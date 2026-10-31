Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Indie World Direct, Nintendo Switch 2

Everything Shown During Nintendo's Indie World Direct: October 2026

Nintendo recently held a new Indie World Direct showcase this week, showing off several indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Article Summary Nintendo’s October 2026 Indie World Direct spotlighted dozens of indie games headed to Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch.

Major reveals included City of None, Witchbrook, Slime Rancher 2, Sword of the Sea and Tenjutsu for Nintendo.

The Nintendo showcase also confirmed new demos, console exclusives and release windows stretching into 2027.

Co-op, life sims, roguelikes, action adventures and platformers gave Nintendo Switch 2 a packed indie lineup.

Earlier this week, Nintendo held another one of its Indie World Direct showcases, giving us a preview of third-party titles coming to the Switch 2. A good chunk of these games had already been revealed in previous livestreams and whatnot; this is basically just a rundown of what's coming to their console and when from several developers. Enjoy the video above and the rundown from the company below, as they're about to enter their holiday season.

Nintendo's Indie World Direct: October 2026

City of None from Extremely OK Games and Noel & Liam Berry: Venture into a metropolis filled with strange spirits, wicked beasts and ferocious robots in City of None, a brand-new action and puzzle platforming adventure from one of the co-creators of Celeste. The city's five sectors each have their own distinctive environments, playstyles and four-color palettes, with winding pathways, unique items and enemies to battle in fast, intuitive combat. Upgrade your equipment with rare resources and fight to reclaim the city's future from its ravenous rulers. City of None launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in 2027.

Venture into a metropolis filled with strange spirits, wicked beasts and ferocious robots in City of None, a brand-new action and puzzle platforming adventure from one of the co-creators of Celeste. The city's five sectors each have their own distinctive environments, playstyles and four-color palettes, with winding pathways, unique items and enemies to battle in fast, intuitive combat. Upgrade your equipment with rare resources and fight to reclaim the city's future from its ravenous rulers. City of None launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in 2027. Dumpster Gang from Curve Games and Coyote House Games: Live your best raccoon life in this chaotic online co-op sandbox for up to four players. Scavenge dumpsters, steal junk, raid snacks and commit tiny, harmless crimes as you work together to complete ridiculous missions and avoid the relentless Exterminator. Return to your hideout to customize it with treasures scavenged from your nightly adventures. Joy-Con 2 mouse controls are supported, as is GameShare locally or online via GameChat. Dumpster Gang scurries onto Nintendo Switch 2 in March 2027.

Live your best raccoon life in this chaotic online co-op sandbox for up to four players. Scavenge dumpsters, steal junk, raid snacks and commit tiny, harmless crimes as you work together to complete ridiculous missions and avoid the relentless Exterminator. Return to your hideout to customize it with treasures scavenged from your nightly adventures. Joy-Con 2 mouse controls are supported, as is GameShare locally or online via GameChat. Dumpster Gang scurries onto Nintendo Switch 2 in March 2027. Haunted Paws from LazyFlock: Two puppies, one haunted mansion and a missing human to rescue. In this two-player co-op adventure, create and customize your own pups and team up with a friend in local co-op, including via GameShare, or online. Explore mysterious locations, solve puzzles, meet strange characters and face spooky creatures as you follow the trail deeper into the mansion. Haunted Paws launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in May 2027. A free demo will be available later today on Nintendo eShop.

Two puppies, one haunted mansion and a missing human to rescue. In this two-player co-op adventure, create and customize your own pups and team up with a friend in local co-op, including via GameShare, or online. Explore mysterious locations, solve puzzles, meet strange characters and face spooky creatures as you follow the trail deeper into the mansion. Haunted Paws launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in May 2027. A free demo will be available later today on Nintendo eShop. ​​Kitsune: The Journey of Adashino from room6: A fox girl and her frog companion are stranded on a mysterious island shrouded in darkness in this 3D action-adventure inspired by Japanese folklore. Explore the island and kindle light within shrines to reveal new routes and uncover hidden secrets. But beware: malicious oni demons lurk in the shadows, and your light is limited. Evade danger in escape sequences and uncover a way forward through one long night beneath an autumn moon. Kitsune: The Journey of Adashino launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2027.

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My Arms Are Longer Now from Toot Games and Jackbox Games: Stretch through vents, slither under tables and worm out of windows as an absurdly long arm pulling off increasingly ridiculous heists. Scout each location for loot, from loose change to designer dogs, while a detective one week from retirement narrates your crime spree and interviews the victims left in your wake. Customize your arm-arm with tattoos, bite marks, hair and more as you cause mischief in your own signature style. Featuring a cast of 48 characters fully voiced by Australian comedians, My Arms Are Longer Now launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on March 11, 2027.

