnissiah in this gory co-op FPS. You can wishlist the DLC now on Steam.

The Skitarii skitter into Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on June 23. You'll be fighting for the glory of the Machine God Omnissiah in this gory co-op FPS. You can wishlist the DLC now on Steam. Spellsided: In Spellsided, you play as a magical die. Customize each one of your six faces so that they each cast a different spell and roll your way through this RPG. A demo is out now on Steam.

In Spellsided, you play as a magical die. Customize each one of your six faces so that they each cast a different spell and roll your way through this RPG. A demo is out now on Steam. Star Trek: Outposts Unknown: In this outpost builder, you'll boldly go where no one has gone before and face off against interstellar threats while trying to colonize new, strange worlds. You can download the demo now on Steam.

In this outpost builder, you'll boldly go where no one has gone before and face off against interstellar threats while trying to colonize new, strange worlds. You can download the demo now on Steam. Hack '95: Hack '95 takes you back to the golden age of computing. Start off as a hacker helping students change their grades before eventually getting embroiled in a government conspiracy. A demo is available now on Steam.

Hack '95 takes you back to the golden age of computing. Start off as a hacker helping students change their grades before eventually getting embroiled in a government conspiracy. A demo is available now on Steam. Company of Heroes: Definitive Edition: A modernization of the 2006 classic that redefined the RTS genre. It has the original game as well as the Opposing Fronts and Tales of Valor expansions. You can wishlist it on Steam now.

A modernization of the 2006 classic that redefined the RTS genre. It has the original game as well as the Opposing Fronts and Tales of Valor expansions. You can wishlist it on Steam now. Red Kiss: Red Kiss is a spicy vampire game inspired by the likes of Citizen Sleeper. It's a narrative RPG about vampire spies in 1989's Cold War Berlin. Wishlist on Steam now.

Red Kiss is a spicy vampire game inspired by the likes of Citizen Sleeper. It's a narrative RPG about vampire spies in 1989's Cold War Berlin. Wishlist on Steam now. Arcane Eats: A magical deck-builder where you combine ingredients to sate the hunger of your mythical guests. Can you get the coveted three Mythril Stars? Download the demo on Steam now.

A magical deck-builder where you combine ingredients to sate the hunger of your mythical guests. Can you get the coveted three Mythril Stars? Download the demo on Steam now. Serious Sam: Shatterverse: Serious Sam is back, and he's brought a whole lot of himself in Serious Sam: Shatterverse. Play as a variety of Sams from over the years in this co-op shooter. You can sign up for a playtest on Steam now.

Serious Sam is back, and he's brought a whole lot of himself in Serious Sam: Shatterverse. Play as a variety of Sams from over the years in this co-op shooter. You can sign up for a playtest on Steam now. Control Resonant: This time, you're out of the Oldest House and in Manhattan. It'd been warped by mystical paranatural energy, and it's up to Dylan to figure out what's going on. It's out on September 24, and you can pre-order now on Steam.

This time, you're out of the Oldest House and in Manhattan. It'd been warped by mystical paranatural energy, and it's up to Dylan to figure out what's going on. It's out on September 24, and you can pre-order now on Steam. Sated : Sated is a cooking game with a magical twist, but this time you're in a horror game, not a cozy restaurant. Descend a dripping megastructure and feed the monsters that await you or risk becoming an entree yourself. Wishlist now on Steam.

Sated is a cooking game with a magical twist, but this time you're in a horror game, not a cozy restaurant. Descend a dripping megastructure and feed the monsters that await you or risk becoming an entree yourself. Wishlist now on Steam. Gone Feral: Gone Feral is a Hitman-esque revenge sandbox where you get to don disguises and use absolutely anything as a weapon, even a turkey leg. You can wishlist it and sign up for the playtest on Steam.

Gone Feral is a Hitman-esque revenge sandbox where you get to don disguises and use absolutely anything as a weapon, even a turkey leg. You can wishlist it and sign up for the playtest on Steam. Abiotic Factor – Entropic Break DLC: Return to the labs of Abiotic Factor with its Entropic Break DLC. Everyone needs a holiday, so you'll be going to the beach and putting your survival game skills to the test. Coming this autumn, wishlist on Steam now.

