Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Tekken 8, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, Tokyo Revengers

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Drops Two New Reveals For Season 3

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will add two more DLC characters on October 22, while Reina from Tekken 8 will join this December.

Article Summary Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves adds Tokyo Revengers duo Mikey and Draken as DLC fighters on October 22.

Tekken 8’s Reina joins Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves in December, closing out the seven-character Season 3 lineup.

Reina brings her fast, aggressive Tekken style into Fatal Fury, reworked to fit City of the Wolves’ REV System.

Season 3’s Destined for Revenge theme also includes Laocorn in November, alongside Rick Strowd, Duck King, and Kim.

SNK has two major crossovers happening as DLC characters for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, with two arriving soon and one for December. First off, Reina from Tekken 8 will be making her way over as the last DLC character for Season 3, as she will drop into the game in December, although they have not locked down a final date for her. Meanwhile, two characters from Tokyo Revengers will be added to the game this month, as Manjiro "Mikey" Sano and Ken "Draken" Ryuguji will join on October 22 as DLC. We have the finer details on all three for you below.

Tekken 8's Reina Arrives in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves This December

With her recent debut in Tekken 8, Reina has quickly become a fan favorite among players worldwide. Behind her cheerful smile lies overwhelming power and ruthlessness, and powerful opponents await her arrival in South Town. Her signature fast-paced, aggressive Tekken fighting style has been blended with CotW's REV System, delivering a fresh playstyle that brings together the best of both series.

Reina completes Season 3's seven-fighter lineup, which also includes fan favorites Rick Strowd, Duck King, and Kim Kaphwan; Tokyo Revengers' Mikey and Draken, arriving together on October 22; and Laocorn from Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture in November. Their vengeance-fueled fates mirror Season 3's theme and tagline: Destined for Revenge. The crossover also continues a connection between the two series: Fatal Fury's Geese Howard joined Tekken 7 as a guest fighter.

Tokyo Revengers' Mikey and Draken Join the Fight

Mikey and Draken have taken on plenty of tough opponents together, and South Town is next. Their moves, animations, and special intros come straight from Tokyo Revengers, and both characters play by City of the Wolves' own rules and systems. The anime's original cast returns for the Japanese voice track, with Yu Hayashi as Mikey and Katsuya Fukunishi as Draken.

Arcade Mode (Mikey): In the middle of a fierce fight, the power of the Sacred Scrolls pulls the Tokyo Manji Gang's leader into South Town. Mikey wants to claim Geese's legacy and find a way home (and fight the good fight for his new buddies while he's at it), so he takes his delinquency to a new level: the King of Fighters tournament.

In the middle of a fierce fight, the power of the Sacred Scrolls pulls the Tokyo Manji Gang's leader into South Town. Mikey wants to claim Geese's legacy and find a way home (and fight the good fight for his new buddies while he's at it), so he takes his delinquency to a new level: the King of Fighters tournament. Arcade Mode (Draken): While searching for the missing Mikey, Draken gets caught up in a strange incident that drops him in South Town. He's loyal and dependable, and strong enough to turn a fight around on his own. To find Mikey and get them both home, Draken enters the KOF tournament, which turns out to be a brutal new world of its own.

While searching for the missing Mikey, Draken gets caught up in a strange incident that drops him in South Town. He's loyal and dependable, and strong enough to turn a fight around on his own. To find Mikey and get them both home, Draken enters the KOF tournament, which turns out to be a brutal new world of its own. Episodes of South Town (shared story): Krauser, the Emperor of Darkness, seeks the power of the Sacred Scrolls to take control of South Town and kidnaps Rock, the vessel capable of wielding their power. Terry and Kain go after Krauser to rescue Rock, but he beats them both. Terry and the others looked out for Mikey and Draken after they landed in South Town, so the pair set out to take down Krauser and bring Rock back.

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