Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Smugglers' Gambit, star wars

Fortnite Adds Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run For Star Wars Collab

Disney and Fortnite have partnered for a new Star Wars collaboration — the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction is reimagined in Fortnite as Smugglers' Gambit.

Article Summary Fortnite and Disney launch a new Star Wars collab, bringing Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run into Smugglers' Gambit.

Smugglers' Gambit lets squads explore Mersa Veta Station and Ord Ryla on co-op missions, quests, and battles.

Disney park guests can accept a special Smugglers Run mission to earn crate rewards that carry into Fortnite.

Built with Unreal Engine tech shared by Fortnite and Smugglers Run, the island uses authentic Star Wars ride assets.

Disney and Epic Games have come together to launch a unique Star Wars experience into Fortnite, as they have added a new Smugglers' Gambit island. Taking the world of Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run from the theme parks and mixing it with the interactive fun of the video game, they have created this new collaborative expansion to the game, where you and your friends take on an adventure together.

If you've never been a part of the collaborative theme park ride, the shorthand is that you're all piloting the Millennium Falcon for a quick smuggling job, and depending on how all of you play, the job could go amazingly well, or you barely escape. This version has the same vibes, only with you leaving the ship to go do the job in person using Fortnite's setup. We have more details and images here, along with the latest trailer, as the mode is available tomorrow, August 16.

Jump Into a New Star Wars Experience in Fortnite With Smugglers' Gambit

This integrated experience between the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run theme park attraction and Fortnite allows eligible guests who accept a special mission on the ride to collect crates that will earn a reward in Smugglers Gambit in Fortnite. Inspired by the attraction Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Smugglers Gambit lets you become one of the Outer Rim's most infamous smugglers as you explore Mersa Veta Station and take on quests across Ord Ryla.

Team up in co-op missions, complete quests, and earn The Gambit 2D Loading Screen. Battle pirates, Imperial remnants, and dangerous wildlife. Choose a class, level up, and unlock new gear The cockpit technology behind Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run was built on Unreal Engine 5 by Walt Disney Imagineering, working alongside Industrial Light & Magic, to deliver a more dynamic and immersive adventure. And because Smugglers Run is built on Unreal Engine — the same technology behind UEFN — many of the same authentic assets from the ride have been brought into the Fortnite island.

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