Return to the labs of Abiotic Factor with its Entropic Break DLC. Everyone needs a holiday, so you'll be going to the beach and putting your survival game skills to the test. Coming this autumn, wishlist on Steam now. There Are No Ghosts at the Grand: Meet police officer Alex Watson in the new musical trailer for There Are No Ghosts at the Grand. Too bad he's going to die in 30 days. There are mysteries to uncover and a town to decorate in this genre-blending adventure. You can play the demo and wishlist on Steam now.

Meet police officer Alex Watson in the new musical trailer for There Are No Ghosts at the Grand. Too bad he's going to die in 30 days. There are mysteries to uncover and a town to decorate in this genre-blending adventure. You can play the demo and wishlist on Steam now. Ssarseeker: Astroneer Expeditions: Hang out in an upgradeable space station and then undertake missions planet-side with your friends. Fight aliens, look for loot, and deform the landscapes around you. The game launches into early access on June 11, you can wishlist it on Steam now.

Hang out in an upgradeable space station and then undertake missions planet-side with your friends. Fight aliens, look for loot, and deform the landscapes around you. The game launches into early access on June 11, you can wishlist it on Steam now. Virtue and a Sledgehammer: Go back to your hometown and bash in the heads of your now-android neighbors. There's both introspection and destruction on offer in this stylish action game. Download the demo on Steam.

Go back to your hometown and bash in the heads of your now-android neighbors. There's both introspection and destruction on offer in this stylish action game. Download the demo on Steam. Happy Bastards: Happy Bastards is a tactical RPG. Build up a band of mercenaries and seek fame and fortune as you take advantage of terrain and kill a load of monsters. There's a combat demo available now on Steam.

Happy Bastards is a tactical RPG. Build up a band of mercenaries and seek fame and fortune as you take advantage of terrain and kill a load of monsters. There's a combat demo available now on Steam. Another Door: Another Door is a social deception game. Lie to your "friends" as you gamble with their lives and your own in this co-op roguelite where your choices are hidden until the last possible second. Play the Steam demo now.

Another Door is a social deception game. Lie to your "friends" as you gamble with their lives and your own in this co-op roguelite where your choices are hidden until the last possible second. Play the Steam demo now. AfterQuest: AfterQuest is a retro pixel RPG. Make a party of three and venture out into the wilderness to slay foes. It's a roguelite, so defeat only makes you stronger. As you progress, you get to choose which loot to take to power up each of your characters' classes. Wishlist on Steam now.

AfterQuest is a retro pixel RPG. Make a party of three and venture out into the wilderness to slay foes. It's a roguelite, so defeat only makes you stronger. As you progress, you get to choose which loot to take to power up each of your characters' classes. Wishlist on Steam now. SlashZero: You'll be shooting and using elemental powers in this timeline-hopping action roguelite. Step into the shoes of a Timehacker and try to save the world from nefarious forces. You can wishlist the game and sign up for the playtest on Steam.

You'll be shooting and using elemental powers in this timeline-hopping action roguelite. Step into the shoes of a Timehacker and try to save the world from nefarious forces. You can wishlist the game and sign up for the playtest on Steam. Cassette Beasts 2002: Return to the colorful world of Cassette Beasts in Cassette Beasts 2002. Collect monsters, then fuse and battle them in this open-world RPG. You can wishlist it now on Steam.

Return to the colorful world of Cassette Beasts in Cassette Beasts 2002. Collect monsters, then fuse and battle them in this open-world RPG. You can wishlist it now on Steam. VOID/BREAKER: VOID/BREAKER is an FPS where you run on walls, grind on rails, and blast walls to pieces with deadly weaponry. There's a major new update for the early access game that adds new mods, weapons, levels, and enemies available on Steam now.

VOID/BREAKER is an FPS where you run on walls, grind on rails, and blast walls to pieces with deadly weaponry. There's a major new update for the early access game that adds new mods, weapons, levels, and enemies available on Steam now. 2 Fights 2 Tight Spaces: It's a deckbuilder that drops you right into a bunch of fights in spaces that are too small to be throwing fists in. You can play the game right now on Steam.

It's a deckbuilder that drops you right into a bunch of fights in spaces that are too small to be throwing fists in. You can play the game right now on Steam. Stronghold 4 : Stronghold 4 is the 10th entry in the Stronghold series. Build wicked medieval castles and then delight in destroying the ones built by your foes. A demo will be available on June 23, and you can wishlist on Steam now.

Stronghold 4 is the 10th entry in the Stronghold series. Build wicked medieval castles and then delight in destroying the ones built by your foes. A demo will be available on June 23, and you can wishlist on Steam now. Wind Runners: Wind Runners is an anime-infused bullet hell where you dart around colossal mechanized war machines. You can play the demo on Steam now.

