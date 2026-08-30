Posted in: Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: Flip 7, hello kitty, the nightmare before christmas

Flip 7 Adds National Parks, Hello Kitty, Nightmare Before Christmas

Flip 7 has three new editions out on the market, as you can snag versions for National Parks, Hello Kitty, and Nightmare Before Christmas

Article Summary Flip 7 adds three new editions: National Parks, Hello Kitty and Friends, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Flip 7: National Parks highlights America’s parks with custom art spanning mountains, rivers, forests, and more.

Flip 7: Hello Kitty and Friends brings Sanrio favorites to the press-your-luck card game with sweet actions and modifiers.

Flip 7: The Nightmare Before Christmas joins Jack Skellington for a spooky twist where matching card values can bust.

The Op Games have a few new versions of Flip 7 on the market, some of which will spark interest among different people: two IPs and one for the parks. First, they have a National Parks version, which includes a tribute to all the national parks in the country, featuring scenes, animals, flowers, and more. Meanwhile, the first of the two IPs is Hello Kitty and Friends, as the Sanrio characters take center stage across all the cards. The other is The Nightmare Before Christmas, with loving tributes to the film across every card. We have more details below as they are all available through their shop.

Flip 7: National Parks is a press-your-luck card game for both outdoor adventurers and game lovers. Featuring custom artwork inspired by America's most iconic national parks, each card celebrates natural wonders across 12 unique categories—mountains, battlefields, rivers, forests, and more. Build your line of park cards and score big based on the numbers you collect—the higher the number, the greater the reward. But tread carefully! Draw a second card with the same number, and you'll bust, losing all but your points for the round.

Celebrate Hello Kitty and Friends in a press-your-luck card game, where you score points based on the value of the Friend cards in front of you. The higher the number on the Friend card is, the more valuable the card is… And the more copies of that Friend card there are in the deck. Press your luck to collect sweet Modifier cards and take special Actions, but be careful not to collect a second card with the same friend, or you are out of the round, scoring nothing.

In this press-your-luck card game, you are invited to join Jack Skellington and the citizens of Halloweentown as they plan their spine-chilling takeover of Christmas. You score points based on the presents on the cards in front of you. The more presents on a card, the more valuable a card is… Beware, though, there are more copies of that card in the deck! If you ever draw a second card with the same number of presents as one already in your line, you bust and are out of the round, scoring nothing.

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