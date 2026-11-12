Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, Laocorn Gaudeamus

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves To Add Laocorn From Animated Film

Laocorn Gaudeamus, the primary antagonist from the 1994 Fatal Fury animated film, will arrive in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves on November 17

Article Summary Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves adds Laocorn Gaudeamus, villain of Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture, on November 17.

Laocorn enters the KOF tournament seeking the final Armor of Mars piece and the godlike power he believes it grants.

The Fatal Fury newcomer brings anime movie history into City of the Wolves, expanding the roster with a deep-cut fan favorite.

Players can get Laocorn through Season Pass 3 or the Revenge Edition, while the Standard Edition is discounted to $4.99.

SNK has a bit of a surprise for Fatal Fury fans, as Laocorn Gaudeamus will be making his way into Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. In case you're not familiar with the character, Laocorn was the primary antagonist of the 1994 animated feature film Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture, as Terry Bogard and his allies fight the descendant of the mighty Gaudeamus clan in a battle for the Armor of Mars. There's been some interesting DLC characters added to the game since it launched, and even if you count characters from other games, this one has to be one of the most out-there additions so far. This guy, quite literally, has not been a part of any of the games, or any major lore beyond the film. We have more details here, as he will be added as a DLC character to the game on November 17.

Laocorn Gaudeamus Joins The Battle on November 17

Primary antagonist in the 1994 anime film Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture. Laocorn and his twin sister Sulia are direct descendants of Gaudeamus, a mighty warrior from antiquity. With his ever-loyal Triumvirate in tow, he relentlessly pursues the legendary Armor of Mars—intent on transcending humanity and ascending to godhood. When he discovers the armor's final piece is part of the prize for the KOF tournament, he enters the competition himself. But will claiming the armor bring him the power he craves—or a fate beyond his control?

About Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle! Classic Battle Systems Evolved: Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish! Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

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