Wind Runners is an anime-infused bullet hell where you dart around colossal mechanized war machines. You can play the demo on Steam now. Wardens of Avalon: In Wardens of Avalon, you cut down hordes of enemies in an isometric RPG fashion and also restore old buildings in town as you go. You can sign up for the playtest on Steam.

In Wardens of Avalon, you cut down hordes of enemies in an isometric RPG fashion and also restore old buildings in town as you go. You can sign up for the playtest on Steam. Planet Zoo 2: In management sim Planet Zoo 2, not only do you get to build enclosures for animals, but you can release them into nature reserves. You can pre-order the game on Steam.

In management sim Planet Zoo 2, not only do you get to build enclosures for animals, but you can release them into nature reserves. You can pre-order the game on Steam. Empulse : Empulse is a wall-running, mech-piloting, frenetic shooter. The kinetic movement and high-speed combat harken back to shooters of old. It's launching in early access on June 24 but you can dive into it during Steam Next Feast, June 15.

Empulse is a wall-running, mech-piloting, frenetic shooter. The kinetic movement and high-speed combat harken back to shooters of old. It's launching in early access on June 24 but you can dive into it during Steam Next Feast, June 15. Arkheron: The PC Gaming Show got a behind-the-scenes look at Arkheron, an isometric Diablo-like battle royale where you ascend a tower. Proper teamwork is going to be essential if you want to be the last ones standing and make it to the top. You can sign up for the playtest on the game's website.

The PC Gaming Show got a behind-the-scenes look at Arkheron, an isometric Diablo-like battle royale where you ascend a tower. Proper teamwork is going to be essential if you want to be the last ones standing and make it to the top. You can sign up for the playtest on the game's website. ReVamp: Rule as Dracula himself and create the most confounding castle layout possible to deter all those who try to put a stake through your heart. You can sign up for the playtest for this castle-defense roguelite by scanning the QR code in the trailer.

Rule as Dracula himself and create the most confounding castle layout possible to deter all those who try to put a stake through your heart. You can sign up for the playtest for this castle-defense roguelite by scanning the QR code in the trailer. Wardogs: Wardogs is a shooter that blends a persistent economy with 100-player strong firefights. Duke it out with guns and vehicles and earn in-game cash as you play. You can spend it when you die or in a future game. You can wishlist it on Steam and sign up for the playtests by scanning the QR code in the trailer.

Wardogs is a shooter that blends a persistent economy with 100-player strong firefights. Duke it out with guns and vehicles and earn in-game cash as you play. You can spend it when you die or in a future game. You can wishlist it on Steam and sign up for the playtests by scanning the QR code in the trailer. Shroom and Gloom: Shroom and Gloom is a deck-building roguelite with two decks, one is for exploration and the other is for combat. It's got a new demo out now.

Shroom and Gloom is a deck-building roguelite with two decks, one is for exploration and the other is for combat. It's got a new demo out now. Maximum Thunderness: Maximum Thunderness is a roguelite shooter with "the energy and aesthetic of a Saturday morning cartoon" and a banging theme song to go along with it. It's coming later this year, and you can wishlist on Steam now.

Maximum Thunderness is a roguelite shooter with "the energy and aesthetic of a Saturday morning cartoon" and a banging theme song to go along with it. It's coming later this year, and you can wishlist on Steam now. Rivage: Rivage revealed a new gameplay trailer and demo. It's an atmospheric sci-fi puzzle game set on board a space station stuck in a timeloop.

Rivage revealed a new gameplay trailer and demo. It's an atmospheric sci-fi puzzle game set on board a space station stuck in a timeloop. Time Strike: Time Strike is an FPS game where you can stop time to dodge bullets, line up headshots, and even tear down walls. You can wishlist it on Steam now.

Time Strike is an FPS game where you can stop time to dodge bullets, line up headshots, and even tear down walls. You can wishlist it on Steam now. Signet City: Signet City is a punk-infused world premiere from the creator of Citizen Sleeper. It's an RPG set in a city with a severe fungal infestation. You can wishlist it on Steam.

Signet City is a punk-infused world premiere from the creator of Citizen Sleeper. It's an RPG set in a city with a severe fungal infestation. You can wishlist it on Steam. Mr. Magpie's Harmless Card Game: In this deckbuilder, you're trapped in an elevator and have to flip over cards that help you and avoid ones that hinder you. If you don't, a puppet will shoot you.

