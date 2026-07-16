Posted in: For Honor, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: for honor

For Honor Reveals Its Latest Hero: The Assassin Arakure

For Honor is getting a new hero in the form of Arakure, a samurai assassin that will arrive as part of the latest season on July 23.

Article Summary For Honor adds Arakure on July 23, a fast Samurai Assassin who uses tonfas and excels at quick strikes.

Arakure’s story casts her as a scrappy outlaw driven by revenge, with a volatile style built for target swaps.

The Metal Trials throwback event returns with escalating PvE battles and rewards like Black Armor and weapon sets.

Year 10 Season 2 also brings Hero Fests and Starter Dominion, the limited-time mode running July 23 to August 6.

Ubisoft dropped new details today about the latest hero addition to For Honor, as we got our first glimpse at Arakure. The shorthand is that she is a samurai assassin who can deal quick damage in a pinch and get around in a hurry, but she's far more of a skilled striker than a brute or a tank. She will be added to the game on July 23 as part of Year 10 Season 2, which we have mroe details about for you below.

Arakure Seeks The Killing Blow In For Honor

Born into a life of crime, she has always hated the Samurai, especially after her brother was killed by an Orochi guard after a heist gone wrong. Now, she seeks to deface the statue of Khatun during the Samurai Feast to show them that they aren't untouchable. She' s a brawler willing to do anything to achieve her goals.

Faction: Samurai

Role: Assassin

Weapon: Tonfas

Playstyle: Strike Meter & Target Swap Specialist

Scrappy: She'll poke your eyes, step on your toes – whatever it takes to get her way

Firecracker: She's short- tempered, explosive, fast, volatile, and fearless

tempered, explosive, fast, volatile, and fearless Brazen: She takes on the world with an irreverent gaze; loud and defiant, she makes no apologies.

Metal Trials Throwback Event

The Metal Trials throwback event is also returning to Heathmoor. In a limited-time PvE game mode, you'll have to face waves of enemies to earn rewards. The throwback event will last three weeks, with difficulty increasing each week. Rewards for the Metal Trials throwback event include:

Black Armor Sets retrofitted for all heroes

Black weapon sets

Event reward retrofits, including an Outfit, two color swatches, two Embossings, and an Emote

Hero Fests

For Honor is also hosting another round of Hero Fests, which are a week in which a specific Hero is unlocked for all players, earns double XP, and features new executions.

Berserker – August 20

Virtuosa – August 27

Jormungandr – Sept 3

Starter Dominion Returns

The popular limited-time event Starter Dominion is making a comeback in For Honor, running from July 23 to August 6. It features the same core rules as Dominion, in which two teams fight to control the battlefield by capturing and keeping three objective points, but without Gear Perks to keep gameplay fresh and focused on skill. Unlike past iterations of Starter Dominion, the mode will feature Stamina, Feats, and Revenge. There will be five maps in rotation:

Quiang Pass

Citadel Gate

River Fort

Canyon

Temple Garden

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