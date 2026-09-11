Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Forbidden Lands: Alderland

Experience a New War-Torn Campaign With Forbidden Lands: Alderland

Forbidden Lands: Alderland brings players a brand-new campaign module with a ton of new adventures for the fantasy TTRPG.

Article Summary Forbidden Lands: Alderland is now up for pre-order, adding a war-torn kingdom south of Ravenland to explore.

The new Forbidden Lands campaign centers on the Eye of Heaven, where ten major factions battle for control.

Alderland expands Forbidden Lands with 20 provinces, new lore, kin, religions, and eight adventure sites.

Free League plans a Q1 2027 release, with a full-color Alderland map and plenty of sandbox survival RPG play.

Free League Publishing has put the latest expansion for Forbidden Lands up for pre-order, as they want ot take players to the realm of Alderland. This is a new epic campaign module set in the war-torn kingdom south of Ravenland, where two massive forces are in constant conflict for power. You'll be given an entirely new land to explore and have adventures in if you choose to go off the beaten path of the campaign, with a ton of content to keep your own adventure interesting, but the war storyline is always there to visit. We have more info about it from the team as it's currently on sale for about $42, set to be released in Q1 2027.

Explore the Latest War-Torn Expansion in Forbidden Lands: Alderland

The guards from the Silent Knights watch as the horde grows in the gorge far below them. Elves, humans, dwarves, orcs, and other kin of less obvious nature are steadily gathering. Nothing like this has ever been seen at the borders of Alderland, but the guards on the wall will not voice any concern, since they are sworn to eternal silence. Designed as a new take on classic fantasy roleplaying, Forbidden Lands puts players in the role of raiders and rogues hellbent on making their own mark in a cursed world. Across an expansive map, players can explore as they see fit, discovering lost tombs, fighting horrifying monsters, and hopefully living long enough to build a stronghold to defend.

Alderland is an epic campaign module for the Forbidden Lands retro-fantasy survival roleplaying game, describing the war-torn kingdom south of Ravenland. Contents:

A detailed description of Alderland and its kin, religions, and 20 provinces.

The Eye of Heaven campaign, including ten key players who all seek to dominate the kingdom.

Eight complete, illustrated adventure sites, playable in any order.

A large, separate full-color map of Alderland in format 52×72 cm.

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