Stretch through vents, slither under tables and worm out of windows as an absurdly long arm pulling off increasingly ridiculous heists. Scout each location for loot, from loose change to designer dogs, while a detective one week from retirement narrates your crime spree and interviews the victims left in your wake. Customize your arm-arm with tattoos, bite marks, hair and more as you cause mischief in your own signature style. Featuring a cast of 48 characters fully voiced by Australian comedians, My Arms Are Longer Now launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on March 11, 2027. ​​​ Petal Runner from Nano Park Studios and iam8bit Presents: Cali and their sidekick Kira star in this retro-fueled coming-of-age story set in a solarpunk open world. Join an elite crew of motorcycle couriers delivering the latest generation of digital pets and ride through lush, lovingly detailed pixel-art streets. Experience a heartfelt story about life, loss and what we carry with us when Petal Runner launches as a console exclusive for Nintendo Switch 2 on March 8, 2027. A free demo will be available later today on Nintendo eShop.

Cali and their sidekick Kira star in this retro-fueled coming-of-age story set in a solarpunk open world. Join an elite crew of motorcycle couriers delivering the latest generation of digital pets and ride through lush, lovingly detailed pixel-art streets. Experience a heartfelt story about life, loss and what we carry with us when Petal Runner launches as a console exclusive for Nintendo Switch 2 on March 8, 2027. A free demo will be available later today on Nintendo eShop. ​​​​​​ RACCOIN: Chaos Max Edition from Playstack and Doraccoon: Push your luck and don't get stuck in this coin-pusher roguelike. Combine special coin types with powerful items to trigger wild combos and send coins flying in pursuit of high scores. Play as eight distinct characters, each with their own themed coins and playstyles. There's also an in-game arcade cabinet skin exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 and the game supports Joy-Con 2 mouse controls. RACCOIN: Chaos Max Edition launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on Nov. 10. A free demo will be available later today on Nintendo eShop.​​

Push your luck and don't get stuck in this coin-pusher roguelike. Combine special coin types with powerful items to trigger wild combos and send coins flying in pursuit of high scores. Play as eight distinct characters, each with their own themed coins and playstyles. There's also an in-game arcade cabinet skin exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 and the game supports Joy-Con 2 mouse controls. RACCOIN: Chaos Max Edition launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on Nov. 10. A free demo will be available later today on Nintendo eShop.​​ R.E.P.O . from semiwork: Retrieve valuable items from the haunted remains of humanity in this online co-op horror game. Find and extract everything from fragile ceramics to heavy pianos using a physics-based grabbing tool. As you explore terrifying environments filled with deadly threats, teamwork is essential since careless mistakes can quickly turn a successful operation into a disaster. Each level is procedurally generated, so no two runs are the same. R.E.P.O. launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

. Retrieve valuable items from the haunted remains of humanity in this online co-op horror game. Find and extract everything from fragile ceramics to heavy pianos using a physics-based grabbing tool. As you explore terrifying environments filled with deadly threats, teamwork is essential since careless mistakes can quickly turn a successful operation into a disaster. Each level is procedurally generated, so no two runs are the same. R.E.P.O. launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027. ​​​​ Slime Rancher 2 from Monomi Park: Continue the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island, a mysterious land brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling new slimes to discover. Uncover the island's secrets as you build, ranch and farm within a beautiful conservatory overlooking Beatrix's colorful new home. Slime Rancher 2 launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in January 2027.

Continue the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island, a mysterious land brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling new slimes to discover. Uncover the island's secrets as you build, ranch and farm within a beautiful conservatory overlooking Beatrix's colorful new home. Slime Rancher 2 launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in January 2027. ​​​​​​​Spirit Crossing from Spry Fox Inc.: Build a life above the clouds in this whimsical, collaborative life sim MMO from the makers of Cozy Grove. Join a vibrant online1 community of lost spirits, fellow humans and small bears with big personalities, and work together to fight back magical storms and restore the broken bonds between worlds. Customize your look, design the ultimate home for hosting friends, or just sit and watch the clouds. Spirit Crossing launches as a console exclusive for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Nov. 16.

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Super Battle Golf from Oro Interactive and Brimstone: Gear up for chaos in this multiplayer golf showdown, where up to eight players race to finish each hole with the fewest strokes while using weapons, power-ups and other tricks to sabotage the competition. Compete across a variety of colorful courses, customize your golfer and battle in frantic matches where everyone plays at the same time online 1 and across platforms. Super Battle Golf tees up for Nintendo Switch 2 on March 25, 2027.

