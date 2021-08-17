Fortnite Launches Its New Imposters Mode Today

Epic Games has launched a brand new mode into Fortnite today as players can go experience being Imposters for the first time. The new mode will have you interacting with a group of players as you try to determine who are the imposters and get rid of them before it's too late. We're of two minds about this new addition as it looks really cool, but it's clear this is another example of the devs taking an idea from another game and adding it to their own. There's no real pretending here that Epic basically just made their own version of Among Us using their own assets, so we'll see how long this mode lasts before someone at Innersloth decides to call foul. We have some of the details of how the matches go below, but you can read the full rundown here.

Agents The facilities powering The Bridge are a well-oiled machine, and it's up to Agents of the Imagined Order to keep it that way. Complete Assignments like calibrating chests and llamas, repairing the Battle Bus, and delivering Storm reports for analysis. Finish your Assignments quickly and be on the lookout for dubious Impostors or eliminated allies. Complete all Assignments or vote out all Impostors and claim victory for IO. Work together to root out anyone masquerading as a fellow Agent, but trust nobody completely — anyone could be an Impostor. If you find a fellow Agent's eliminated fragment, report it! Everyone will be teleported to The Bridge where you can inform Agents who you suspect might have betrayed the IO and vote them out. Imposters The Impostors' goal is simple — eliminate enough Agents to take control of The Bridge before being discovered. You'll have plenty of tools up your sleeve to sow chaos along the way. Disable Assignments – Temporarily freeze progress on all Assignments, buying you precious time.

– Temporarily freeze progress on all Assignments, buying you precious time. Teleport Players – Relocate all Agents and Impostors to somewhere else on The Bridge, covering your tracks.

– Relocate all Agents and Impostors to somewhere else on The Bridge, covering your tracks. Peely Party – For a short time, all Agents and Impostors look like Peely so you can blend in with the crowd! Like Agents, Impostors will have a list of Assignments they can complete to earn everyone's trust. Be cautious, though: for every Assignment you finish, you inch the Agents closer to their completion goal.

Fortnite: Imposters – Vote 'Em Out Sometimes you'll need to Force a Discussion to check in on fellow Agents and discuss the Impostor infiltration. Discussions can be called by finding an eliminated Agent and reporting it or by interacting with the Discussion panel in The Bridge's center room. During discussions, Agents and Impostors can share information with each other via Emotes and a brand-new Quick Chat menu, asking contextual questions about who was doing what and accusing suspicious candidates for ejection. At the end of each Discussion, Agents and Impostors will vote to either eject someone from The Bridge or to skip their vote for that Discussion. Consider others' accusations and objections carefully: if the person voted out was actually an Agent, then Impostors are one step closer to eliminating everyone. Sometimes not voting is the best option. The Bridge is the nexus of the Imagined Order's power. With danger around every corner and the facility under constant threat — trust nobody.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Trust Nobody: Introducing Fortnite Impostors (https://youtu.be/W1RNbUaCKHA)