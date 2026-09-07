Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Food Devils, Studio Daimon

Food Meets Romance In The Tactical RPG Roguelite Food Devils

Food Devils brings all of the action of a roguelite into a tactical RPG, as you find yourself the last chef in a post-apocalyptic world.

Article Summary Food Devils blends tactical RPG combat, roguelite runs, and restaurant management in a post-apocalyptic cooking adventure.

Play the last chef, recruit adventurers and Food Devils, and send parties on expeditions for monsters and rare ingredients.

Customize your restaurant, cook monstrous dishes, forge Devil Contracts, and romance any of five Devils between runs.

Food Devils launches on Steam November 5 with procedural biomes, varied classes, randomized heroes, and evolving strategies.

There's a new tactical roguelike RPG on the way, looking to meld food and romance together, as Studio Daimon has revealed Food Devils. The game will have you playing the last chef in a world that has gone post-apocalyptic in many ways, as you take on a restaurateur to entice specific sizzling devils. You'll snag them and make them sign contracts to organize ingredient expeditions, so you can prepare more and create even more emotional chaos. We have more details and a trailer here, as the game will arrive on Steam on November 5.

Loot, Feast, and Romance in Food Devils

You're the last chef in a post-apocalyptic world. Attract adventurers with monstrous food, make them sign contracts with the Food Devils, and organize expeditions to collect wicked ingredients! Customize your characters, build the perfect restaurant, and plan every move. Hunt monsters, loot their spoils, and cook some otherworldly dishes! You can customize your own restaurant to attract new human adventurers and power up your Food Devils through hellish contracts!

See that pesky monster over there? That's your dinner! Plan your tactics in ever-changing biomes full of tricky maps, and scavenge as many ingredients as you can. Now cook your loot! Fix up your cozy little restaurant with all sorts of furniture, whip up monstrous dishes, and lure in hungry adventurers. You'll need every customer you can get if you want to survive. Thanks to your efforts, Food Devils might take a special interest in you, letting your adventurers forge Devil Contracts with them to boost their strength. And if you're feeling bold, you can romance any of the five Devils — or even pair them with each other.

Each run starts with a party of 1 Food Devil and up to 4 human adventurers who stopped by your restaurant. Pick from classes like Warrior, Shielder, Mage, or Healer, with Devil Contracts boosting their skills and mobility. Every adventurer is unique, with randomized looks and stats, so no two runs ever play the same! There are four distinct biomes to explore in this post-apocalyptic world, each with its own monsters and loot. Every expedition is procedurally generated, but experience makes a wise hunter. Gather rare ingredients, try new recipes, and summon stronger adventurers to test fresh strategies! Between runs, uncover the mysteries of the Food Devils, grow closer to them — if you dare — and piece together their secrets.

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