Posted in: Final Fantasy, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy Resonance

Final Fantasy Resonance Launches Free Demo Ahead of Release

Final Fantasy Resonance has released a free demo for you to try out before the game is released for PC and consoles on October 22.

Article Summary Final Fantasy Resonance launches a free demo, letting players sample its combat, story, and crossover cast before release.

Square Enix confirms Final Fantasy Resonance arrives October 22 on PC and all three major consoles.

The HD-2D RPG reimagines the first Final Fantasy Brave Exvius arc with turn-based battles, chocobos, espers, and airships.

Rain, Lasswell, and Fina begin a crystal-driven quest against Veritas of the Dark in Final Fantasy Resonance.

Square Enix has released a brand-new demo for Final Fantasy Resonance, giving you a chance to play the game ahead of launch. Like a lot of FF demos, you're given a decent chunk of the title to play, showcasing the combat and some of the story to really highlight what you can do with all of the characters they've added across the franchise's library. Enjoy the demo and the latest trailer here, as the game will be released on October 22 for PC and all three major consoles.

Final Fantasy Resonance Goes Up For Pre-Order

The Kingdom of Knights, Grandshelt. Its people lived peaceful lives, blessed by the power of crystals. Rain, commander of the airship squadron, receives a royal decree—investigate the Earth Shrine, where the magical barrier protecting it has waned, and determine the cause together with Lasswell, his childhood friend and deputy commander. Upon reaching the innermost chamber of the shrine, the two encounter a mysterious man clad in black armor. Overwhelmed by his immense power, Rain and Lasswell are defeated, and the Earth Crystal is shattered before their eyes. Though Rain and Lasswell narrowly survive, their airship is wrecked, and their comrades have fallen…

When Rain and Lasswell return, they find Grandshelt under attack by the armored man—Veritas of the Dark. They manage to rescue the king, but once again suffer a crushing defeat. To protect the remaining Crystals scattered across the world, Rain and Lasswell set out on a journey in pursuit of Veritas of the Dark, joined by Fina, the mysterious girl they met in Grandshelt. At this moment, none of them could have imagined the turbulent fate that awaited them. And so, their quest began…

The first HD-2D game in the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy Resonance, is a celebration of classic and modern Final Fantasy that evokes the beloved titles of yesteryear. This tale of Crystals features a strategic turn-based battle system with a modern twist, the return of chocobos, espers, and airships, in addition to appearances from beloved Final Fantasy characters such as Cloud, Tidus, and the Warrior of Light – all presented in stunning, retro-inspired HD-2D graphics that push the limits of pixel art. Final Fantasy Resonance is based on the first story arc of the mobile game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. Far from just a direct port, it has been refined and extensively rebuilt as a full-fledged console-quality RPG experience.

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