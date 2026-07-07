Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 Officially Releases Free Emergency Pack

Farming Simulator 25 cranks out the emergency vehicles for you to take care of problems with the absolutely free Emergency Pack.

Article Summary Farming Simulator 25 adds the free Emergency Pack, bringing new rescue gameplay with no extra purchase required.

Answer pager calls across 10 emergency situations, from field fires and oil spills to wreck rescues and cats in trees.

Drive Schlingmann HLF20 and TLF3000 fire trucks, using onboard gear or hand tools to tackle emergencies fast.

Farming Simulator 25 Emergency Pack supports multiplayer, letting up to nine firefighters join larger rescue ops.

GIANTS Software has released another free update for Farming Simulator 25 recently, as players can get their hands on the free Emergency Pack. As you can see from the trailer and images here, you'll get access to a few new vehicles that will help you out in a bind, especially fires and downed trees that will start appearing. This is a totally free update to the game; no additional purchases are needed to make it happen. We have more details from the developers about it below.

Sound The Alarms For The New Emergency Pack

The Emergency Pack expands the responsibilities of virtual farmers with ten emergency situations across four different scenarios on and around local farmlands. For the safety of the local community, farmers need to respond whenever the pager starts to beep and support their neighbors with professional equipment. The scenarios include fire suppression, technical rescue from wrecked cars, and, most importantly, saving cats from trees. Players extinguish burning pallets, containers, bales and fields, remove obstructive materials from roads, secure oil spills, and more.

Two authentically digitized fire trucks from German manufacturer Schlingmann are included: the HLF20 and the TLF3000. Both vehicles are equipped for emergency response and allow firefighting either by hand or directly from the safety of the vehicle. Specialized tools further extend the rescue operations. For larger operations in multiplayer, the fire trucks can seat up to nine firefighters and volunteers.

About Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 invites you to join the rewarding farm life. Whether you build your legacy single-handedly or cooperatively in multiplayer – it's your farm, you decide! Build a farm along winding rivers and historic grain elevators in North America, surrounded by ponds in Central Europe, or in a lush East Asian landscape filled with rice paddies near a neon-lit port city. Grow crops, tend to animals, practice forestry, and manage an empire of business ventures with farm shops, productions, and constructions!

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