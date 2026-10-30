Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: A$AP Rocky, Fortnite Treasure Hunters, one piece

Fortnite Treasure Hunters Boasts One Piece and A$AP Rocky

Fortnite Treasure Hunters has teased some interesting additions, as One Piece and A$AP Rocky will be a part of it on November 1

Article Summary Fortnite Treasure Hunters launches November 1, sending players to Crossbones Isle for an 80-player treasure hunt.

One Piece powers headline the new Fortnite mode, with Luffy, Zoro, Arlong Park, and Windmill Village in play.

A$AP Rocky joins Fortnite Treasure Hunters with his own battleship POI, Shock Rocket weapon, and November 5 shop debut.

Fortnite Treasure Hunters adds weekly captains, a Battle Pass with Ace and Robin, and a Chapter 7 end event on December 5.

Epic Games revealed new details today about the upcoming Fortnite Treasure Hunters mode, as we now know that One Piece and A$AP Rocky will be involved with the content. In case you haven't seen it yet, starting on November 1, you'll set sail for a new Battle Royale Island as you'll use the abilities of characters from the anime series to search for hidden treasures, including Captain X's mega chest. The Straw Hats and Rocky will be the first people to set sail, as a new captain and crew arrive each week for the next month, ending on December 5. We have the dev notes and the trailer here as we wait for it all to kick off on Sunday.

Fortnite Treasure Hunters Boasts One Piece and A$AP Rocky

Players will explore a new Island, fight with One Piece powers, and search for mysterious loot on the greatest adventure of all time. Each week, a new captain arrives in Battle Royale with their own crew and POI: the Straw Hats and A$AP Rocky lead the way, followed by Lil Uzi Vert, Cap'n Hatsune Miku, and Kasane Teto. New treasures lie hidden across the Island, including what's inside Captain X's mega chest.

Climb into a cannon to launch across the new 80-player Crossbones Isle, where you can visit Arlong Park and Windmill Village from One Piece. Jump into action as Luffy with the Gum-Gum Fruit, slice through opponents with Zoro's Three Sword Style, and more. Board the $.$. Rocky, A$AP Rocky's new battleship POI, and rain rockets from above with A$AP Rocky's Shock Rocket. A little treasure hunting tip: keep Saturday, December 5, open. Time is on your side… for now. Don't miss an unforgettable Chapter 7 end event.

Battle Pass: A Crew of Your Own Portgas D. Ace and Nico Robin are featured in the new Battle Pass alongside new anime looks for Jonesy, Cuddle Team Leader, and Charlotte. Gift the Battle Pass to a friend, and you'll both receive a bonus Dark Kawaii Team Leader Outfit style.

Captain Days: New Sprites, Weapons & More Jump into Battle Royale on "Captain's Days," when all-new weapons, Sprites, and more drop on the map. The first one kicks off with the Season on November 1 at 9 AM ET, with more on November 7, 12, 14, and 21. Mastery Mondays and Treasure Hours Sundays will run throughout the Season, adding Captain's weapons to the start of every match, boosted drops, and more.

Shop: Dress for the Hunt Luffy, Nami, and Usopp arrive in the Shop at Season launch, followed by A$AP Rocky on November 5 at 7 PM ET. Zoro, Sanji, and the Chopper Sidekick land November 7, Lil Uzi Vert on November 12, Buggy on November 13, and Kasane Teto and Cap'n Hatsune Miku on November 14.

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