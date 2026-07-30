Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Conludo, felicia day, wil wheaton

Felicia Day & Wil Wheaton To Start New Tabletop Series Conludo

Felicia Day announced that she and Wil Wheaton will be starting a new tabletop series called Conludo through a crowdfunding page

Article Summary Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton are reuniting for Conludo, a new tabletop series built around games and shared passions.

Felicia Day says each Conludo episode starts with a topic, then matches it with a board game friends can play together.

Conludo will unlock through The Guild: Ren Faire'd Kickstarter, with up to 10 episodes tied to stretch goals.

Felicia Day's campaign has topped its goal by $2.5 million, with more than 25,000 backers supporting the project.

The universe is slowly repairing itself in the tabletop world, as Felicia Day announced she will start a new tabletop series with Wil Wheaton called Conludo. The two had previously worked together when Day owned Geek & Sundry, producing their own series of tabletop shows where people sat down and played board games with each other, both for the fun of making content for the channel and on occasion promoting a new tabletop game out on the market. Now the two will team up for this new series, with ten episodes airing through The Guild: Ren Faire'd Kickstarter page, as this was one of the crowdfunding goals that became unlocked. We have the finer details about the show below.

Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton Reunite For New Tabletop Series Conludo

Each episode of Conludo (which is Latin for "play together") centers around a shared topic of conversation between Felicia and Wil – from books they're reading to memorable meals they've enjoyed – before they choose a board game that fits the conversation and invite their friends to play along. Fans can unlock up to 10 episodes of Conludo through The Guild: Ren Faire'd Kickstarter, with the first episode unlocking at the $4.6 million stretch goal and each additional $100,000 funding another episode.

"Wil and I are so excited to come together again and shine a spotlight on the incredible independent creators who make the tabletop community so special," says Felicia Day. "We've both really missed having an excuse to hang out! Plus we're especially excited that with this show we'll also get to share the things we're passionate about with each other and the fans. Conludo is truly a celebration of all the wonderfully nerdy things that inspire us, the creative people behind them, and of course the thing we love most: sitting down together and playing games with our friends!"

Since its launch on July 20, the campaign has received support from more than 25,000 backers, surpassing its original goal by $2.5 million dollars. This achievement marks a major milestone for independently produced entertainment, ensuring the original "Knights of Good" return for a new, blockbuster-style feature-length adventure ahead of The Guild's 20th anniversary in 2027.

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