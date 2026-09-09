Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 Releases Free Pumps N' Hoses Pack

Farming Simulator 25 has a ton of new content available for free, as the developers have released the Pumps N' Hoses Pack this week.

Article Summary Farming Simulator 25 adds the free Pumps N' Hoses Pack, introducing new manure management and renewable energy systems.

Use umbilical hose systems and drag-hose injectors to spread liquid manure efficiently without standard slurry tankers.

Manure separation lets Farming Simulator 25 players split liquid and solid waste for smarter storage and field use.

Build configurable biogas plants with 40+ new machines, tools, and buildings from Schouten, Stallkamp, BvL, and 2G.

GIANTS Software has dropped a new free update for Farming Simulator 25, as players can get their hands on the Pumps N' Hoses Pack. This new pack was developed by Creative Mesh, as they have taken to the irrigation side of farming, with several agricultural operations and three distinct gameplay systems, focusing on "efficient manure management and renewable energy production." You'll be given access to a new series of umbilical systems, manure separation, and configurable biogas plants, all designed to help your farm grow at a better rate than it would just doing normal farming. As well as extending the infrastructure surrounding distribution, resource storage, and energy production, if that's the kind of thing you've been waiting to get knee-deep in. We have more info from the developers, along with new images below, as the update is officially live and free to download.

Get Your Irrigation Systems Working In Farming Simulator 25

With umbilical systems, hoses can be attached and routed across the farm to supply ultra-light drag-hose injectors in the field. This allows liquid manure to be distributed without relying on conventional slurry tankers during application. Manure separation adds another step to resource management. Liquid and solid components can be separated to provide additional flexibility when storing and applying manure, allowing agricultural operations to make more efficient use of the available material.

The pack also expands biogas production by enabling plants to be configured to meet individual operational requirements. Different components can be combined to establish a high-performing biogas facility tailored to the respective farm and its infrastructure. New items from Dutch manufacturer Schouten, German steel storage specialist Stallkamp, biogas feeding technology manufacturer BvL, and 2G Energy provide equipment and infrastructure for manure management and biogas operations. Overall, more than 40 new machines, tools, buildings, and other items complement the new gameplay systems.

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