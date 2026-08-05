Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: five finger death punch, World Of Tanks: Modern Armor

Five Finger Death Punch Comes To World of Tanks Modern Armor

World of Tanks Modern Armor has launched its annual Metal Fest event, as Five Finger Death Punch takes center stage for this year's band.

Article Summary World of Tanks Modern Armor launches Metal Fest 2026 with Five Finger Death Punch headlining Act 1 through August 24.

Metal Fest adds two FFDP premium tanks, five 2D Commanders, Knucklehead as a voiced 3D Commander, and themed cosmetics.

Players can roll out in the FFDP Knucklehead Heavy and Iron Fist Tank Destroyer, each featuring band-inspired music and style.

Rush the Stage returns with 7v7 respawn battles on a Metal Fest Ghost Town map, plus destructible Taco Trucks and challenges.

Wargaming has launched Metal Fest 2026 in World of Tanks Modern Armor, this time featuring Five Finger Death Punch as this year's main attraction. Serving as the honorary band for the content, you'll see new tanks, new additions, new items, a new battlefield, and more, all dedicated to the Las Vegas heavy metal rockers. We have the full rundown of everything you'll see and experience as the content is now live.

Five Finger Death Punch Comes To World of Tanks Modern Armor

Act 1 kicks off with metal powerhouse Five Finger Death Punch, running from August 4 through August 24. After a one-week intermission, the second headliner for Act 2 will be revealed and take the stage on September 1. Metal Fest goes beyond music, including two all-new premium tanks inspired by Five Finger Death Punch, five exclusive 2D Commanders featuring every band member, a 3D Commander Knucklehead, exclusive cosmetics, and limited-time challenges to enter the arena.

Meet the FFDP Knucklehead Tank, a durable frontline Heavy built with strong armor and a devastatingly powerful burst-fire weapon. Inspired by the band's signature style, it features the iconic Knucklehead mascot, towering brass knuckles atop the turret, and battle-worn artwork. Selecting the Knucklehead plays Five Finger Death Punch's latest No. 1 hit, Eye of the Storm, the band's 18th chart-topper on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The track is the lead single from the new album Legacy, out now digitally, with CD, vinyl, and cassette editions arriving September 18.

The FFDP Iron Fist Tank Destroyer embraces Five Finger Death Punch's darker side with a battle-worn steel finish, red handprints, claw-mark graphics, and the iconic FFDP brass knuckle cresting its turret. A battery of five oversized missiles mounted across the rear completes its menacing, relentless look. The band's 2017 hit Trouble will be playing while this beast awaits in the Garage.

Taking command of the battlefield is Knucklehead, Five Finger Death Punch's legendary mascot, brought to life as a fully voiced 3D Commander by lead singer Ivan Moody. Metal Fest also brings back "Rush the Stage" mode, an enhanced encore of 2025's Vanguard-event mode experience. Fast-paced 7v7 battles with respawns unfold on a Metal Fest-themed Ghost Town map complete with concert stages, dazzling lights, and festival-inspired scenery. This year's mode introduces several gameplay refinements, including stationary Taco Trucks that can be destroyed for bonus medals.

"We're celebrating 20 years as a band, Legacy is finally out in the world, and now fans get to experience Five Finger Death Punch in World of Tanks Modern Armor. That's a perfect storm," said Moody. "We had a blast creating this with the team, and there are plenty of Easter eggs and surprises waiting to be found. Go crank the music and play the game!"

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