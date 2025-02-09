Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CobraTekku Games, Footgun: Underground, Turtle Knight Games

Footgun: Underground Confirmed For February Release

Footgun: Underground will be making its way over to the Nintendo Switch, as the game will be released before the end of the month

Article Summary "Footgun: Underground" hits Nintendo Switch on February 27, 2025, after a year on Steam.

Fight enemies with your deadly ball in a future where you wake with a cybernetic leg.

Explore random rooms, upgrade gear, and master unique balls in this Roguelike adventure.

Unlock diverse characters and harness room layouts for strategic ball control and combat.

Indie game developer Turtle Knight Games and publisher CobraTekku Games have confirmed Footgun: Underground will be released for Nintendo Switch later this month. The game has already been out on Steam for nearly a year, so seeing it come to consoles isn't too much of a shock. Players will get the full version of the title with all the updates and content released so far. You can check out the latest trailer here to show off the Nintendo Switch version, as it will be released on February 27, 2025.

Footgun: Underground

You wake up sometime in the future in a cryo capsule. You don't know who you are, but one thing is clear: You have a cybernetic leg, a ball, and enemies to fight! Master your new weapon, explore this strange underground world, and try to escape this post-apocalyptic madness. Footgun: Underground has a very special challenge: Instead of guns, magic, or swords, you have only one weapon to master: your futuristic ball of death. In classic Roguelike fashion, you explore random rooms, fight different creature,s and upgrade your equipment along the way.

Death is part of your journey, so don't give up, learn the ball control and the synergies to successfully move forward through the dark depths of the underground. But beware, not all enemies are your normal grubs. Just kicking the ball and hitting the enemies on the ground is pretty easy, but the true challenge lies in the precise control of your mighty weapon. Leverage the angles and layout of the rooms as well as the behavior of the different enemy types to create a barrage of violence. With a variety of different, unlockable characters as well as a multitude of unique balls, each run, you will find many builds and different playstyles to experiment with.