Gear up for chaos in this multiplayer golf showdown, where up to eight players race to finish each hole with the fewest strokes while using weapons, power-ups and other tricks to sabotage the competition. Compete across a variety of colorful courses, customize your golfer and battle in frantic matches where everyone plays at the same time online and across platforms. Super Battle Golf tees up for Nintendo Switch 2 on March 25, 2027. ​​​​​ Sword of the Sea from Fictions and Giant Squid: Surf across waves of sand and glistening waters in this atmospheric adventure from the studio behind ABZÛ and The Pathless. Ride the magical Hoversword across deserts, glaciers and shimmering seas as you explore the mysterious Necropolis and set out to restore a lost ocean. Build speed, catch waves, perform tricks and uncover hidden paths as life gradually returns to the world around you. Sword of the Sea launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 29.​​​​

Surf across waves of sand and glistening waters in this atmospheric adventure from the studio behind ABZÛ and The Pathless. Ride the magical Hoversword across deserts, glaciers and shimmering seas as you explore the mysterious Necropolis and set out to restore a lost ocean. Build speed, catch waves, perform tricks and uncover hidden paths as life gradually returns to the world around you. Sword of the Sea launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 29.​​​​ Tenjutsu from Devolver Digital and Deepnight Games: Secret Garden City is under the grip of brutal crime syndicates, and only one person stands in their way. Play as a renegade criminal determined to dismantle each of the city's powerful factions in this top-down, roguelike brawler from the designer of Dead Cells. Master fast-paced melee combat, wield a diverse arsenal of weapons and martial-arts techniques, and choose the order in which you take down rival syndicates. Tenjutsu launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

Secret Garden City is under the grip of brutal crime syndicates, and only one person stands in their way. Play as a renegade criminal determined to dismantle each of the city's powerful factions in this top-down, roguelike brawler from the designer of Dead Cells. Master fast-paced melee combat, wield a diverse arsenal of weapons and martial-arts techniques, and choose the order in which you take down rival syndicates. Tenjutsu launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027. ​​​​​​​ Threads of Time from Balor Games and Riyo Games: In this epic turn-based RPG, gather a party of heroes from different historical eras as you journey through time and expose a sinister plot that threatens the past, present and future. Featuring vibrant pixel-infused visuals, a deep, story-rich campaign and over 100 original songs, Threads of Time brings the magic of classic JRPGs to the modern era when it launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in Summer 2027.

In this epic turn-based RPG, gather a party of heroes from different historical eras as you journey through time and expose a sinister plot that threatens the past, present and future. Featuring vibrant pixel-infused visuals, a deep, story-rich campaign and over 100 original songs, Threads of Time brings the magic of classic JRPGs to the modern era when it launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in Summer 2027. ​​​​​​​Winds of Viridia from Shark Jump: As a child awakened from a seed, set out to restore balance to the once-great civilization of Viridia in this seamless action-adventure experience. Run, slide, grapple and launch into the air while exploring hidden locations, finding relics and battling enemies alongside your mothbug companion. Set to an original soundtrack from award-winning composers Kevin Penkin and Christopher Larkin, Winds of Viridia launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in early 2027. A free demo will be available later today on Nintendo eShop.

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Witchbrook from Chucklefish: Discover magic and mystery in this spellbinding life sim for up to four players online. Begin a new life as the newest resident witch in the bustling seaside town of Mossport and attend Witchbrook College on the road to graduation and beyond. Make friends, find love and explore a world filled with wonder and charm when Witchbrook launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28, 2027.

Discover magic and mystery in this spellbinding life sim for up to four players online. Begin a new life as the newest resident witch in the bustling seaside town of Mossport and attend Witchbrook College on the road to graduation and beyond. Make friends, find love and explore a world filled with wonder and charm when Witchbrook launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28, 2027. Bao Bao's Cozy Cleaning Services from Destroyer Doggo: Wash away grime and brighten colorful pixel-art environments as Bao Bao, an adorable panda with a talent for tidying up. Play solo, or online in up to four-player co-op, cleaning at your own pace to a soothing soundtrack with over 50 original songs. Bao Bao's Cozy Cleaning Services launches for Nintendo Switch later today!

Wash away grime and brighten colorful pixel-art environments as Bao Bao, an adorable panda with a talent for tidying up. Play solo, or online in up to four-player co-op, cleaning at your own pace to a soothing soundtrack with over 50 original songs. Bao Bao's Cozy Cleaning Services launches for Nintendo Switch later today! ​​​​​ Everything is Crab from Secret Mode and Odd Dreams Digital: Survive and adapt in this animal evolutionary roguelite as Darwin, a small blue blob with boundless potential. Fight, befriend or evade strange creatures while choosing from more than 140 evolutions and specializations to create unique, formidable life forms. Everything is Crab launches for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 26, 2027, alongside Everything is Crab – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, which adds enhanced performance and Joy-Con 2 mouse controls. Those who have the Nintendo Switch version can upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 game for free.

