Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 Announces Beans & Alpacas Expansion

Farming Simulator 25 is headed to a new part of the world to make coffee and raise alpacas in the latest expansion coming October 27.

Article Summary Farming Simulator 25: Beans & Alpacas launches October 27, opening a new South American map with a warmer climate.

Grow coffee beans from September to May, expand with new production chains, and boost profits with regional crops.

Raise alpacas for wool, improve their happiness on a leash, and farm alongside Brahman cows in Catuaí.

The Farming Simulator 25 expansion adds 24+ machines, a new Colombo Industries brand, buildings, and museum finds.

GIANTS Software has revealed the next major expansion coming to Farming Simulator 25, as they take you to a new region of the world for Beans & Alpacas. This new content will open a new region in South America for a warmer climate where you'll grow coffee beans, among other regional crops, as well as raise different kinds of farm animals, specifically alpacas. We have more details, screenshots, and the trailer from the devs as the expansion will arrive on October 27.

Make Coffee and Raise Alpacas In The New Farming Simulator 25 Expansion

Coffee beans can be planted starting from September, with red coffee cherries ready for harvest in May. Meanwhile, alpacas can be sheared for wool and led on a leash to increase their happiness, with Brahman cows grazing next to them. New production chains and products from crops and animals allow farmers to increase their profits. Catuaí is characterized by rolling hills, lower mountain slopes and dense, humid vegetation. A winding river reminiscent of the Amazon cuts through the region, architecturally inspired by Brazil, passing stilt houses along the shore. Plantations, narrow roads and colorful rural houses, shops and depots define the landscape.

The expansion also adds a record number of new buildings and decorations, including six houses with full interiors and dozens of environment-specific placeables. Landscapers can discover dinosaur bones and collect them in a museum. Beans & Alpacas includes more than two dozen machines from Case IH, Ford, John Deere, KUHN, Mercedes-Benz Trucks, New Holland, Oxbo, Stara, Valtra, and more. Colombo Industries joins the series as a new brand, adding equipment suited to the new region and farming activities.

The expansion also adds new sugarcane foliage and effects, enhanced animations and visual effects for ground tools, and additional fieldwork detail. More information on the Beans & Alpacas Expansion, including further features, will be announced soon

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