Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy VII, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy VII Revelation

Final Fantasy VII Revelation Will Officially Launch On April 8, 2027

Final Fantasy VII Revelation got a couple of new videos, along with info on the release, as it will come out on April 8, 2027.

Article Summary Final Fantasy VII Revelation launches April 8, 2027, with new trailer footage confirming the release date.

Square Enix revealed expanded gameplay, showcasing open-world exploration aboard the Highwind airship.

Cloud’s party gains new traversal and combat options, including Cid, Vincent, FITS roles, and a grappling gun.

Pre-orders are live for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with Nintendo Switch 2 arriving at a later date.

Square Enix dropped a ton of new information for Final Fantasy VII Revelation through two videos today, as well as confirming the game will launch on April 8, 2027. First up, we have a new trailer, which you can see above, and a new expanded gameplay feature down at the bottom, showcasing more of the final entry in this modern revival of FF7. We also got word of all the pre-order options for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and XSX|S, with Nintendo Switch 2 coming out at a later date. Enjoy the videos and notes from the developers here as we count down the days.

New Visions Abound in Final Fantasy VII Revelation

Witness a world without boundaries. Explore every corner of a truly open planet aboard the iconic Highwind airship. Mount up with Piko, the trusty Chocobo, who grows alongside the party, learning new traversal and combat abilities. Master the perfected version of the series' acclaimed hybrid combat system, with new playable characters Cid and Vincent and the new FITS system, which bestows new abilities and greater heights of power through the specialized roles of Warrior, Knight, Black Mage and Summoner. See Cid and Vincent wearing the Knight FITS and Summoner FITS, respectively, in the extended gameplay deep dive.

Today's Final Fantasy VII Revelation footage also reveals new gameplay features. Players can freely swap their active, controlled character, as well as their party makeup, at any time while exploring the world. Quickly scale rooftops and nimbly zip through the environment with the new grappling gun. By choosing which party members undertake certain quests, players can customize their narrative experience, impacting how certain events and scenarios unfold.

In Final Fantasy VII Revelation, Cloud Strife and his loyal companions face a world that teeters on the brink of annihilation. Grieving a beloved ally, and with their nemesis Sephiroth nearing godhood, the party takes to the skies aboard the airship Highwind in a race against time to stop Meteor, the ultimate destructive magic, and the total obliteration of the planet. The final battle has begun. Everything leads here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!