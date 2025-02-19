Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2P Games, Faun Town, Youle Fun

Faun Town Reveals Release Date With Free Demo

Faun Town is getting a free demo for Steam Next Fest next week, and then afterward, it will be released for Steam in mid-March

Article Summary Faun Town debuts next month on Steam with a free demo as part of Steam Next Fest from Feb 24 to March 3.

Crash on a mysterious island, build a base, and expand into a thriving production hub in Faun Town.

Immerse in island life: farm, fish, and explore while managing resources and upgrading tech in the game.

Unravel the island's secrets through strategic battles and mysterious tales in Faun Town's shadowy story.

Indie game developer Youle Fun and publisher 2P Games have revealed that their new game, Faun Town, will be out next month, but first, it will get a free demo. First thing, the free demo will be a part of Steam Next Fest, as you can try the game out from February 24 until March 3. Following that, the game's official release will come up quickly, as it will be released on Steam on March 13. Enjoy the trailer and info here ahead of the demo's release!

Faun Town

Crashland on a mysterious yet peaceful island with no memories. Establish a base of operations, expand into a cozy farmland, and eventually a full-on production encampment. Traverse jungles, deserts, canyons, and mazes when scavenging for resources to repair the damaged ship. You'll construct machines, set up power grids, and expand your land. Progress from simple manual crafting to advanced automated production, from basic wood to futuristic warp coils. Continuously upgrade your technology, scale up your production, and manage different types of robots for tasks like manufacturing, gathering, and farming. Use the global management system to optimize efficiency and push your production to the limit.

Immerse yourself in peaceful island living—farm, mine, chop wood, cook, and fish at your leisure. Explore the island and encounter various pets that might just become your companions with a simple offering. Unlock plant gene modifications, advance your tech, and guide the evolution of your robots. Use your ingenuity to construct mysterious medical pods and repair your broken ship. Take on strategic real-time tower defense challenges! Bring a range of unique towers with you, and use the island's diverse landscapes—jungles, deserts, canyons, and mazes—to set up your defenses. Face off against alien creatures lurking in the wild in fast-paced, action-packed battles! A town of devout followers, elusive monsters, cryptic notes, eerie underground chambers, and blood-stained rituals—all part of a hidden story. As you piece together the clues, you'll uncover a shadowy past—and it's up to you to solve the island's deepest mysteries…

