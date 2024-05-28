Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, Savage Level

Flint: Treasure Of Oblivion Releases Making-Of Video

Check out the latest video for Flint: Treasure Of Oblivion, as the developers give you a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the game.

Article Summary Discover the making of Flint: Treasure of Oblivion with a new behind-the-scenes video.

Dive into tactical turn-based combat and build a skilled pirate crew in Q4 2024.

Experience a comic book-inspired narrative with dynamic strips and speech bubbles.

Explore 18th-century piracy with historical authenticity in Unreal Engine 5 environments.

Microids and developer Savage Level dropped a new video for Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, this time showing off the making of the game. This is actually going to be a part of a series, as they've clearly labeled this the first one. The video shows off the initial makings of the tactical RPG set in the 18th Century as you take on the role of a pirate making your name in the Golden Age of Piracy. Enjoy the video as the game is still aiming for release in Q4 2024.

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion

Prepare to embark alongside Captain Flint, his second-in-command Billy Bones, and his crew of old salts in search of a legendary treasure promising freedom and fortune. With its original narrative using traditional comic strips as a narrative medium, Flint: Treasure of Oblivion invites players to immerse themselves in a historically accurate pirate adventure spiced up with fantasy. Flint: Treasure of Oblivion delivers adventure, but also strategic depth thanks to its turn-based combat mechanics, refreshing the genre's foundations by drawing on mechanics from role-playing and board games, notably through dice rolls. When players build their crew, each member brings unique skills to use, allowing them to adapt their strategy to their style of gameplay. During the tactical phases, players can use skill and attribute cards to improve their crew members and gain an advantage over their opponents. Hoist the mainsail and set off to discover the secrets buried in the distant lands of Flint: Treasure of Oblivion.

Turn-Based Tactical Combat : Good preparation is key! Choose your crew members with unique abilities, obtain new skills, and improve your dice. During the tactical phases, use cards to trigger skills and attributes and influence the fight with dice throws.

: Good preparation is key! Choose your crew members with unique abilities, obtain new skills, and improve your dice. During the tactical phases, use cards to trigger skills and attributes and influence the fight with dice throws. Comic Book Narrative : Enjoy a narrative which, beyond the usual codes of comics (onomatopoeia, speech bubbles), offers players original and dynamic comic strips.

: Enjoy a narrative which, beyond the usual codes of comics (onomatopoeia, speech bubbles), offers players original and dynamic comic strips. Exploration : Discover a magnificent world, from the French city of Saint-Malo to the exotic landscapes of Central America. Visit diverse environments (cities, camps, jungles, caves…) powered by Unreal Engine 5

: Discover a magnificent world, from the French city of Saint-Malo to the exotic landscapes of Central America. Visit diverse environments (cities, camps, jungles, caves…) powered by Unreal Engine 5 Historically-Inspired Piracy World: The game faithfully recreates a world of piracy, incorporating historical elements (language, costumes, weapons), making the experience even more immersive

