Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: a nightmare on elm street, five nights at freddy's, Fortnitemares, hazbin hotel, obsession

Fortnite Drops Into Halloween as Fortnitemares 2026 is Live

Fortnite has launched its annual Halloween content as Fortnitemares 2026 brings Five Nights at Freddy's, Hazbin Hotel, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and more.

Article Summary Fortnitemares 2026 is live in Fortnite, adding Halloween events, limited-time loot, new skins, and spooky map updates.

Battle Freddy Krueger in Nightmare Neighborhood, explore Freaky Fields, and claim Freddy’s Nightmare mythic power.

Fortnite adds Five Nights at Freddy’s bosses, the Bonerattler SMG, cursed Overrides, and the returning Horde Rush.

More Fortnite collabs arrive through October, including Hazbin Hotel, The Purge, Slender Man, and Halloween Horror Nights.

Halloween has returned to Fortnite as Fortnitemares 2026 makes a comeback for the next few weeks. The content will bring even more IPs to the game, as you'll see Five Nights at Freddy's, Hazbin Hotel, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Obsession, and more being added to the mix. All matched up with some events, limited-time items, new skins, and more. We have the quick rundown from the developers below as the terror is underway.

Fortnitemares 2026 Brings True Terrors to Fortnite

Drop into Freaky Fields or the new Nightmare Neighborhood POI, where Freddy Krueger is waiting. Defeat him to claim Freddy's Nightmare, which let you teleport into range and slash opponents. Reveal enemies with the new Bonerattler SMG, and take aim with returning weapons like the Wood Stake Shotgun and Pumpkin Launcher. Activate cursed cartridge Overrides that grant invisibility while sprinting, boost damage at low health, or conceal your squad as Halloween props. Take on Five Nights at Freddy's animatronic bosses to possess one and terrorize the map.

The Horde Rush LTM is back, and on October 8, an updated Nitemare Island arrives in Reload alongside the Stranger Things and Squid Grounds maps. Outfits from Five Nights at Freddy's show battle damage and are live in the Shop now. A Nightmare on Elm Street, Black Clover, Hollow Knight, 99 Nights in the Forest, Hazbin Hotel, The Purge, Obsession, Slender Man, Beetlejuice, Predator: Badlands, and Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights Outfits and accessories follow throughout October.

Quick Nightmare Additions

Overrides: Cloak yourself while sprinting, hit harder as your health drops, disguise yourself as a Halloween prop, fire pumpkin rockets, and more with new Overrides.

Cloak yourself while sprinting, hit harder as your health drops, disguise yourself as a Halloween prop, fire pumpkin rockets, and more with new Overrides. New Weapons and Loot Hacks: Reveal enemies through walls with the new Bonerattler SMG, and defeat Freddy Krueger in Nightmare Neighborhood to claim Freddy's Nightmare, which lets you teleport to and slash through opponents.

Reveal enemies through walls with the new Bonerattler SMG, and defeat Freddy Krueger in Nightmare Neighborhood to claim Freddy's Nightmare, which lets you teleport to and slash through opponents. Horde Rush + Reload: The nitemares continue in the returning Horde Rush, and drop into Reload's Nitemare Island, Stranger Things, and Squid Grounds starting October 8.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!