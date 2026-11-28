Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Out Of Time

Fortnite's Out of Time Chapter Finale Event Takes Place December 5

Fortnite has revealed plans for the next final chapter event, as players will literally run Out of Time starting on December 5

Article Summary Fortnite’s Out of Time chapter finale takes place December 5, with the pre-show at 1:20 PM ET and the event at 2 PM ET.

Players who log in on December 5 can earn the Golden Community ’Brella, Gold Streak Wrap, Hope’s Rucksack, and more.

Everyone who attends gets one random Gold Captain Outfit they don’t already own, plus the Out of Time Loading Screen.

Fortnite is also offering a Solid Gold Jonesy Outfit Twitch Drop from December 5 to December 7 with a linked Epic account.

Epic Games has revealed some of the preliminary info for the next Fortnite chapter finale, as players have officially run out of Time. Puns aside, the chapter has been an interesting one, with some fine crossovers, including the Scott Pilgrim cup that took place earlier this month. But all chapters must come to a close, and this one will take place on December 5, with an epic closing event kicking off at 2pm ET, featuring a pre-show at 1:20pm ET. We have some details from the developers here for you as we all prepare for the next chapter to roll in.

Fortnite's Latest Chapter Is Officially Out of Time

Everyone who attends gets one random Gold Captain Outfit they don't own yet from this season: Solid Gold Miku, Solid Gold Kasane Teto, Solid Gold A$AP Rocky, Solid Gold Lil Uzi Vert, or Solid Gold Captain X. You'll also get the Out of Time Loading Screen. Log in any time between 9 AM and 3 PM ET on December 5 to earn the Golden Community 'Brella, the Gold Streak Wrap, and the Hope's Rucksack Back Bling. Drop into Battle Royale ahead of the event for one final Treasure Hour, where the Pirate Shop Access and other treasure drop rates will get their biggest boosts of the season. We'll share more details on the exact Treasure Hour times and drop rates next week on @Fortnite social channels.

The Pre-Show Happenings

Event doors open at 1:20 PM ET on console, PC, and mobile. To join, select the Out of Time playlist in Discover. While you wait, you can explore the map, duel your squadmates, and find hidden secrets on unexplored islands. The event starts at 2:00 PM ET, so get there early. Once the pre-show begins, all other By Epic playlists will be unavailable until the event wraps, so finish up your matches before 1:20 PM ET.

Solid Gold Jonesy Outfit Twitch Drop

Tune into any Fortnite stream on Twitch between 9 AM ET on Saturday, December 5, and 9 AM ET on Monday, December 7, to earn the Solid Gold Jonesy Outfit. Make sure your Epic Games account is linked to Twitch first; here's how .

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