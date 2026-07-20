Posted in: Final Fantasy, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy Resonance

Final Fantasy Resonance Drops New Trailer With Pre-Orders

Final Fantasy Resonance has a new trailer out as Square Enix has dropped pre-order information for the upcoming HD-2D title.

Article Summary Final Fantasy Resonance gets a new trailer, offering a nearly three-minute look at Square Enix’s HD-2D RPG.

Pre-orders are now live for Final Fantasy Resonance in Standard and Deluxe editions on Steam and major consoles.

The story follows Rain, Lasswell, and Fina as they chase Veritas of the Dark and fight to protect the Crystals.

Final Fantasy Resonance reimagines Final Fantasy Brave Exvius with turn-based battles, chocobos, espers, and more.

Square Enix has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming game, Final Fantasy Resonance, while also putting it up for pre-order. The trailer, which you can see above, gives a nearly three-minute presentation of what the game is about, as they're bringing multiple titles together in the franchise's first HD-2D experience. Meanwhile, on their website, they have revealed all of the options for players to get the game, both as the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition, across PC via Steam and all three major consoles. Enjoy the trailer and details here as the game will be released on October 22, 2026.

Final Fantasy Resonance Goes Up For Pre-Order

The Kingdom of Knights, Grandshelt. Its people lived peaceful lives, blessed by the power of crystals. Rain, commander of the airship squadron, receives a royal decree—investigate the Earth Shrine, where the magical barrier protecting it has waned, and determine the cause together with Lasswell, his childhood friend and deputy commander. Upon reaching the innermost chamber of the shrine, the two encounter a mysterious man clad in black armor. Overwhelmed by his immense power, Rain and Lasswell are defeated, and the Earth Crystal is shattered before their eyes. Though Rain and Lasswell narrowly survive, their airship is wrecked, and their comrades have fallen…

When Rain and Lasswell return, they find Grandshelt under attack by the armored man—Veritas of the Dark. They manage to rescue the king, but once again suffer a crushing defeat. To protect the remaining Crystals scattered across the world, Rain and Lasswell set out on a journey in pursuit of Veritas of the Dark, joined by Fina, the mysterious girl they met in Grandshelt. At this moment, none of them could have imagined the turbulent fate that awaited them. And so, their quest began…

The first HD-2D game in the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy Resonance is a celebration of classic and modern Final Fantasy that evokes the beloved titles of yesteryear. This tale of Crystals features a strategic turn-based battle system with a modern twist, the return of chocobos, espers, and airships, in addition to appearances from beloved Final Fantasy characters such as Cloud, Tidus, and the Warrior of Light – all presented in stunning, retro-inspired HD-2D graphics that push the limits of pixel art. Final Fantasy Resonance is based on the first story arc of the mobile game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. Far from just a direct port, it has been refined and extensively rebuilt as a full-fledged console-quality RPG experience.

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