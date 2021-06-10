Final Fantasy XI Travels To Aht Urhgan In Latest Story Quest Update

Square Enix revealed that they have added a new update today to Final Fantasy XI, as you head into the next leg of The Voracious Resurgence. Players will be able to enjoy opportunities to obtain bonus rewards and get a chance to receive increased item drop rates for numerous pieces of content. On top of that, the Sunshine Seeker event is now active, allowing you to transform into a mandragora and complete tasks to receive special equipment and an alter ego. We have more details for you below as you can see everything there is to do in June.