Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy XIV, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold

Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold Reveals Zephyr as Second New Job

Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold has revealed the second new job coming to the game as the Zephyr, along with a look at the Collector’s Box.

Article Summary Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold revealed Zephyr at Fan Festival 2026, a new physical ranged DPS with an avian familiar.

Square Enix confirmed Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold launches February 23, 2027, with early access starting February 19.

Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold pre-orders open November 4, including a limited Collector’s Bundle and standalone Collector’s Box.

Pre-order bonuses for Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold include Halone’s Earring for EXP boosts and the Wind-Up Köttr minion.

Square Enix held the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2026 in Tokyo this weekend, and during the event, they had a little bit of news about the new Evercold expansion. The big reveal for this one was that the second new job coming to the title will be called the Zephyr. What's more, they showed off what the Collector's Box will look like and some of the items it will contain. We have more details from the company here, as more will be coming in November. Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold will launch on February 23, 2027.

The Zephyr is Coming to Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold

During the opening keynote, Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida revealed "Zephyr," the second of two new jobs arriving in Evercold. A physical ranged DPS, Zephyr joins the fray using a combination of crossbow shots and support from an avian familiar known as Nephele. Alongside the release date, Yoshida revealed that pre-orders for the Evercold expansion and the previously announced Collector's Box will start beginning Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

Collector's Bundle

The Collector's Bundle will be available for pre-order in limited quantities exclusively from the Square Enix Store and contains the physical Collector's Box and a code for the Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold Digital Collector's Edition for Windows or Mac. PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and Steam players can order the Collector's Box as a standalone product and pre-order the Evercold Digital Collector's Edition separately on their respective platforms.

The Evercold Collector's Box includes the physical goods listed below and does not include a copy of Evercold, in-game items, or pre-order bonuses.

Evercold Special Art Box – featuring an Evercold illustration by artist Yoshitaka Amano.

– featuring an Evercold illustration by artist Yoshitaka Amano. Expertly Crafted Reaper Figure – An impressive high-quality figure that showcases the Warrior of Light as a reaper.

– An impressive high-quality figure that showcases the Warrior of Light as a reaper. Ethos Metal Keychain

K öttr Mini Plush

Tapestry of the Fourth

Players who pre-order Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold from participating retailers will be eligible to receive the following bonuses:

Early Access – Early access is tentatively scheduled to begin on Friday, Feb. 19, 2027 at 1:00 a.m. (PDT) and will allow users to play Evercold ahead of the official release.

In-game Item: Halone's Earring – This useful earring features attributes that will vary according to the user's class/job and current level when equipped. Additionally, the earring grants a 30% increase in EXP gained by defeating enemies when worn, perfect for leveling your jobs to 100.

In-game Item: Wind-Up K ö ttr Minion

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