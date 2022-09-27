Fashion Week 2022 Begins Today In Pokémon GO

If you loved costumed Pokémon in Pokémon GO, you're going to like this one. For three years in a row, Niantic has featured a costume-themed Fashion Week celebration, and today that continues with Fashion Week 2022 in Pokémon GO. This event brings a new species into the game for the first time, drops a brand new Shiny with multiple changeable Forms, introduces new costumes, and enables evolution and a new costume for some species. Let's get into it now, fellow Trainers!

Here is what we have coming to Pokémon GO during Fashion Week 2022, which will take us through the end of September and the beginning of October, prepping us for the excitement of Halloween 2022 in the game:

Date and time: Today, Tuesday, September 27th, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 3, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Today, Tuesday, September 27th, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 3, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Shiny release: Furfrou will be available in its Shiny form!

Furfrou will be available in its Shiny form! New species drop in Pokémon GO: Mareanie is the new Alolan species coming to the game in this event. Its evolution Toxapex will be available as well.

Mareanie is the new Alolan species coming to the game in this event. Its evolution Toxapex will be available as well. New costumed Pokémon: Diglett wearing a top hat, Dugtrio wearing a top hat, Absol wearing sunglasses, and Toxicroak wearing a hat that its horn has ripped through.

Diglett wearing a top hat, Dugtrio wearing a top hat, Absol wearing sunglasses, and Toxicroak wearing a hat that its horn has ripped through. Timed Research encounters: Top Hat Diglett, Sunglasses Absol, Cap Croagunk. Cap Croagunk will presumably be able to now evolve into Ripped Hat Toxicroak.

Top Hat Diglett, Sunglasses Absol, Cap Croagunk. Cap Croagunk will presumably be able to now evolve into Ripped Hat Toxicroak. Wild Encounters : Bow Butterfree, Murkrow, Glameow, Cap Croagunk, Collar Blitzle, Gothita, Frillish (F), Furfrou, Mareanie. Top Hat Diglett, Top Hat Kirlia, and Sunglasses Absol will be rare spawns.

: Bow Butterfree, Murkrow, Glameow, Cap Croagunk, Collar Blitzle, Gothita, Frillish (F), Furfrou, Mareanie. Top Hat Diglett, Top Hat Kirlia, and Sunglasses Absol will be rare spawns. Raids: Tier One raids: Top Hat Diglett, Top Hat Shinx, Cap Croagunk, Scraggy, Furfrou Tier Three raids: Bow Butterfree, Top Hat Kirlia, Sunglasses Absol, Mareanie Tier Five Raids: Yveltal with a Shiny chance! Mega Raids: Mega Lopunny

7 KM Gift Eggs: Top Hat Diglett, Bow Smoochum, Top Hat Shinx, Cap Croagunk

Top Hat Diglett, Bow Smoochum, Top Hat Shinx, Cap Croagunk Field Research: Eevee, Murkrow, Skitty, Glameow, Cap Croagunk, Collar Blitzle, Furfro, Mareanie