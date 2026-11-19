Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Exploding Kittens, Sell Me a Sasquatch

Exploding Kittens Launches New Strategy Game: Sell Me a Sasquatch

Exploding Kittens has launched an all-new tabletop game, as you'll need to strategically grift players in Sell Me a Sasquatch

Article Summary Exploding Kittens has launched Sell Me a Sasquatch, a new strategy party game that is available now for $20.

Sell Me a Sasquatch centers on bluffing, dealmaking, and passing cards as players try to stick others with bad offers.

Designed with NPR's Planet Money, the game challenges buyers to spot scams and sellers to craft tempting hoaxes.

Sell Me a Sasquatch includes 120 cards, a Buyer Squatch, 6 play mats, and 28 point tokens for game night play.

Exploding Kittens has an all-new game out now that will test how good you are at grifting people in the new strategic party game Sell Me a Sasquatch. The focus of the game will turn economic strategy into its own type of playful chaos, as you will experience some interesting but confusing and unexpected gameplay features. You'll pass cards around and ultimately try to pass off a deal to others at the table. Will it be a good deal or a bad one? You'll all have to risk it to see if it's worth it. We have more details below, as it's currently on sale for $20.

Grift Your Friends in Sell Me a Sasquatch

We've cornered the market on ultimate betrayal. In this hilarious bluffing game from Planet Money, street smarts are your greatest asset.

Finally, a game where street smarts and strategy merge. Can you tell an amazing deal from a hoax? As the buyer, you'll have to suss out how each of your friends is trying to scam you. Is an offer too good to be true, or is that what they want you to think? Choose the deal with the most points-scoring Creatures and stick your opponents with a devastating pile of Nasties!

Designed with NPR's Planet Money, this party game is all about timing, trickery, and crafting deals that are just tempting enough. Your success in this market depends on how well you can read your friends… and if you can fool them!

Includes 120 Creature and Nasty cards, 1 Buyer Squatch, 6 Play Mats, and 28 Point Tokens

Perfect for family game night and parties with friends. Great gift for fans of Planet Money, finance buffs, and anyone who loves quick, competitive card games that are just as fun every time you play.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!