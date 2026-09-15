Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout 76, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fallout

Fallout 76 Welcomes The Slasher Update For Halloween

Fallout 76 has new content available to kick off the haunting season, as The Slasher makes his way into the game to terrify players.

Article Summary Fallout 76 kicks off Halloween with The Slasher, a limited-time event sending a killer and cult across Appalachia.

Players investigate disappearances, follow clues, and face new enemies as weekly Fallout 76 story content unlocks.

The Slasher event runs through December 1, adding Daily Ops, Infestations, Mischief Night, and themed rewards.

Fallout 76’s 70th free update also brings PS5 and Xbox Series X|S optimization at 1440p and 60fps.

Bethesda Softworks released a new update today for Fallout 76, bringing in some new haunting content with the arrival of The Slasher. If you didn't guess by the name, this is a villain that will be terrorizing the entire Appalachian region, killing people on a grisly murdering spree, which you can try to bring a stop to. We have more info below from the developers, as the finer details can be found on their website.

The Slasher Arrives in Fallout 76 For Halloween

A mysterious figure masquerading as the infamous Pint-Sized Slasher has begun terrorizing Appalachia. As reports of disappearances spread across the region, Vault Dwellers must follow clues, investigate grisly discoveries, and survive encounters with the Slasher's growing army of devoted followers. Over the course of the event, from today through December 1, new activities and challenges will unlock across the map, building an ongoing narrative that rewards players for returning each week. From scavenger hunts and unmarked graves to Daily Ops, Infestations, Mischief Night celebrations and more, every step brings players closer to uncovering the truth behind the legend.

Follow His Clues

As players explore Appalachia, they'll collect mysterious evidence tied to the imposter Slasher's killings. These form the foundation of a larger mystery, which will eventually lead to a cinematic showdown. Along the way, players will encounter eerie new enemies, including the devoted followers of the Pint-Sized Slasher, the Pint-Sized Phantoms, and fanatics, all while earning themed rewards, including new power armor and skins. Will Appalachia uncover the truth behind the legend, or become the Slasher's next victim?

With The Slasher, Fallout 76 reaches its 70th free update, continuing years of ongoing support and new content for the ever-evolving Wasteland. It also marks a new approach for the game, connecting activities across Appalachia into a single evolving experience. This new, limited-time event system can be implemented in future planned updates.

Described by Creative Director Jon Rush as "a first of its kind update for Fallout 76 – a frightening experience that unravels over the weeks spanning our Fall updates," The Slasher transforms the Wasteland itself into part of the story, with new developments unfolding throughout the season. "We've long harbored a dark fascination with the various serial killers of Fallout lore, and no name looms as large as The Pint-Sized Slasher. The idea of bringing his namesake into the current Fallout 76 timeline, reimagined through the lens of a manipulative fanatic and his band of merry murderers, was too good to pass up. Especially when coupled with the Fall season! A perfect setting for murder!"

In tandem with this update, Fallout 76 has been optimized for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. On all platforms, players can now experience Fallout 76 at 1440p and 60fps, delivering a smoother, next-generation experience for The Slasher and all future updates. Owners of Fallout 76 on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 can upgrade for free. Bethesda Game Studios will continue to support previous gen consoles with additional visual improvements and stability.

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