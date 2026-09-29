Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 25, Škoda, Sola

Farming Simulator 25 Releases Its Seventh Free Content Update

Farming Simulator 25 has released another free content update, as this one brings Sola and Škoda gear and equipment to the title.

Article Summary Farming Simulator 25 free Content Update #7 adds four machines, expanding vehicle and equipment options for players.

Sola makes its Farming Simulator 25 debut with the Velox 300/12 and Aura 2000, introducing a new brand to the game.

Update #7 also brings the Merlo EW 25.5 and Škoda Fabia, adding fresh utility and transport choices to the fleet.

Farming Simulator 25 version 1.24 improves rain visuals, optimizing fast movement effects and raindrops on vehicles.

GIANTS Software has released an all-new free content update for Farming Simulator 25, with Update #7 bringing new additions from two brands. Four new machines have been added to the game, including the first-ever equipment from the new brand Sola, as this will be the first time many get to experiment with gear from their company in any capacity, virtual or real. As well as a new Škoda vehicle and more farming tools that will help make a few things a little easier for you, or at the very least, provide new options for you to farm with. We have the finer details for you here, along with images and a trailer showing it off, as the content is free to download right now.

Content Update #7

With Content Update #7, virtual farmers can expand their fleets with a mix of agricultural equipment and a new vehicle. Sola makes its Farming Simulator debut with two machines, while Merlo and Škoda add further new options to the game. The free additions are:

Merlo – EW 25.5

Sola – Velox 300/12

Sola – Aura 2000

Škoda – Fabia

Patch for Optimized Rain and Other Improvements

In addition to the enhanced vehicle fleet, GIANTS Software has updated the game to version 1.24 and made general improvements. In particular, fast movements in the rain and raindrops on vehicles have been visually optimized.

About Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 invites you to join the rewarding farm life. Whether you build your legacy single-handedly or cooperatively in multiplayer – it's your farm, you decide! Build a farm along winding rivers and historic grain elevators in North America, surrounded by ponds in Central Europe, or in a lush East Asian landscape filled with rice paddies near a neon-lit port city. Grow crops, tend to animals, practice forestry, and manage an empire of business ventures with farm shops, productions, and constructions!

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