Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: EverBoard, EverPlay Studios

EXCLUSIVE: New Touchscreen Tabletop System EverBoard Announced

EverBoard is a brand-new touchscreen tabletop device for up to six people, which will start with a Hasbro partnership to add their games.

Article Summary EverBoard is a new 21.5-inch touchscreen tabletop system built for up to six players and easy family game nights.

EverBoard launches with 50+ games via EverPass, including Hasbro titles like Monopoly, Scrabble, and Connect 4.

The EverVibe Game Creator lets players use voice or text prompts to turn original game ideas into playable experiences.

EverBoard arrives November 1 through the official website and select Best Buy stores, with more games added monthly.

EverPlay Studios has announced a brand-new digital tabletop gameboard system, unveiling the new EverBoard design. This model has been built for multiplayer titles, designed for up to six players and perfectly suited for families and group game nights. The design is a 21.5" touchscreen with a couple of small legs underneath, perfect for kitchen and coffee tables, with a number of built-in titles and the EverVibe Game Creator. What's more, the company has announced a deal with Hasbro to bring several of its games over to it for the launch. We have more details below from the company: it will be sold exclusively on their website and at select Best Buy locations for retail on November 1.

EverBoard Announced With Multiple Hasbro Titles At Launch

Designed to be played from all sides of the table, EverBoard supports up to six players with no controllers, pieces, or complicated setup. Through EverPass, players can unlock the full library of 50+ games at launch, with more coming every month! Every EverBoard includes one month of full access to EverPass. The library features officially licensed Hasbro favorites, including Monopoly, Connect 4, Chutes and Ladders, Scrabble, alongside puzzles, drawing, arcade-style games, and original experiences. New games drop each month, including more favorites from Hasbro!

At the heart of EverBoard is the EverVibe Game Creator, which lets players use voice or text to describe a game and turn their idea into a playable experience. Families can not only play together, but also create together, opening up new possibilities for every game night. EverBoard is designed for kids, parents, and grandparents alike, with a family-first experience that encourages face-to-face play, creativity, and shared experiences around the table.

"We wanted to create something that brings people back to the same table while giving them a completely new way to play," said Davin Sufer , Founder and CEO of EverBoard Inc. "EverBoard combines the games families already love with new ways to create, play, and discover something different every time you gather around the table."

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