Survive and adapt in this animal evolutionary roguelite as Darwin, a small blue blob with boundless potential. Fight, befriend or evade strange creatures while choosing from more than 140 evolutions and specializations to create unique, formidable life forms. Everything is Crab launches for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 26, 2027, alongside Everything is Crab – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, which adds enhanced performance and Joy-Con 2 mouse controls. Those who have the Nintendo Switch version can upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 game for free. ​​​​​ Finding Polka from PARCO GAMES and lidlocks: Follow Frendy on a wholesome journey to find a dog that looks identical to her beloved former pet, Polka. Crafted entirely with hand-drawn ballpoint-pen illustrations, this charming interactive adventure features a colorful cast of eccentric characters, cozy visuals and plenty of heart. The Nintendo Switch version also includes an additional stage as downloadable content. Finding Polka launches for Nintendo Switch in Spring 2027.​​​​​​​

Follow Frendy on a wholesome journey to find a dog that looks identical to her beloved former pet, Polka. Crafted entirely with hand-drawn ballpoint-pen illustrations, this charming interactive adventure features a colorful cast of eccentric characters, cozy visuals and plenty of heart. The Nintendo Switch version also includes an additional stage as downloadable content. Finding Polka launches for Nintendo Switch in Spring 2027.​​​​​​​ Floor Plan: Slap Out Of It ! from Turbo Button: Take on absurd escape-room style puzzles in this hilarious slap-and-solve adventure. Search an impossible office tower for lost relics, meet strange characters and uncover a vertical sandbox of secrets while stretching your wits and noodly arms to the limit. Everything within reach is interactive, so explore and slap around — you never know what might happen. Floor Plan: Slap Out Of It! – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and Floor Plan: Slap Out Of It! for Nintendo Switch launch in Spring 2027.​​​​​​​

! Take on absurd escape-room style puzzles in this hilarious slap-and-solve adventure. Search an impossible office tower for lost relics, meet strange characters and uncover a vertical sandbox of secrets while stretching your wits and noodly arms to the limit. Everything within reach is interactive, so explore and slap around — you never know what might happen. Floor Plan: Slap Out Of It! – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and Floor Plan: Slap Out Of It! for Nintendo Switch launch in Spring 2027.​​​​​​​ HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate from Acclaim, Inc and Wabisabi Games: Ride, trick and win in this high-energy snowboarding game inspired by the extreme sports classics of the Y2K era. Choose your racer, carve through courses based on real-world locations, pull off wild combos and show off your style with unlockable boards and cosmetics. Up to four players can compete in local split-screen 4 and up to eight players can race online, with support for local GameShare 2 as well as online GameShare via GameChat. HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in early 2027.

Ride, trick and win in this high-energy snowboarding game inspired by the extreme sports classics of the Y2K era. Choose your racer, carve through courses based on real-world locations, pull off wild combos and show off your style with unlockable boards and cosmetics. Up to four players can compete in local split-screen and up to eight players can race online, with support for local GameShare as well as online GameShare via GameChat. HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in early 2027. ​​​​​​​ Lost and Found Co . from Bit Egg Inc.: Every lost item has a story in this whimsical point-and-click, hidden-object adventure. Join Ducky and help the quirky residents of Plumville recover lost belongings while uncovering secrets hidden throughout its hand-drawn world. Nintendo Switch 2 players can also take advantage of Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, motion controls for aiming and local co-op play for up to four players, with support for GameShare. Lost and Found Co. – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and Lost and Found Co. for Nintendo Switch launch as timed console exclusives on Nov. 10.

. Every lost item has a story in this whimsical point-and-click, hidden-object adventure. Join Ducky and help the quirky residents of Plumville recover lost belongings while uncovering secrets hidden throughout its hand-drawn world. Nintendo Switch 2 players can also take advantage of Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, motion controls for aiming and local co-op play for up to four players, with support for GameShare. Lost and Found Co. – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and Lost and Found Co. for Nintendo Switch launch as timed console exclusives on Nov. 10. ​​​​​​​​​​TANUKI: Pon's Summer from CRITICAL REFLEX and Denkiworks: BMX your way into the hearts of the townsfolk as Pon, a well-meaning tanuki with a part-time job at the post office in this cozy life sim adventure. Deliver packages, compete in sports, make friends and carry out a variety of other activities as you restore the shrine for the Great Tanuki Festival before summer's end. TANUKI: Pon's Summer launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Nov. 10.

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