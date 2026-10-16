Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves To Add Classic Mai and Terry Costumes

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will take you back in time with a small DLC, as they add classic Mai and Terry costumes next week.

Article Summary Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves adds classic Terry and Mai costumes on October 22, bringing iconic looks back to South Town.

The $3 DLC updates Terry and Mai’s original outfits with a modern touch while honoring the series’ old-school style.

SNK says the classic costumes celebrate Fatal Fury’s legacy, giving longtime fans nostalgia and newcomers a history lesson.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will keep expanding with more roster additions, new stages, and future DLC content.

SNK has revealed a new DLC being added to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves next week, as we're getting some classic costumes for two of the characters. As you can see here, they've added the original outfits (with a bit of a modern touch) for Terry and Mai, taking it old-school in a very red and revealing way. The DLC will drop on October 22 for $3. For now, here are the finer details and images for the DLC.

Terry and Mai Go Back in Time

Longtime fans of the series will appreciate the bold blast from the past, while newcomers more familiar with Terry's aviator jacket and shorter locks in recent titles (including City of the Wolves) will at last be able to discover the legendary look that defined the character—and the face of the franchise—for years. These DLC classic costumes are an ode to the Fatal Fury series, and the fans who have supported it over the years. Return to Terry and Mai's roots as you unleash new fury on the streets of South Town! With more roster and content additions to come, City of the Wolves will continue to expand the franchise's legacy and share its unique charm with players around the world. Fight on!

About Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is the latest fighting game from SNK, combining accessible controls and exhilarating action with a strategic depth that matures the more you play. With the game's dynamic new REV System, daring art style, solo RPG mode "Episodes of South Town" (EOST), and other exciting elements—all fueled by the rich, storied legacy for which Fatal Fury is so widely known—newcomers and veterans alike can easily dive into the fold. A beginner-friendly control option and seamless online play (backed by cross-platform capabilities and rollback netcode) further help reduce barriers to entry. In addition to DLC characters, Season 3 will add new stages and other exciting content to further energize the community and enhance CotW's long-term value in the eyes of players.

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