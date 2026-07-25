Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy XIV, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Evangelion, Evangelion - Ghosts of Desire, Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold

Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold Reveals Bastion As First Job

Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold unveiled its first job during Fan Festival 2026 Berlin, as the Bastion will be joining the expansion.

Article Summary Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold reveals Bastion, a new main tank job wielding twin greatshields called skyltborg.

Fan Festival 2026 Berlin also unveiled branching MSQ progression, auto content balancing, and action skin customization.

Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold adds an Evangelion alliance raid, an FFVII Remake 8-player raid, and Switch 2 on August 4.

Square Enix also teased Evercold’s Icebound Realm, expanded character creator options, and a new Collector’s Bundle.

During Fan Festival 2026 Berlin, Square Enix revealed the first job coming to Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold, as players will get to play as the Bastion. A lot of news came out of this one as they not only revealed the job, but that a new crossover would be happening with Evangelion, a special Final Fantasy VII eight-player raid, a Chocobo System Overhaul, a new Gold Saucer mini-game, the arrival of the Switch 2 version on August 4, the areas in the Icebound Realm, and more. We have the grander notes direct from the developers below.

Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold News Happening at Fan Festival 2026 Berlin

An extended teaser trailer for Evercold was also revealed, providing a glimpse into the world of the Fourth and the adventures that await the Warrior of Light in the start of the Goddless Realms Saga story arc. During the Fan Festival 2026 in Berlin keynote address, Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida revealed the first new job coming to Evercold: Bastion—a main tank that wields a pair of greatshields known as skyltborg—and unveiled a trailer showcasing the new job in action.

Details were also shared on several new features coming to Evercold, including changes to the narrative structure that will be implemented for the main scenario, field, and game system, allowing players more freedom to choose what area they complete first between various paths in the main scenario. Through Auto Content Balancing, difficulty scaling and enemy levels will adjust to the appropriate player level as they play through dungeons in their chosen order. Additionally, a first look was provided for Character Action Skins, a feature that lets players assign alternate animations to personalize existing General actions, such as Teleport and Warp, with support for additional skins such as job actions arriving in future updates. Character customization will also be expanded so players have more ways to make their character stand out, including a greater range of color options with the new color picker, the ability to fine-tune features such as eyes and lips, new elements such as eye shadow, and more.

Evangelion – Ghosts of Desire

Following the reveal of the Evangelion – Ghosts of Desire alliance raid series in April, Yoshida unveiled a new teaser trailer and announced that acclaimed director and animator Mahiro Maeda will join the project as a special guest artist and designer. Throughout his career, Maeda has contributed to numerous acclaimed projects, including "Mad Max: Fury Road" (2015) as a concept artist and designer, and Evangelion:3.0 +1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, where he served as director, concept art director, storyboard artist, art setting designer, and key animator.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Raid

Joined on stage by Final Fantasy VII Remake series Director Naoki Hamaguchi, Yoshida also revealed "Beyond the Lifestream," a new Final Fantasy VII-themed 8-player raid series that players will challenge in Evercold. Both development teams are working closely together to create an exciting new raid experience for players.

Further, Final Fantasy XIV will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, with pre-orders starting today on Nintendo eShop. To ensure server stability, there will be an approximately one-month free subscription period on Nintendo Switch 2. Whether beginning with the Free Trial, starting their adventure with the Starter Edition, or diving into the full story and experience with the Complete Edition, more players than ever before will soon be able to join together in the vast world of Final Fantasy XIV.

Evercold Collector's Bundle

Finally, Yoshida revealed the Evercold Collector's Bundle, which includes a collection of physical items: the Evercold Special Art Box, Expertly Crafted Reaper Figure, Ethos Metal Keychain, Köttr Mini Plush, and Tapestry of the Fourth. Also included is the digital Collector's Edition, featuring three in-game items: the Crystal Skyltborg bastion weapon, Vallhallar Odin mount, and Entreat Crystal emote. More information regarding availability and pre-orders will be announced in the future.

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