Four New Dragon Ball Super Starter Decks Coming In Fall 2022

Bandai has released product information for a new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game products coming in September 2022. These products will be timed to release with the as-of-yet untitled eighteenth Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion that will launch a new series block to the game. This set is the first expansion that won't have the Unison Warrior Series block title since that series block, the card game's first, launched back n 2020. The new products that will promote the release of this upcoming new series will include the normal booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs as I reported last week, but we will also see a special line of Starter Decks. These will include what the product info describes as a "New Leader Type Card," which may be the mysterious change that Bandai teased coming for the leader mechanic in an earlier YouTube video, So far, no information has been revealed about what the decks will feature, but taking a look at the artwork below, I'd guess the silhouettes may be Android 16 on Deck 20 (yellow), possibly Fin on Deck 19 (green), Super Baby Vegeta on Deck 18 (green), and Deck 17 (red) I simply don't know. Let us know your guesses in the comments.

Here are the product listing for the four Starter Decks coming in September 2022: