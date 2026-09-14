Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves Adds Kim Kaphwan on September 24

Kim Kaphwan becomes the latest character to join Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, as the taekwondo master arrives on September 24

Article Summary Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves adds Kim Kaphwan on September 24 as the Season 3 Pass’s third DLC fighter.

The taekwondo master returns with reworked moves, bringing his fierce justice and series legacy back to battle.

Kim’s story content includes Arcade Mode and an Episodes of South Town chapter focused on his sons and Tizoc.

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves also spotlights its REV system, revived classics, and newcomer-friendly controls.

SNK has revealed the third DLC fighter for Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves in the Season 3 Pass, as Kim Kaphwan will be added to the game on September 24. The character made his debut all the way back in Fatal Fury 2, and has been a part of almost every single game tied to the franchise ever since. This is a chance to see him once again, as they've taken his powerful movies and given them a bit of a tweak to make them even more powerful than before. Enjoy the trailer and details here before he arrives next week!

Kim Kaphwan Brings His Skills To Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Korea's finest taekwondo master, convinced that taekwondo is the world's strongest martial art, fights sinister forces with a fierce sense of justice and an undying belief that "evil is unforgivable." This strength of character, coupled with his tremendous taekwondo skill, has made him a beloved series mainstay for decades. Even then, he has never been playable in the same game as his sons, Dong Hwan and Jae Hoon, until now.

Arcade Mode: Kim Kaphwan pursues his own daily training as passionately as he teaches and raises his own sons. The veteran now returns to KOF to prove his strength and convictions in battle.

Kim Kaphwan pursues his own daily training as passionately as he teaches and raises his own sons. The veteran now returns to KOF to prove his strength and convictions in battle. Episodes of South Town: Back in South Town after a long absence, Kim visits Tizoc—who has helped guide his sons Dong Hwan and Jae Hoon in the interim. As the three Kims spend time alone together, the young taekwondo fighters (who have now come into their own) reveal long-held feelings to their father. Family bonds and personal convictions intertwine in this charming episode.

About Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle! Classic Battle Systems Evolved: Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish! Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

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