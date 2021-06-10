Final Fantasy XI Travels To Aht Urhgan In Latest Story Quest Update
Square Enix revealed that they have added a new update today to Final Fantasy XI, as you head into the next leg of The Voracious Resurgence. Players will be able to enjoy opportunities to obtain bonus rewards and get a chance to receive increased item drop rates for numerous pieces of content. On top of that, the Sunshine Seeker event is now active, allowing you to transform into a mandragora and complete tasks to receive special equipment and an alter ego. We have more details for you below as you can see everything there is to do in June.
- The Voracious Resurgence Update – Travel to Aht Urhgan where the stage is set for those who oppose the gods–the next part in the fourth chapter of The Voracious Resurgence is now live with a special reward for those who complete this step of the story.
- Sunshine Seeker Event – The Sunshine Seeker event is available now through Sunday, June 20 at 7:59 a.m. (PDT), and delves further into some of the characters introduced in the quest Babban Ny Mheillea. Don the guise of a mandragora and complete the tasks posed to you to receive special equipment and an alter ego of the eponymous mandragora.
- Ambuscade Update – This month's update to Ambuscade features Uragnites as a new foe to challenge, alongside the return of giants.
- Stayin' Cool with Cool Equipment Campaign – From Friday, June 11 at 1:00 a.m. to Wednesday, June 30 at 7:59 a.m. (PDT), players can enjoy increased drop rates on seals and crests, bonuses to chocobo digging and monster rearing, the chance to acquire mysterious items in the Nyzul Isle Assault content, and more.
- June 2021 Login Campaign – Players can collect points by logging in during the month of June, which can be used to purchase items, including this month's special item: the Silver Gun.