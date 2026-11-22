Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Exterminauts

Exterminauts Releases a New Official Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming co-op third-person PvE shooter Exterminauts, as we get a better look at the gameplay.

Article Summary Behaviour Interactive released a new Exterminauts gameplay trailer, showing off the co-op PvE shooter in action.

Exterminauts is a third-person shooter where three players team up as a cleanup crew tackling alien infestations.

Players use weaponized power tools and science gadgets while taking on MegaCorp contracts in a hostile alien world.

Exterminauts has launched its closed beta, with the full game currently planned to arrive sometime in 2027.

Behaviour Interactive has released a new trailer for their latest upcoming game, Exterminauts, giving us a proper look at the gameplay to come. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a third-person co-op PvE shooter in which three players will work together as a sort of cleanup team who have to go into a messy situation somewhere in space, deal with whatever messed-up problem you find there, and get everything back in working order without having to wipe the face of the planet clean. You can check out the trailer above, as the game looks like it will eventually be released sometime in 2027.

Exterminauts Has Officially Launched Its Closed Beta

Exterminauts is a co-op third-person PvE shooter using weaponized power tools and mad-science gadgets to exterminate alien pests. Take on MegaCorp contracts amid energy supremacy clashes, while aliens' thirst for Polymorphic Plasma disrupts plans. Punch In. Clean Up. Get Paid.

3-Player Blue-Collar Crew: Forget the righteous battle cries of heroes. Here, combat is stripped down to a professional routine. Form a tight-knit trio of gritty, down-to-earth Exterminauts dealing with corporate honey traps and blood-soaked pest control. Every work order costs company money, so cover your crewmates, tally up your expenses, and survive your shift together.

Weaponized Power Tools: Industrial-grade gunplay where your everyday tools are your firearms. Unleash a flood of firepower with heavy-duty utility and repair equipment repurposed for slaughter. Activate the multi-purpose Overdrive system to turn typical blue-collar gear into devastating, alien-shredding weapons.

Industrial-grade gunplay where your everyday tools are your firearms. Unleash a flood of firepower with heavy-duty utility and repair equipment repurposed for slaughter. Activate the multi-purpose Overdrive system to turn typical blue-collar gear into devastating, alien-shredding weapons. A Hostile Alien Ecosystem: TIAN is a living world that fights back. You aren't just shooting bugs in an unchanging arena; you're invading a living, breathing ecosystem. With the alien threat always adapting to your squad's tactics, your 3-player team is forced to constantly communicate, reposition, and change strategies to survive this chaotic slugfest.

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