In this deckbuilder, you're trapped in an elevator and have to flip over cards that help you and avoid ones that hinder you. If you don't, a puppet will shoot you. Ascenders: Beyond the Peak: Ascenders: Beyond the Peak is a tactical single-player roguelite in which you have to guide a team of three up deadly mountains. Everyone is tied together by a single rope, limiting movement options, and as you ascend, Lovecraftian horrors await you. A demo is available on Steam.

Ascenders: Beyond the Peak is a tactical single-player roguelite in which you have to guide a team of three up deadly mountains. Everyone is tied together by a single rope, limiting movement options, and as you ascend, Lovecraftian horrors await you. A demo is available on Steam. Outward 2: Outwards 2 combines survival mechanics like hunger, thirst, and crafting with an open world and action RPG combat. The beta is available now.

Outwards 2 combines survival mechanics like hunger, thirst, and crafting with an open world and action RPG combat. The beta is available now. Thief: The Dark Project Remastered: Nightdive Studios revealed they are remastering the classic stealth game Thief. Thief: The Dark Project Remastered looks like it keeps to the spirit and style of the original while making it just modern enough to be enjoyed on current hardware.

Nightdive Studios revealed they are remastering the classic stealth game Thief. Thief: The Dark Project Remastered looks like it keeps to the spirit and style of the original while making it just modern enough to be enjoyed on current hardware. Exo Rally Championship: Exo Rally Championship shadow-dropped during the show. Head to Steam to play the "galaxy's most dangerous off-road racing event."

Exo Rally Championship shadow-dropped during the show. Head to Steam to play the "galaxy's most dangerous off-road racing event." Duskers 2.0: Duskers 2.0 is an eerie sequel to the award-winning strategy game Duskers. Pilot drones through the wreckage of old spaceships and try to save as many people trapped in cryo as you can.

Duskers 2.0 is an eerie sequel to the award-winning strategy game Duskers. Pilot drones through the wreckage of old spaceships and try to save as many people trapped in cryo as you can. El Paso, Elsewhere 2: Strange Scaffold is back with a sequel to El Paso, Elsewhere. Battle through over 20 hand-crafted levels in this third-person shooter while you listen to a hip-hop soundtrack. You can wishlist it on Steam.

Strange Scaffold is back with a sequel to El Paso, Elsewhere. Battle through over 20 hand-crafted levels in this third-person shooter while you listen to a hip-hop soundtrack. You can wishlist it on Steam. Beast of Reincarnation: GAME FREAK continues its theme of nature and decay in this action RPG. The PC Gaming Show sent a crew to Japan to find out what's in store when the game launches on August 3. Pre-order on Steam now.

GAME FREAK continues its theme of nature and decay in this action RPG. The PC Gaming Show sent a crew to Japan to find out what's in store when the game launches on August 3. Pre-order on Steam now. Terrinoth: Heroes of Descent: Terrinoth: Heroes of Descent marks the first time the board game has made it to PC. Battle through dungeons with your friends in a co-op campaign or go solo as you try to aid a world facing relentless darkness. You can play it now on Steam.

Terrinoth: Heroes of Descent marks the first time the board game has made it to PC. Battle through dungeons with your friends in a co-op campaign or go solo as you try to aid a world facing relentless darkness. You can play it now on Steam. To Kill a God: To Kill a God turns your map into your skill tree, making the trek into part of your progression. It's an action RPG with a survivors-like aesthetic, and you can try the demo now.

To Kill a God turns your map into your skill tree, making the trek into part of your progression. It's an action RPG with a survivors-like aesthetic, and you can try the demo now. Pipes.exe: The PC Gaming Show revealed a new game where you become a QA tester at a software company and hunt bugs with your friends. You can wishlist on Steam now.

The PC Gaming Show revealed a new game where you become a QA tester at a software company and hunt bugs with your friends. You can wishlist on Steam now. Sunset Summit: Sunset Summit is a co-op game with a very different set-up. You have to climb a mountain with your buddies and use unusual tools like pogo sticks and booster pills to clamber up all the floating platforms.

Sunset Summit is a co-op game with a very different set-up. You have to climb a mountain with your buddies and use unusual tools like pogo sticks and booster pills to clamber up all the floating platforms. Clowntown: Clowntown is what happens when you try to figure out what would happen if you tried the clown car gag, but with minigames. The result is over 80 challenges for you and your friends to play through. It's available to wishlist now on Steam.

