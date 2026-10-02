Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout 76, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fallout

Fallout 76 Directors Release a New Letter Detailing Its Future

The directors behind Fallout 76 released a new letter to the players this week, letting them know what they have in mind for its future

Article Summary Fallout 76 directors Jon Rush and Bill LaCoste outline a long-term roadmap focused on new features and expansions.

Fallout 76 World Pets arrives this winter, adding pet leveling, combat commands, and Skyline Valley bounty hunting.

Next spring, Fallout 76 Hideouts introduce tougher bounty missions, Marked difficulty, and rival hunter The Drifter.

Fallout 76 Raven Rock expands the map toward the Capital Wasteland, setting up a prequel to Fallout 3 events.

Bethesda Softworks recently released a special letter from the directors of Fallout 76, addressing what's to come in the game and its future. Creative Director Jon Rush and Production Director Bill LaCoste penned a few notes down, letting fans know the future of Appalachia was in good hands as they had a lot of content to come over the next several months, and it appears that they are looking ot make this game thrive for years to come. Starting with the new World pets update that will drop in the Winter. As well as the new Hideouts content coming next Spring, featuring The Drifter, and a massive map expansion called Raven Rock that will serve as a prequel to the events in Fallout 3. We have a chunk of the letter for you below.

Fallout 76 Directors Address New Content In a Letter

WORLD PETS ARRIVES THIS WINTER

In December of this year, your C.A.M.P. Pet can become your "C.A.M.P.-panion!" World Pets makes all C.A.M.P. Pets, just… PETS! The more you adventure with your pet, the more capable they become as they level up right beside you. The interactions from C.A.M.P. Pets all carry over, with several new additions to Stay, Follow, Protect, and even to Kill! Winter is a time for our "Wasteland Wanderers" to rediscover the rolling hills of Skyline Valley with their trusty pet by their side.

The Wasteland can be a dangerous place, and the rise of bounties in the area sheds light on why the Blue Ridge Caravan Company was forced to shutter operations in Skyline Valley. Bounty Hunting in Skyline Valley! What a great reason to take your newly combat-hardened pet out on a walk.

CLEAR HIDEOUTS FOR BIG BOUNTIES NEXT SPRING

This past year has borne a marked increase in crime as bands of brave adventurers have taken up bounties to purge the worst from the Wasteland in Fallout 76. For The Ghoul, business has been booming! Smaller bounties have given way to larger contracts, and now a few Bounty Hunters have heard rumors of dangerous Hideouts in the dark, abandoned corners of Appalachia. Hideouts are home to the Wasteland's WORST of the worst. These encampments are poised to be much more challenging, encouraging teams to try different pathways and strategies to take out the prized head honcho.

At most levels, Hideouts act as a much-needed stepping stone between the early endgame and Raids. Hideouts also offer a little more: the new "Marked" difficulty will test even the best of the best teams for the best rewards. And to make things a little more complicated… You and your friends aren't the only bounty hunters seeking riches…

Meet The Drifter. He aims to eliminate the competition- that's you- and keep all the rewards to himself. Experienced hunters lucky enough to thwart The Drifter will be exceptionally rewarded and renowned! Who is this masked menace? A rogue agent? An Enclave Operative? The Wasteland can truly be a very dangerous place! Beware The Drifter…

PREPARE FOR RAVEN ROCK

A cold war heats up in the southeast between two derelict operators of the Enclave as our map expands once again. This time, towards the Capital Wasteland, giving players an acrid taste of the region almost 200 years before the events of Fallout 3. Scabbed cliffs pocked in black snow… congealed with ashes of death from the destruction that rained down only 27 years ago. This is the story that precedes the Lone Wanderer's infamous journey and sets the stage for the inevitable.

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