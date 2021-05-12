Facebook Gaming Cuts Ties With Jeff Leach After Activision Decision

Facebook Gaming has decided to cut ties with voice actor Jeff Leach following Activision's call to end their relationship with him. The news comes after Activision announced they had done the same over misogynistic comments he had made that resurfaced recently. The move from Activision was met with calls from social media to have Leach booted off Facebook Gaming, since that's where he's been broadcasting ever since he was banned on Twitch. This morning, the company did just that and issued the statement below regarding their decision.

"We expect our Facebook Gaming partners to model a high standard of conduct. As of today, we have ended our contract with Jeff Leach and terminated his partner status with Facebook Gaming. We've done the same with NitroLukeDX due to his behavior on prior streams," said a Facebook company spokesperson.

Leach himself hasn't formally commented on the situation at this time. The only thing resembling him addressing what's been happening is this tweet, which he says he will be responding to "very soon". However, this was after the news about Activision came down and not Facebook Gaming. Since this tweet, he has primarily been posting messages from other people who support him.

I will be sharing my response to this situation very soon. I'm grateful for the outpouring of support from the community and your patience whilst all relevant information is put together. In the mean time I only wish that you show each other compassion and kindness. — Jeff Leach (@jeffleach) May 10, 2021

We're not entirely sure which direction Leach will go in with his response, but based on the tweets he is sharing, we're guessing it won't be apologetic. No matter what happens, there's video evidence (as seen in the tweet below) of him making misogynistic comments toward a content creator as well as someone in his chat. And it doesn't matter how long ago these took place, the comments speak for themselves. At this point we're just waiting to see how Leach will address it moving forward.