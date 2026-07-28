Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: Flip 7, Liquid Death

Flip 7: Liquid Death Edition Card Game Has Been Released

The Op Games have released a special edition of Flip 7, as the Liuqid Death Edition mixes the card game with the popular canned water.

Article Summary Flip 7: Liquid Death Edition is out now from The Op Games, blending the hit card game with Liquid Death style.

This Flip 7 special edition adds two new action cards, Kill a Card and Murder the Modifiers, for extra chaos.

Flip 7 gameplay still centers on pushing your luck, collecting unique number cards, and chasing a 15-point bonus.

The Amazon-exclusive Flip 7: Liquid Death Edition is available now for $10, with the first player to 200 points winning.

The Op Games have partnered with Liuqid Death to release a special edition card game with Flip 7: Liquid Death Edition. As you can see from the images here, this version takes the gameplay of the original and mixes it up with a couple of new cards to change things up, as well as new specialized artwork that feels like they ripped it off the cans and gave it a fancy mockup. We have more details below, as this edition is being sold only on Amazon for $10.

Quench Your Thirst For Points With Flip 7: Liquid Death Edition

Flip 7: Liquid Death Edition takes the original game's ultimate blend of pressing your luck and strategy up a notch with two new actions, "Kill a Card" and "Murder the Modifiers," adding a bit of grim to game night in the best way possible. Players score points based on the total number value of the cards in front of them, taking turns flipping over cards one by one. The catch? There's only one 1, two 2s, three 3s, etc., and if you draw a second card with the same number as one already in your line, you're dead in the water. Command death by being the first to successfully flip seven different number cards into your line, automatically ending the round for everyone, and scoring 15 bonus points. The first to score 200 points wins!

"Flip 7 has become one of our biggest success stories at The Op, and we have so much fun creating custom, branded editions with partners like Liquid Death," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. "This edition perfectly captures the chaotic fun that ensues each time Flip 7 is played, and that mayhem is exactly what has made it a game night staple across generations."

"Flip 7 fans are in for a fun new twist to their favorite game," said Misha Brunelli, VP of Merch and Apparel at Liquid Death. "The team at The Op Games did a great job bringing Liquid Death into the game."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!