Clowntown is what happens when you try to figure out what would happen if you tried the clown car gag, but with minigames. The result is over 80 challenges for you and your friends to play through. It's available to wishlist now on Steam. Armatus: Paris is burning in this roguelite shooter, and only an ancient knight plucked out of his time can save it from the demons running rampant. It's launching this winter, and you can wishlist it now.

Paris is burning in this roguelite shooter, and only an ancient knight plucked out of his time can save it from the demons running rampant. It's launching this winter, and you can wishlist it now. Dave The Diver – In the Jungle DLC: This one adds some hilarious context to Dave The Diver's upcoming In the Jungle DLC, which adds a whole new body of water to explore, a new restaurant, and a drum minigame. You can wishlist it on Steam.

This one adds some hilarious context to Dave The Diver's upcoming In the Jungle DLC, which adds a whole new body of water to explore, a new restaurant, and a drum minigame. You can wishlist it on Steam. Carcass Clad: In this new adventure, you and two friends will have to man a tank and fight through a warzone where a cultish army adorns their vehicles with the bodies of dead animals and sometimes even live ones. Wishlist on Steam.

In this new adventure, you and two friends will have to man a tank and fight through a warzone where a cultish army adorns their vehicles with the bodies of dead animals and sometimes even live ones. Wishlist on Steam. Total War: Warhammer 40,000: It looks like it truly captures the scale of the hostile 40K universe and will let you play as four iconic factions. Keep an eye on the Creative Assembly and SEGA social channels for upcoming beta opportunities.

It looks like it truly captures the scale of the hostile 40K universe and will let you play as four iconic factions. Keep an eye on the Creative Assembly and SEGA social channels for upcoming beta opportunities. About Fishing: About Fishing is a mystery game set in a small, eerie town, and while you do do some impressive physics-based fishing, there's a lot more going on, too. Download the demo on Steam.

About Fishing is a mystery game set in a small, eerie town, and while you do do some impressive physics-based fishing, there's a lot more going on, too. Download the demo on Steam. Vampire: The Masquerade – Eternal Whispers: After awakening from decades of torpor, players will investigate their past, navigate the brutal politics of vampire society, and shape their date through meaningful choices and deep roleplaying systems. In this world, every decision carries lasting consequences, including failure.

After awakening from decades of torpor, players will investigate their past, navigate the brutal politics of vampire society, and shape their date through meaningful choices and deep roleplaying systems. In this world, every decision carries lasting consequences, including failure. Valheim 1.0: Valheim is leaving early access and launching its 1.0 version on September 9, 2026. It'll also release its Deep North update, which adds a frozen biome, new enemies to fight, and new lands to explore. You can download the game on Steam now.

Valheim is leaving early access and launching its 1.0 version on September 9, 2026. It'll also release its Deep North update, which adds a frozen biome, new enemies to fight, and new lands to explore. You can download the game on Steam now. P.O.N.: A crime simulator like no other. Rather than going up against cops, guards, or even criminals, you're in a world full of murderous superheroes. This co-op first-person horror experience isn't for the faint of heart. Wishlist it on Steam.

A crime simulator like no other. Rather than going up against cops, guards, or even criminals, you're in a world full of murderous superheroes. This co-op first-person horror experience isn't for the faint of heart. Wishlist it on Steam. Locator: The Search for Abigail Lidari: Put a narrative into Geoguesser and set it on an alien world, and you've got Locator: The Search for Abigail Lidari, a puzzle game that'll put your sleuthing skills to the test. You can wishlist on Steam now.

Put a narrative into Geoguesser and set it on an alien world, and you've got Locator: The Search for Abigail Lidari, a puzzle game that'll put your sleuthing skills to the test. You can wishlist on Steam now. Exodus: Catch a glimpse of the combat, exploration, companions, and effects of time dilation.

Catch a glimpse of the combat, exploration, companions, and effects of time dilation. Remothered: Red Nun's Legacy: Remothered: Red Nun's Legacy is the third installment in the cult horror series. Search an abandoned villa for clues to unravel the strange past of the Red Nun.

Remothered: Red Nun's Legacy is the third installment in the cult horror series. Search an abandoned villa for clues to unravel the strange past of the Red Nun. Into the Wind: In Into the Wind, you take over your uncle's Mediterranean delivery business. You get a bike with wings and even take part in some dogfights. Wishlist on Steam now.

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