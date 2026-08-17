Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Duck King, Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Brings Duck King To The Roster

It's been a long time coming, but after more than two decades, Duck King will be added to the roster of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

Article Summary Duck King joins Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves on August 27 as DLC, marking his long-awaited return to the roster.

SNK’s new trailer confirms the fan-favorite fighter’s comeback, his first Fatal Fury roster appearance since Real Bout 2.

In Arcade Mode, Duck enters King of Fighters to save Pao Pao Café and reignite his rivalry with Terry Bogard.

Episodes of South Town follows Duck King’s revenge quest against Wolfgang Krauser, bringing old grudges back to Fatal Fury.

SNK dropped the latest DLC character reveal for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, as Duck King makes his return to the franchise. One of those characters you see a lot but don't get to play with that often, the last time he was a full-blown playable character without any special strings attached was The King of Fighters XI, which should tell you everything you need to know about what the people in charage have thought of the character over the years when he has to go to an entirely different franchise to get a spot. (Which, for the record, his last appearance on a Fatal Fury roster was in Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers.) The character will be added on August 27 as part of Season Pass 3. We have more details here with screenshots and the trailer for you to enjoy.

Duck King Reignites The Rivalry in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Get down on it with South Town's resident dancing king! Duck is South Town to the core; after all, he not only has a friendly rivalry with its hero Terry Bogard (after losing to him in his youth), but also a deep love for the iconic hangout Pao Pao Café. Indeed, Pao Pao is where you'll mostly find this old-school breaker, living it up like only he knows how: with fights, festivities, and tons of dance floor fever. When rhythmic royalty hits the stage, nothing can stay away or stop him—not even time itself!

Duck King in Arcade Mode and Episodes of South Town (EOST)

Arcade Mode: Richard Meyer, owner of Pao Pao Café, reaches out to Duck with grave news: certain parties are looking to buy out the beloved establishment. The brawling breaker, of course, will have none of it, so—knowing what the tournament's generous cash prize would achieve—finds himself eyeing King of Fighters. A chance to save Pao Pao, help longtime friend Richard, and settle the score with Terry Bogard—the dancing king is ready to bust out some rhythm and bruises!

Richard Meyer, owner of Pao Pao Café, reaches out to Duck with grave news: certain parties are looking to buy out the beloved establishment. The brawling breaker, of course, will have none of it, so—knowing what the tournament's generous cash prize would achieve—finds himself eyeing King of Fighters. A chance to save Pao Pao, help longtime friend Richard, and settle the score with Terry Bogard—the dancing king is ready to bust out some rhythm and bruises! Episodes of South Town: Duck seeks revenge against Wolfgang Krauser, at whose hands he suffered a soul-crushing defeat years prior. The would-be emperor's fall by Terry Bogard's hand—and subsequent self-destruction—had all but eliminated the dancer's chance of a rematch at the time; however, now that Krauser is back in South Town, he's fair game. Revenge of the Duck—it's time.

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