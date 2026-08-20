Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: 99 Nights in the Forest, crash bandicoot, cyberpunk edgerunners, Kingdom Hearts, mega man, Pac Man, Persona 5 Royal, spyro the dragon, tetris

Fortnite's Latest Season Goes Insane With Guest Video Game IPs

If there was ever a season where Fortnite felt like Ready Player One, this is it, as Chapter 7 Season 4: Override is available now.

Article Summary Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4: Override is live now, turning the island into a chaotic arcade packed with game crossovers.

Fortnite Override adds server-changing Override Consoles, Squad buffs, new Sprites, Loot Hacks, and fresh weapons.

Fortnite’s latest season brings Sonic to the Battle Pass, plus Mega Man, Kingdom Hearts, Persona 5, and more.

Fortnite Shop drops all season include Pac-Man, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, and other guest IPs.

Fortnite has often been playfully made fun of as the closest version of The Oasis from the novel Ready Player One, simply because of the number of IPs referenced and used in both the book and the film. Well, if there was ever a time when it was true, it would be with the launch of Chapter 7 Season 4: Override, as multiple video game franchises have been slammed together on an island that looks like an arcade glitched out. You're going to see characters and references to titles such as Tetris, Kingdom Hearts, Pac-Man, Mega Man, Persona 5 Royal, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, 99 Nights in the Forest, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, and more. We have the finer details from the developers below, as the content is now live.

A Cavalcade of Characters Arrives in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4: Override

Override Consoles appear in every match and let you rewrite the rules for the entire server, but you have to get there first. Your name displays around the console base, so everyone knows who's in control. Rare Squad Overrides buff only the squad that grabs it first, but beware: they broadcast your location on the map. Get your hands on Midas' Masterpiece pistol for one-headshot instagibs, or power up and take your enemies offline with Mega Man's legendary Mega Buster arm cannon. Later in the season, there's Kingdom Hearts' Kingdom Key, Rebecca's Guns from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and more.

Sprites Get a Revival

Season 4 also brings a new generation of Sprites to Fortnite Battle Royale. Your Sprites from Season 3: Runners are here to stay in the new Sprite Garden mode, where you can play with them and show off your collection to friends. As you catch new Sprites, spend your Sprite Dust on Loot Hacks to customize what drops from your Chests in BR by adding bonus items you can't find anywhere else.

Check out the Override Community Update Notes for the full list of every new and unvaulted weapon, competitive details, balance changes, bug fixes, and more. Sonic the Hedgehog headlines the Battle Pass, joined by the Tails Sidekick. Grab the Pass before August 27 at 11:59 PM ET and get the Infiltrator Grace Crowne Outfit and accessories as a launch-week bonus. Gift the Pass to a friend at any point in the Season and you'll both get the Peril Peak Mali Outfit and accessories.

A New Battle Pass

New items and Outfits will arrive in the Shop all Season long, including: Kingdom Hearts, Pac-Man, Mega Man, Persona 5 Royal, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, 99 Nights in the Forest, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon in his iconic legacy look, and more.

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