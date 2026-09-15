Posted in: Fire Emblem, Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Releases New Overview Video

Check out the latest video for Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, as Nintendo provides an overview of the game ahead of its September 17th launch.

Article Summary Nintendo’s new Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave overview video breaks down the game ahead of its September 17 launch.

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave follows four Heroes, the Heroic Games, and a world-ending threat from Balor.

Explore Dagsion and beyond to recruit allies, train your army, gather resources, and prepare under time limits.

Lead units in tactical turn-based battles, using hero abilities and smart strategy to overcome enemy forces.

Nintendo released a brand-new video this week for Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, giving us a better overview of the entire game ahead of its launch. They tried to call this a trailer, but this is over seven minutes worth of content; this is no trailer! This is everything you will need to know about the game before you even pick it up, shy of spoilers. Enjoy the video here, as the game will be released for Nintendo Switch 2 on September 17.

The Soul is You in Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave

The Dagdan Empire: a land at the peak of prosperity under the rule of the gods. In the Empire's capital city of Dagsion, worthy fighters from all over the land arrive to compete in the Heroic Games, with the winner granted one wish. Among the combatants are four Heroes tied to the fate of the world. Five years after the Heroic Games, the Dagdan Empire faces its end at the hands of the revived demon god, Balor. Four Heroes who played a significant role in the Heroic Games have vanished. To confront the situation, the progenitor god Sothis charges one soul with saving the world from its end. That soul is you.

Enter the Heroic Games: Worthy fighters from all over the land have come to Dagsion, the capital city of the Dagdan Empire, to compete in the Heroic Games for the chance to win one wish. Among the combatants are four heroes tied to the fate of the world. Whose fortune will lead them to victory?

Worthy fighters from all over the land have come to Dagsion, the capital city of the Dagdan Empire, to compete in the Heroic Games for the chance to win one wish. Among the combatants are four heroes tied to the fate of the world. Whose fortune will lead them to victory? Ready Your Forces: Between matches, you can explore the world to strengthen your army and find resources. Train and recruit allies in Dagsion, or venture out into the land to fight bandits and monsters, delve through dungeons, and more. You have limited time to prepare, so make every action count.

Between matches, you can explore the world to strengthen your army and find resources. Train and recruit allies in Dagsion, or venture out into the land to fight bandits and monsters, delve through dungeons, and more. You have limited time to prepare, so make every action count. Lead Your Army Into Battle: Command your units in strategic, turn-based combat against the enemy. Use everything in your arsenal to turn the tide, including your heroes' special abilities. By learning the strengths and weaknesses of your units and directing them wisely, you just might gain the upper hand.

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